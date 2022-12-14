Becky Prejean began volunteering with Dreams Come True of Louisiana in 1991. She was immediately hooked. Prejean served as the treasurer for nine years and the president for two years. In 2010, the organization's founder asked her to be the executive director. As of today, she is the first and only full-time paid employee. She recently received the Hero of the Month award from Bob Giles with Giles Gives Back.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO