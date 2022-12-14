Read full article on original website
luxury-houses.net
Listed At $7.299 Million, This Signature European Home in Scottsdale Arizona Overwhelms You With Picturesque Desert Mountain And Dramatic City Light Views
42395 N Saguaro Forest Dr Home in Scottsdale, Arizona for Sale. 42395 N Saguaro Forest Dr, Scottsdale, Arizona was sited on one of Desert Mountain’s most picturesque lots providing elevated vistas of the full 18th fairway of Chiricahua course with vast valley and city light views. This Home in Scottsdale offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 6,929 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 42395 N Saguaro Forest Dr, please contact Bee M Francis (Phone: 480 488 2998) and Kathleen Benoit (Phone: 480 544 5565) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
azbigmedia.com
Newmark sells The Block at Pima Center in Scottsdale for $23.5M
Newmark announced the sale of The Block at Pima Center, a 37,958-square-foot, multi-tenant retail center located in Scottsdale, Arizona. The asset sold for $23.5 million, one of the highest sale prices for a newly constructed, unanchored strip center in Metro Phoenix history. Newmark Senior Managing Directors Jesse Goldsmith and Steve...
SignalsAZ
Scottsdale Honors its Hardworking Employees
Creating a program for local high school students to learn about court interpreting. Improving safety for our solid waste workers. Tackling lifeguard recruitment challenges with innovative incentives. Those are just some of the ways employees made Scottsdale even better in 2022. The city honored 42 employees at the 2022 Employee...
The 5 Best Neighborhoods For Singles In Phoenix, Arizona
Job opportunities, a favorable climate, and a nonstop social schedule full of things to do make Phoenix an excellent option for single individuals.
citysuntimes.com
345 Wealth Management debuts in Scottsdale, led by industry veterans
345 Wealth Management, a full-service financial services firm focused on comprehensive planning as it relates to the accumulation, distribution and transfer of wealth, has now opened its headquarter office at 4835 E. Cactus Road in Scottsdale. Industry veteran Dillan Micus co-founded the business with long-time colleague Patrick Kearns, bringing together...
People living in Rio Verde Foothills will lose access to Scottsdale water in 15 days
RIO VERDE, Ariz. — Time is ticking. "More than likely, we're not going to have water January 1st," Karen Nabity said, standing in front of a filling station that will soon be off-limits to her. "It's right there!" she said, pointing at the pipe that could – but won't...
azbigmedia.com
Ground breaks on Verde Medical Center in Gilbert
Groundbreaking took place earlier this month on Verde Medical Center, a significant new medical office project serving a fast-growing part of the East Valley. Verde Medical Center will be a 39,000-square-foot, Class A medical office building located at the southwest quadrant of Williams Field Road and Recker Road in south Gilbert. The building is part of a larger mixed-use project called Verde at Cooley Station which includes approximately 95,000 square feet of retail, restaurants and fitness operators, a 25,000 square foot of creative office building and three multi-family residential projects totaling more approximately 750 units.
citysuntimes.com
TraVek, Inc., Scottsdale wins Master Design Award
Travek, Inc., Scottsdale has been named a winner of the 44th Annual Qualified RemodelerMaster Design Awards Contest. Travek, Inc. won the Gold Award in the 2022 Master Design Awards: Whole House Less Than $300,000. Sponsored by Qualified Remodeler magazine, the Master Design Awards is the premier national contest recognizing outstanding...
fabulousarizona.com
Buck & Rider to Open in North Scottsdale
Known for its super-fresh seafood and one of the Valley’s best happy hours, Buck & Rider is set to open its second location, this time in North Scottsdale, on Dec. 23. The eatery will open for daily happy hour and dinner service, with brunch and lunch rolling out mid-January.
AZFamily
Scottsdale toy store hit hard by inflation, forced to close
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Inflation is affecting everyone, from consumers to small businesses. What’s making it more difficult is that the Valley is seeing some of the highest inflation, according to The Bureau of Labor Statistics. Inflation is so high that one Scottsdale toy and bookstore is choosing...
West Valley View
Opinion: Big-time infrastructure coming to the Valley in 2023
With a new year just weeks away, I want to make a prediction: 2023 will be the year of the ribbon cutting, a year of significant infrastructure projects that will make a lasting difference on quality of life in Maricopa County. Using both federal and local tax dollars — but...
AZFamily
Walmart begins drone delivery from 4 stores in Glendale, Peoria
GLENDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) -- Straight of science-fiction, the future is here. Four Walmart stores in the West Valley have officially launched drone deliveries as thousands prepare to make their last-minute holiday purchases. The company announced Thursday morning that two stories in Peoria and Glendale are now utilizing drones as...
Nonprofit health system breaks ground on $50 million Scottsdale wellness campus
Health system is working with Boldt Healthcare Real Estate to develop the HonorHealth Medical Campus at Pima Center, which will feature a 100,000-square-foot ambulatory building.
This generous Phoenix couple is giving away millions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
luxury-houses.net
A Luxurious Hillside Estate In Fountain Hills Arizona With Picturesque Views Of Red Mountain Hits The Market For $3.6 Million
9650 N Rock Ridge Trl Home in Fountain Hills, Arizona for Sale. 9650 N Rock Ridge Trl, Fountain Hills, Arizona stretches on the 0.77 Acres landplot with picturesque views of red mountains and chic appliances for luxury living. This Estate In Fountain Hills offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 8,211 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9650 N Rock Ridge Trl, please contact Todd Hoffman (Phone: 480 505 6300) and Roseanne Hoffman (Phone: 602 526 2399) at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties for full support and perfect service.
ABC 15 News
Phoenix approves shipping container project to house unsheltered people
PHOENIX — Shipping containers will soon be used to provide housing for some unsheltered people in the Phoenix area. A spokesperson for the City of Phoenix told ABC15 that the city council approved a shelter contract with Steel & Spark this week. Officials say the non-congregate units will provide...
lazytrips.com
Is the drive from Phoenix to Sedona scary?
Sedona is 115 miles north from Phoenix, in the very heart of Arizona State. Both cities are surrounded by incredible natural surroundings and desert landscapes that attract millions of visitors every year. Although the Arizona region is beautiful, there are long stretches of empty spaces, occasional winter ice, and elevation...
East Valley Tribune
Mesa considers E. Mesa hotel purchase to help homeless
Mesa City Council staff has given its blessing on a proposal to purchase the 70-room Grand Hotel at 6733 E. Main Street near Power Road to house the city’s Off the Streets homeless intervention program. It was the second presentation by staff this year on a prospective hotel purchase:...
AZFamily
Dozens without a home after frozen sprinkler floods Scottsdale condos
Valley mom on mission to help Arizona families impacted by ALS. While Allie Abbott soaks in the joy of parenthood, she can't help but think of how much she wishes her own dad was still here. Frigid cold hits Phoenix; some communities wake up to near-freezing temps. Updated: 1 hour...
AZFamily
Phoenix grandmother has booming tamale business, explains why tamales are so popular
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s kind of like Santa’s workshop, but instead of making toys, they’re cooking tamales, about 5,000 a day. The Tamale Store on Cave Creek Road in North Phoenix has quite a wish list for Christmas, including pork red chile, green corn and cheese, and southwest veggie tamales.
