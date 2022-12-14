Read full article on original website
Bobby Bones’ 2023 Million Dollar Show Lineup: Parker McCollum, Tracy Lawrence + More
Radio deejay and personality Bobby Bones is bringing his Million Dollar Show back for early 2023. As always, Bones will be backed by his band the Raging Idiots, and the proceeds from the event will benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The Million Dollar Show will be held at Nashville's...
Luke Bryan Just Scored His 30th No. 1 Hit With ‘Country On’
Luke Bryan has hit a new career milestone after securing another No. 1 hit with his latest single "Country On." That brings his overall total of chart-topping tracks to 30. Bryan was able to celebrate the moment with his team while in Las Vegas for his concert residency at Resorts World.
Drake Milligan Joins Vince Gill and the Time Jumpers for New Western Swing Duet [Listen]
New artists typically don't get duets with superstars until later in their careers. But this didn’t apply to Drake Milligan. On his debut album Dallas/Fort Worth, the 23-year-old managed to turn a spirited Western swing song — which he co-wrote with Brandon Hood and Phil O’Donnell — into a duet with both the Nashville-based Western swing band Time Jumpers and country superstar Vince Gill.
Remembering Jeff Carson: 5 Essential Songs from His Country Music Career
During the 1990s, country music was dominated by a new generation of talented artists ready to make their mark on the genre. Jeff Carson's rise to stardom arrived halfway through the decade with the release of his self-titled debut album and the heartfelt single "Not on Your Love," which became the singer-songwriter's first and only No. 1 hit.
Kicker 102.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas.
