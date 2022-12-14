ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 19

Sh8789
3d ago

Polis yet again trying to make himself look good for giving TABOR money back to tax payers ! FYI Polis this money has nothing to do with you!

Reply(1)
11
Gregory Ziebart
3d ago

Exactly. How long are they going to dwell on $750.00, when they probably got $750,000.00 apiece out of the extra revenue.

Reply
10
Trailrunner
3d ago

Old news. This happened already.....Fake media trying to make like there on top of the news

Reply
13
Related
R.A. Heim

A $500 payment from the state is coming to eligible taxpayers

rolling up moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) Is your wallet is a bit lighter right now as the holidays get closer? Here's some good news! The state of New Mexico wants to offer you some economic relief during this time through paying you an income tax rebate. Here are the details about this money that you will be getting (or it even might even already be there in your bank account).
KJCT8

USDA Forest Service job positions available

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Rocky Mountain Region of the USDA Forest Service will be hiring a variety of fire positions across Colorado, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. Approximately 100 permanent and career seasonal positions are available and will be filled from the GS-03 to the GS-12 level, including...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
highlandsranchherald.net

Small price drop unlikely to reverse skyrocketing home values in Colorado

Danielle and Stephan Storinsky “saw the writing on the wall.” It foretold how the housing market might change. So, earlier this year, the married couple sold their Arvada townhome. They timed it just right. They capitalized before concerns about inflation took center stage. They sold their home when...
COLORADO STATE
coloradosun.com

Colorado is spending unprecedented money on homelessness, but how long will it take to see results?

Colorado has more money than ever to spend on solving homelessness, as well as the most comprehensive data to date about how many people need services. Still, the crisis is expected to get worse before it gets better, as the total economic impact of the global pandemic has yet to emerge and the array of solutions now in the works will take years to fully materialize, according to a panel of experts who met Friday in downtown Denver.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis calls to expand state’s 3-year red flag law

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Colorado Governor Jared Polis is calling to expand the state's three-year red flag law. Friday, Colorado's District Attorney's offices are meeting in Denver to consider the proposal that would give them the power to seek the removal of weapons from people deemed to be dangerous under the law. As the red flag The post Colorado Gov. Jared Polis calls to expand state’s 3-year red flag law appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
The Longmont Leader

Xcel Energy submits new energy costs for first quarter of 2023

Xcel Energy—Colorado has submitted its proposed quarterly fuel price adjustments to the Colorado Public Utilities Commission to reflect the current commodity price of natural gas and continued limited coal supply for the first quarter of 2023. Customers can anticipate an increase in fuel costs for both natural gas and electric bills. The price of natural gas affects both natural gas service and electric service because natural gas is also used to generate electricity. The use of natural gas for electric generation has been higher than normal due to rail issues transporting coal from mines to our power plants. Currently, Xcel Energy is conserving our coal inventory to ensure reliable system operation through the winter season.
COLORADO STATE
orangeandbluepress.com

Colorado SNAP Eligibility, See What You Need to Be Eligible

Colorado SNAP Eligibility, See What You Need to Be Eligible. There are three assessments of SNAP eligibility: firstly, gross income assessment, net income, and wealth assessment. Depending on your kingdom and whether you have elderly (over sixty) or disabled people in your family disabled or not, your family may be exempt from gross income, net income, or property assessments. Colorado has increased eligibility beyond the usual federal SNAP eligibility requirements.
COLORADO STATE
KOAT 7

New Mexico could see another round of tax rebates

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham plans to push for an additional round of tax rebates at the 2023 legislative session. $3.6 billion is expected to be available due to a spike in revenue from oil production and a booming economy, according to a recent legislative finance report.
TEXAS STATE
proclaimerscv.com

$600 Tax Rebates Will Be Released In Idaho Before New Year

Idaho Latest: Tax Rebate 2022, Up to $600 To Be Claimed Prior To New year. Idaho residents are permitted to receive their special section tax refund for $300 for at least each person (single filers) and $600 for double filers (joint filers). Dissemination of tax rebates has already begun, led by Idaho Tax Officials.
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy