City Picks Short List Of Developers For Woodlawn Site — And Disgraced Ald. Willie Cochran Weighs In

Man shot on expressway on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A man was wounded in a shooting on a Chicago expressway on Saturday. The man was heading southbound on I-57 around 4 p.m. near the South Halsted interchange when he was shot. He was shot in the back. Illinois State Police are asking anyone who was a witness...
fox32chicago.com
New food hub on Chicago's West Side going above and beyond to support residents
CHICAGO - A new kind of food bank just opened on Chicago's West Side where the mantra is "food is medicine." Bethel New Life, a community wellness hub in the Austin neighborhood, welcomed the addition of a new food pantry Friday. They want to make sure that residents nearby have...
cwbchicago.com
Chicago alderman who said he wants fewer cops in his ward ‘demands’ CPD stop street vendor robberies — then there’s that 191% increase in shootings
Chicago — Less than two months ago, Chicago Ald. Byron Sigcho Lopez (25th) publicly stated in the City Council that he wanted fewer Chicago police officers in his ward. “Take the white supremacists, too,” Sigcho Lopez said before marching out of the meeting. Less than a month later,...
2 dead, 2 injured after shooting outside high school on Chicago’s West Side
CHICAGO — Four people were shot at a high school Friday afternoon on the West Side of Chicago, according to the Chicago Police Department. The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. outside Benito Juarez High School in the 1900 block of South Laflin Street. According to the Chicago Police Department, two people are dead and two […]
blockclubchicago.org
Closed Sears Site In Austin To Get $100 Million Medical Facility, Grocery Store, Townhomes And Apartments, Neighbors Told
AUSTIN — Redevelopment plans on the site of a former West Side Sears store and other nearby vacant land have expanded to include a 62,000-square-foot medical facility, officials told residents Wednesday night. Residents have waited years for the now-demolished Sears at North and Harlem avenues to be replaced with...
The 5 Best Neighborhoods For Singles In Chicago
While Chicago isn't exactly known for romance, it's one of the best places in the world to meet people -- making it an ideal location for singles to call home.
Concordia Place Apartment residents demand written renovation plans from new owners they say have gone back on their word
Residents of the Concordia Place Apartments and Rev. Cameron Barnes, a Ninth Ward aldermanic candidate, are holding a press conference 2 p.m., Saturday, December 17th, at 13037 S. Daniel Drive, to demand transparency, accountability and a written agreement of the promised renovations made by the new owners who have now retracted their agreements.
thereporteronline.net
A final interview with The Bagel owner Danny Wolf of Chicago
Sometimes, customers stopped by Lakeview’s The Bagel Restaurant and Deli just to see Danny Wolf, the thin, bright-blue-eyed patriarch of a 72-year-old family business. On July 3, Wolf died at 77 years old. (His widow declined to comment on the cause of death, but an employee of The Bagel said it was “unexpected.”) Liberated from a Czech concentration camp in 1945 as in infant, Wolf became a Chicago legend who turned The Bagel into a haven for Holocaust survivors and those experiencing houselessness.
Chicago Extends Application Deadline to Receive $500 in Aid. Here's to Know About the Program
Chicago's new assistance program is offering eligible city residents $500 cash payments with a fresh application deadline. Residents looking to apply for the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 now have until to Dec. 31 to do so, according to the Chicago Department of Family and Support Services. The one-time payments will...
blockclubchicago.org
You Can Donate To The LVMB Collective’s Coat Drive At 2 South Side Locations
WOODLAWN — A Woodlawn-based artist is organizing a coat and blanket drive to give warm winter items to Chicagoans in need in the new year. The LVMB Collective‘s winter wear drive runs through Dec. 31. Donors can drop off clean, new or gently used coats and blankets at the Grand Ballroom, 6351 S. Cottage Grove Ave. in Woodlawn, or at Josephine’s Southern Cooking, 436 E. 79th St. in Chatham.
