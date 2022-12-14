ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

This Week in West Virginia History

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Dec. 18, 1842: U.S. Senator Nathan B. Scott was born. Scott rose to become one of West Virginia’s four richest and...
Gov. Justice still hopeful for tax reform during 2023 session

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Gov. Jim Justice is still holding out hope of seeing a tax reform package passed during the upcoming session of the West Virginia Legislature. In the month since the state’s voters roundly rejected Amendment 2 during the midterm election, the focus of lawmakers seems to have shifted from overhauling the state’s tax code to addressing issues with the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
Iowa 106, SE Missouri 75

SE MISSOURI (5-7) Clark 5-8 0-0 11, Larson 1-6 2-2 5, Johnson 3-5 0-0 6, Russell 5-14 0-0 12, Smart 2-8 3-3 8, Branson 1-7 0-0 3, Harris 8-13 1-1 19, Earley 5-7 0-0 10, Hanback 0-0 1-2 1, Eursher 0-2 0-0 0, Gowins 0-1 0-0 0, Mitchell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-71 7-8 75.
It's time to get it right

The much-maligned West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is heading in a new direction. But it remains uncertain whether that direction will be as one agency or two, or exactly how it may be reorganized. What’s certain is that DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch is out, effective Dec. 31,...
Montana St. 144, Northwest Indian 59

NORTHWEST INDIAN (0-2) Bobb 0-4 0-0 0, Lane 9-21 10-10 28, Mora 0-2 0-0 0, Rodriguez 4-14 7-8 16, Rogers 3-8 0-0 7, Toby 0-4 0-1 0, Woodward 2-3 0-0 4, Rockwell 1-2 0-0 2, Carlos 1-2 0-0 2, G.Britton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-60 17-19 59.
