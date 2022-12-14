You mean $300 whole dollars !!! Don’t get me wrong, I guess it’s better than nothing ! Let’s see though… Delaware brags that it had a surplus of 1 billion dollars leftover last year ( $ brought in minus state spending ) There are roughly 900,000 adults in Delaware, so they returned less than 1/3 to their residents. This doesn’t include left over American rescue plan money and they don’t include their Wilmington city income tax that nobody knows what that money gets spent on. I guess their generosity just overwhelms me LOL. The pandemic has been going on for roughly 32 months, so $300 is kind of a joke and just over $9 a month to combat inflation at the gas pump, heating our homes, and feeding our families. I mean wow .. we can now buy 2 extra gallons of heating oil, or 2-1/2 gallons of gas or 2-1/2 dozen eggs every month !! Compared it with other states sending much more than that
Comments / 4