'Mother Wade' hosts toy giveaway at her South Side restaurant
CHICAGO (CBS) -- They're used to filling tables of food, but today Josephine's Southern Cooking was all about getting presents under the tree.The iconic South Side soul food restaurant getting into the spirit of the season with a giant gift giveaway, with many gifts filling up their dining room on 79th Street.It's an official Toys for Tots pickup location, made possible by a number of community groups and hosted by the owner known to so many as "Mother Wade."Organizers said they're here for their community throughout the year. "Every year I say we are over. This is over. For us. And the Lord always makes another way out of no way," said restaurant owner and giveaway host Josephine Wade. "And there's one thing about it, when you give good you're going to sow good. And reaping comes with sowing."Wade said they're hosting another event on December 22nd. That food and gift giveaway will be first come, first serve.
Man robs CTA passenger at knifepoint minutes after robbing store in downtown Chicago: police
CHICAGO - A 26-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly robbing a store in the Loop and a man on a CTA train in River North back-to-back on Thursday. Police say Charles Lawson of Chicago was arrested at 11:07 a.m. after he was identified as the offender who minutes before robbed a 33-year-old man at knifepoint on while on a CTA train in the 500 block of North State Street.
Man accused of robbing woman on Blue Line platform
CHICAGO — A man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly robbed a woman on a Blue Line platform in Wicker Park. Daryl Russell Jr., 42, of Broadview, was charged with aggravated robbery after police responded Thursday evening to the Damen Blue Line, located in the 1500 block of North Damen.
CPD investigating 2 more Chicago robberies that happened minutes apart
Two men were robbed early Friday morning about a mile apart, CPD said.
Chicago woman's Kia will be under repair until spring after being stolen, found
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The CBS 2 Investigators have been tracking the spiking theft of Kias and Hyundais for months. Now, another Kia theft victim is coming forward. She is a single mom whose car was stolen two months ago, was found destroyed the next day, and is still in the shop waiting on backordered parts. As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported, Tina Swopes of the Auburn Gresham neighborhood took pictures of her 2021 Kia Forte when Chicago Police found it ditched and left running at a gas station in October. The car was damaged missing 25 parts, but not wrecked....
wfcnnews.com
School shooting reported at Chicago area Junior High School
CHICAGO - Crews in the Chicago area are responding to reports of a school shooting at a Junior High School. According to police scanner reports, the scene is currently active at the Benito Juarez High School, where multiple people were reportedly shot, including students. The High School is located at...
warricknews.com
Hard Rock hits pause on planned hotel adjacent to Northwest Indiana casino
GARY — A hotel will join the myriad gaming, entertainment and dining options available at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana. Jon Lucas, chief operating officer at Hard Rock International, told the Indiana Gaming Commission Thursday that despite the overwhelming success of its Gary property since opening 19 months ago, it simply isn't right time to construct an adjacent hotel.
fox32chicago.com
2 men stole $2,400 worth of merchandise from Macy's in Oak Brook, led police on pursuit: prosecutors
OAK BROOK, Ill. - Bond has been set for two men accused of stealing approximately $2,400 worth of merchandise from the Macy’s department store located in Oak Brook. Brandon Abrons, 49, of Michigan City, Indiana, and McKinley Brown, 42, of Chicago, have been charged with one count of burglary and one count of retail theft.
Chicago Claims Its 22-Year “Transformation” Plan Revitalized 25,000 Homes. The Math Doesn't Add Up.
Despite the padded figures it gave to federal regulators, the Chicago Housing Authority is not finished fulfilling its obligations to build homes and redevelop communities where its high-rises once stood.
blockclubchicago.org
Spirit Hub, Liquor Store Focused On Local Spirits, Opens In Lincoln Park
LINCOLN PARK — A new liquor store that hosts weekly tastings with local craft distilleries recently opened in Lincoln Park. Spirit Hub, 2342 N. Lincoln Ave., opened in late November. It’s the first brick-and-mortar store for the brand, which previously operated solely online. Visitors can shop from a...
