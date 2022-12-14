Read full article on original website
Man in custody for stealing Ottawa County fire truck
The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office has a man in custody after a Wright Tallmadge Fire Department truck was stolen Saturday morning and driven to Grand Rapids.
17-year-old Kalamazoo teen involved in shooting dies in hospital
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A 17-year-old Kalamazoo resident injured during a shooting on the afternoon of Friday, December 16 has died. The teen who’s injuries were first considered serious and life-threatening passed away in the hospital late Saturday afternoon, December 17 according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.
Suspected serial killer charged with 2005 Battle Creek murder
A man has been extradited to Michigan from Pennsylvania to face charges for the murder of a woman who went missing from Battle Creek in 2005.
Man arrested, charged in Battle Creek shooting
Authorities say a man was arrested in connection to a shooting in Battle Creek.
Helicopter searches for missing Kalamazoo County mother, vehicle located abandoned
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The search continues for a Kalamazoo County woman reported missing less than a week ago when her vehicle was found abandoned. As of Thursday afternoon, deputies recovered Heather Kelley's vehicle but have not found the 35-year-old mother of eight children, according to Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller.
Police searching for Kalamazoo County woman last seen by family on December 5
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The search continues for a missing Kalamazoo County woman. Law enforcement officials have confirmed that 35-year-old Heather Kelly was last seen five days ago on Monday, December 5, according to family members. The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office told News Channel 3 on Thursday, December...
Jury awards $6.4 million to family of man found unresponsive at Kent County Jail
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A federal jury has awarded $6.4 million to the family of a man who died in 2018 after being found unresponsive in the Kent County Jail. Lawyers for the family of Wade Jones say he was not properly treated for alcohol withdrawal and contracted jail nursing staff failed to get him help in time.
17-year-old suffers serious injuries in Friday afternoon shooting
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Police are still looking for a suspect involved in a Fridag afternoon shooting in Kalamazoo. At approximately 4:00 p.m., officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to the 1000 block of Interfaith Boulevard regarding the report of a citizen being struck by gunfire.
11 men charged in drug trafficking, firearms crimes
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday, Mark Trotten, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan, joined by multiple federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement for a press conference sharing the results of an investigation that culminated in search warrants being executed, numerous arrests being made, and charges filed against 11 people.
29-year-old from Lansing dies in Clinton County jail
Around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers were doing a cell check when they found the man unresponsive, the sheriff's office said.
One person dead in crash in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Deputies are investigating a crash in Elkhart County that killed one person early Friday morning. According to the Sheriff’s office, they responded to the scene near County Road 31 and 46 to a car that had crashed into a tree. The department says the car was traveling north on 31, when the car started heading left of center before leaving the roadway, driving down an embankment and hitting the tree.
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 8:18 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, 100 block of EMS C31 Lane, Warsaw. Fraud occurred. 2:35 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, 100 block of EMS W29b Lane, North Webster. A boat battery, tools and a kayak were stolen from a shed. Value of $850.
'If you scream, I'll shoot': Calhoun Co. mother and daughter fight off home invader
ATHENS, Mich. — A mother and daughter in Calhoun County found themselves in a fight for their lives after they said a man broke into their home and attacked them with a gun. The two women are sharing their story of fight and grit in hopes that others know they, too, can survive anything.
Grand Rapids man faces 40 years in prison for $170,000 COVID-19 relief scheme
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man could spend a maximum of 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to bank fraud and money laundering in a Paycheck Protection Program scheme, U.S. Attorney Mark Totten announced Thursday. In July 2020, Kurtis VanderMolen, 50, submitted a Paycheck Protection Program...
Schurr trial gets March start date
Attorneys will meet Wednesday to discuss the status of the murder case against former GRPD officer Chris Schurr.
11 charged in ring involving gun switches
An investigation with several law enforcement agencies across Michigan led to almost a dozen individuals being charged Thursday morning with various felonies.
Shooting near Southside neighborhood, no suspects
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Neighbors in the Kalamazoo community were quiet Thursday, after shots were heard in the Southside neighborhood. Kalamazoo Public Safety officers responded to a shooting near the intersection of Burr Oak Street and South Rose Street around 7:45 p.m. School: Kalamazoo Public Schools cancels bus routes for...
House fire in Kalamazoo being investigated as suspicious
KALAMAZOO, MI – A house that caught fire Wednesday night is being investigated by Kalamazoo public safety officials as being suspicious. The fire caused significant damage to the house.
Heavy police presence at Lansing home on Britten Ave.
There is a heavy police presence at a home on the 700 block of Britten Ave. in Lansing.
Wednesday night home fire in Kalamazoo considered suspicious
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A fire that engulfed the back of a home near North Rose Street in Kalamazoo around 11 p.m. Wednesday night, December 14 was quickly put out by responding firefighters. According to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, the fire was under control within 10...
