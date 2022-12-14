ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
43 Years Ago: Alan Jackson Marries Denise Jackson

Happy anniversary to Alan Jackson! Forty-three years ago today (Dec. 15, 1979), Jackson wed his wife Denise (nee Jackson -- no name change for her!), his high school sweetheart, at the Newnan Baptist Church in their hometown of Newnan, Ga. The Jacksons moved to Nashville after six years of marriage...
