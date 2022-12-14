ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caddo Parish, LA

Becky Prejean helps fulfill dreams: 'We grant wishes'

Becky Prejean began volunteering with Dreams Come True of Louisiana in 1991. She was immediately hooked. Prejean served as the treasurer for nine years and the president for two years. In 2010, the organization's founder asked her to be the executive director. As of today, she is the first and only full-time paid employee. She recently received the Hero of the Month award from Bob Giles with Giles Gives Back.
LOUISIANA STATE
Four men sentenced to federal prison in separate Lafayette, Breaux Bridge counterfeiting cases

Four Acadiana men were sentenced to federal prison time Wednesday in two separate counterfeiting cases in Lafayette and St. Martin parishes. Joshua Michael Dore, 38, of Lafayette, was sentenced to three years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release after he was convicted in June of defrauding the U.S. government by falsely making counterfeit money.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Coast Guard responds to helicopter crash in the Gulf

Three people are safe after Coast Guard officials say their helicopter crashed in the Gulf of Mexico off the Louisiana coast Thursday morning. According to the USCG Heartland office, emergency air crews responded to the crash in the Gulf around 10 a.m., approximately 30 miles offshore from Terrebonne Bay. Further details about the crash were not immediately available.
LOUISIANA STATE
Balanced Bears bounce Huntington in tourney matchup of top 10 Division I select teams

Based on the LHSAA’s power Division I select ratings released Thursday, it should have been a close one. And it was in the first quarter. Catholic High took control in the second quarter and outscored Huntington of Shreveport by 24 points over the final three quarters to run away with a 68-38 victory at Madison Prep’s Rumble on the River tournament Friday night.
BATON ROUGE, LA

