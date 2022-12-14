ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
jack1065.com

17-year-old Kalamazoo teen involved in shooting dies in hospital

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A 17-year-old Kalamazoo resident injured during a shooting on the afternoon of Friday, December 16 has died. The teen who’s injuries were first considered serious and life-threatening passed away in the hospital late Saturday afternoon, December 17 according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.
KALAMAZOO, MI
jack1065.com

17-year-old suffers serious injuries in Friday afternoon shooting

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Police are still looking for a suspect involved in a Fridag afternoon shooting in Kalamazoo. At approximately 4:00 p.m., officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to the 1000 block of Interfaith Boulevard regarding the report of a citizen being struck by gunfire.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WILX-TV

11 men charged in drug trafficking, firearms crimes

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday, Mark Trotten, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan, joined by multiple federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement for a press conference sharing the results of an investigation that culminated in search warrants being executed, numerous arrests being made, and charges filed against 11 people.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WNDU

One person dead in crash in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Deputies are investigating a crash in Elkhart County that killed one person early Friday morning. According to the Sheriff’s office, they responded to the scene near County Road 31 and 46 to a car that had crashed into a tree. The department says the car was traveling north on 31, when the car started heading left of center before leaving the roadway, driving down an embankment and hitting the tree.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Police Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 8:18 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, 100 block of EMS C31 Lane, Warsaw. Fraud occurred. 2:35 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, 100 block of EMS W29b Lane, North Webster. A boat battery, tools and a kayak were stolen from a shed. Value of $850.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WWMTCw

Shooting near Southside neighborhood, no suspects

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Neighbors in the Kalamazoo community were quiet Thursday, after shots were heard in the Southside neighborhood. Kalamazoo Public Safety officers responded to a shooting near the intersection of Burr Oak Street and South Rose Street around 7:45 p.m. School: Kalamazoo Public Schools cancels bus routes for...
KALAMAZOO, MI
jack1065.com

Wednesday night home fire in Kalamazoo considered suspicious

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A fire that engulfed the back of a home near North Rose Street in Kalamazoo around 11 p.m. Wednesday night, December 14 was quickly put out by responding firefighters. According to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, the fire was under control within 10...
KALAMAZOO, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy