Chicago, IL

City Picks Short List Of Developers For Woodlawn Site — And Disgraced Ald. Willie Cochran Weighs In

By Maxwell Evans
 4 days ago
Fox 32 Chicago

Man shot on expressway on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A man was wounded in a shooting on a Chicago expressway on Saturday. The man was heading southbound on I-57 around 4 p.m. near the South Halsted interchange when he was shot. He was shot in the back. Illinois State Police are asking anyone who was a witness...
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Concordia Place Apartment residents demand written renovation plans from new owners they say have gone back on their word

Residents of the Concordia Place Apartments and Rev. Cameron Barnes, a Ninth Ward aldermanic candidate, are holding a press conference 2 p.m., Saturday, December 17th, at 13037 S. Daniel Drive, to demand transparency, accountability and a written agreement of the promised renovations made by the new owners who have now retracted their agreements.
CHICAGO, IL
thereporteronline.net

A final interview with The Bagel owner Danny Wolf of Chicago

Sometimes, customers stopped by Lakeview’s The Bagel Restaurant and Deli just to see Danny Wolf, the thin, bright-blue-eyed patriarch of a 72-year-old family business. On July 3, Wolf died at 77 years old. (His widow declined to comment on the cause of death, but an employee of The Bagel said it was “unexpected.”) Liberated from a Czech concentration camp in 1945 as in infant, Wolf became a Chicago legend who turned The Bagel into a haven for Holocaust survivors and those experiencing houselessness.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

You Can Donate To The LVMB Collective’s Coat Drive At 2 South Side Locations

WOODLAWN — A Woodlawn-based artist is organizing a coat and blanket drive to give warm winter items to Chicagoans in need in the new year. The LVMB Collective‘s winter wear drive runs through Dec. 31. Donors can drop off clean, new or gently used coats and blankets at the Grand Ballroom, 6351 S. Cottage Grove Ave. in Woodlawn, or at Josephine’s Southern Cooking, 436 E. 79th St. in Chatham.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

'Mother Wade' hosts toy giveaway at her South Side restaurant

CHICAGO (CBS) -- They're used to filling tables of food, but today Josephine's Southern Cooking was all about getting presents under the tree.The iconic South Side soul food restaurant getting into the spirit of the season with a giant gift giveaway, with many gifts filling up their dining room on 79th Street.It's an official Toys for Tots pickup location, made possible by a number of community groups and hosted by the owner known to so many as "Mother Wade."Organizers said they're here for their community throughout the year. "Every year I say we are over. This is over. For us. And the Lord always makes another way out of no way," said restaurant owner and giveaway host Josephine Wade. "And there's one thing about it, when you give good you're going to sow good. And reaping comes with sowing."Wade said they're hosting another event on December 22nd. That food and gift giveaway will be first come, first serve.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man robs CTA passenger at knifepoint minutes after robbing store in downtown Chicago: police

CHICAGO - A 26-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly robbing a store in the Loop and a man on a CTA train in River North back-to-back on Thursday. Police say Charles Lawson of Chicago was arrested at 11:07 a.m. after he was identified as the offender who minutes before robbed a 33-year-old man at knifepoint on while on a CTA train in the 500 block of North State Street.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Man accused of robbing woman on Blue Line platform

CHICAGO — A man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly robbed a woman on a Blue Line platform in Wicker Park. Daryl Russell Jr., 42, of Broadview, was charged with aggravated robbery after police responded Thursday evening to the Damen Blue Line, located in the 1500 block of North Damen.
BROADVIEW, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago woman's Kia will be under repair until spring after being stolen, found

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The CBS 2 Investigators have been tracking the spiking theft of Kias and Hyundais for months. Now, another Kia theft victim is coming forward. She is a single mom whose car was stolen two months ago, was found destroyed the next day, and is still in the shop waiting on backordered parts. As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported, Tina Swopes of the Auburn Gresham neighborhood took pictures of her 2021 Kia Forte when Chicago Police found it ditched and left running at a gas station in October. The car was damaged missing 25 parts, but not wrecked....
CHICAGO, IL
wfcnnews.com

School shooting reported at Chicago area Junior High School

CHICAGO - Crews in the Chicago area are responding to reports of a school shooting at a Junior High School. According to police scanner reports, the scene is currently active at the Benito Juarez High School, where multiple people were reportedly shot, including students. The High School is located at...
CHICAGO, IL
warricknews.com

Hard Rock hits pause on planned hotel adjacent to Northwest Indiana casino

GARY — A hotel will join the myriad gaming, entertainment and dining options available at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana. Jon Lucas, chief operating officer at Hard Rock International, told the Indiana Gaming Commission Thursday that despite the overwhelming success of its Gary property since opening 19 months ago, it simply isn't right time to construct an adjacent hotel.
GARY, IN
blockclubchicago.org

Spirit Hub, Liquor Store Focused On Local Spirits, Opens In Lincoln Park

LINCOLN PARK — A new liquor store that hosts weekly tastings with local craft distilleries recently opened in Lincoln Park. Spirit Hub, 2342 N. Lincoln Ave., opened in late November. It’s the first brick-and-mortar store for the brand, which previously operated solely online. Visitors can shop from a...
CHICAGO, IL

