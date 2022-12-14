Read full article on original website
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc and Two Rivers Host City To City Candy Cane Search This Weekend
The cities of Manitowoc and Two Rivers are cooperating tomorrow for a spirit of the season special event. The City-to-City Candy Cane Hunt takes place from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. as participants search for candy canes while earning chances at an awesome prize. The search will take place at...
seehafernews.com
Kohler Police Department Stuff the Squad Food Drive Receives Many Donations
The Kohler Police Department recently held its Stuff the Squad Food Drive, and it was a big success. In total, the department consisting of only nine officers was able to collect two pallets worth of food, along with cash donations totaling just shy of $300. The food collected was then...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Natives Write Book on Their Motorcycle Travels
Here’s a question to ponder. Can one drive a Harley to the shores of the three oceans surrounding North America?. Steve Olson and his wife, Karen Schweitzer-Olson have tried to do just that on a Harley Davidson motorcycle. They’ve traversed the Alaska Highway, battled San Francisco traffic to cross...
seehafernews.com
Stories You May Have Missed, A Week in Review
– Commuters in Green Bay are going to see fewer public transit buses on the roads. Click here. – Mike Howe Builders is continuing their work on a seven-acre single-family subdivision on the north side of Manitowoc. Click here to learn more about the project. – The community of Mishicot...
seehafernews.com
Acuity Announces Three Staff Promotions
Three members of the Acuity Insurance team now have new jobs within the organization. Julie Beaumont is promoted to Central Claims General Manager. Julie started her Acuity career in 2007 as a Senior Field Claims Representative and was promoted to Field Claims Manager in 2014. She is a graduate of Milwaukee Business Technical Institute and earned the foundations of management certificate from the Wisconsin School of Business at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Julie also holds the Associate in Claims (AIC) professional designation. She resides in New Berlin, Wisconsin.
Daily Reporter
Residential team expands at H.J. Martin and Son
Aaron Hamning, Kaila Acker and Brandon Sorge have joined the Residential Department at H.J. Martin and Son’s Green Bay showroom as new hires, while Eric Krause has been promoted from Residential Flooring senior installer to Residential Flooring installation coordinator. Hamning has rejoined the H.J. Martin and Son team as...
seehafernews.com
Ground Broken on New Leasable Building in Sheboygan’s SouthPointe Industrial Park
Work has officially begun on a new 100,000-square-foot structure in Sheboygan’s SouthPointe Industrial Park. This building, which is being built by Consolidated Construction, is located at 3327 Horizon Drive, and will be leasable for manufacturing. The building will be constructed with the potential to add on up to 100,000...
seehafernews.com
Reminder: Honor and Remember to Host Special Presentation Saturday
A special presentation will be held this weekend at the Manitowoc Chiefs Clubhouse. As we reported last week, Honor and Remember will be at the Clubhouse at 1:00 p.m. where they will explain their goal. Honor and Remember was created by George Lutz after his son died in Fallujah Iraq...
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Nightclub Hosting a Fundraiser for Colorado Springs Shooting Victims
A nightclub in Green Bay is raising money for the victims of the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs. Napalese Lounge and Grill is the second longest-running gay bar in Wisconsin, and this Saturday and Sunday they are inviting everyone out to help those affected by the shooting. There will...
doorcountydailynews.com
Sturgeon Bay's second Kwik Trip gets hearing
You will learn more about Sturgeon Bay's long-rumored second Kwik Trip location at the Aesthetic Design and Site Plan Review Board meeting. Located near the intersection of Green Bay Road (State Highway 42/57) and Duluth Avenue, the proposed Kwik Trip will occupy much more space than the recently opened location along Egg Harbor Road. The 20.7-acre development will include gas station pumps, a convenience mart, a car wash, and an area for diesel trucks to fill up and rest. To make room for the development, a commercial building and a home with its outbuildings would have to be demolished.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Residents Rush to Local Stores for Snow Removal Products
One of the stores that customers here on the lakeshore often visit right before or after a significant snowfall is ACE Hardware on Menasha Avenue. Seehafer News spoke yesterday morning with owner Dale Lindner, who said. “Customers have been in for things they may have forgotten, or found out their shovel isn’t in as good of shape as it had been.”
seehafernews.com
City of Two Rivers Invites Families to Sled the Washington Park Hill
The first significant snowfall of the season arrived at the perfect time, as the City of Two Rivers’ Parks and Recreation Department is inviting families to stop out to Washington Park this evening for Family Sledding Night. Sledding will begin at 6:00 p.m., with music and smores being provided....
Door County Pulse
Ban Considered on Outdoor Wood Furnaces in Sturgeon Bay
Sturgeon Bay’s Community Protection and Services Committee doesn’t want to allow outdoor wood furnaces used to heat homes within city limits. The committee backed a motion Dec. 7 to direct City Attorney Jim Kalny to draft an ordinance explicitly banning those types of heaters, which pipe in heat in the form of hot water to houses and resemble a small outdoor shed or shanty with a wood-burning furnace and chimney.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wioletta’s Polish Market opened in March
Wioletta’s Polish Market opened in March with the goal of bringing Milwaukee’s south side a taste of Poland – And they’ve been very successful in achieving that. Brian Kramp is with the couple who makes their customers feel like they’re entering a home rather than a store.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Gift Shop Moves To New Location
Ivy Trails Lakeshore has a new home in Manitowoc and they’re celebrating its opening. The family-owned small business has moved from downtown to a new location at 809 North 8th Street, which was formerly Louie’s Sporting Goods. Everyone is invited to attend their Grand Opening Celebration beginning today...
seehafernews.com
Two Manitowoc County Groups to Talk Agriculture, Land Conservation
There are two governmental meetings on the calendar today in Manitowoc County. First up is the Land Conservation Committee, which will be in the County Office Complex at 4:30 p.m. They will be looking over USDA and Soil and Water Conservation Districts contracts before discussing some surface water management grant...
Waukesha couple build ultimate Christmas village
A Waukesha couple's Christmas village puts all other displays to rest. In reality, it's more of a Christmas city.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Tri-City Bank ID theft; Greenfield police seek suspect
GREENFIELD, Wis. - Greenfield police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect accused of ID theft at Metro Market Tri City Bank. The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 12. Police say the suspect used a fraudulent U.S. Passport Card attempting to withdraw funds from the...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Property Tax Bills Have Been Mailed, What Citizens Can Expect
The City of Manitowoc has mailed out the 2022 Property Tax bills. We spoke with Mayor Justin Nickels about what homeowners can expect in this year’s bills, and he said citizens should be pretty happy overall. “This year, we are looking at, when all is said and done, your...
seehafernews.com
More Nomination Paperwork Returned in Manitowoc and Two Rivers for April Election
At least two Common Council races will be contested in the City of Manitowoc. Last week we reported that Brett Vanderkin in District 1, and Todd Reckelberg in District 10 had already returned their nomination paperwork for the April election, but since then, two more people have submitted theirs. Raymond...
