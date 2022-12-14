Read full article on original website
Becky Prejean helps fulfill dreams: 'We grant wishes'
Becky Prejean began volunteering with Dreams Come True of Louisiana in 1991. She was immediately hooked. Prejean served as the treasurer for nine years and the president for two years. In 2010, the organization's founder asked her to be the executive director. As of today, she is the first and only full-time paid employee. She recently received the Hero of the Month award from Bob Giles with Giles Gives Back.
5 Louisiana law officers indicted in 2019 beating death of Black motorist Ronald Greene
Well over three years after Louisiana state troopers beat an unarmed Ronald Greene and forced him prone on his belly on a dark roadside north of Monroe in 2019 until he went limp and then died, a state grand jury in Union Parish handed up an indictment Thursday listing charges against five law enforcement officers.
Criminal justice reform didn't drive Louisiana's violent crime surge, conservative group finds
Talk of surging crime has permeated politics in Louisiana and beyond lately as some officials blamed efforts to reform the justice system for rising violence in efforts to pass laws and win elections. Statistics tell a more complicated story — one of overall crime declining even as violent offenses rose,...
See who won Louisiana's exclusive 10th medical marijuana pharmacy license
A company owned by a pharmacist and a former Baton Rouge area judge has won Louisiana’s coveted 10th medical marijuana pharmacy license, putting it in an exclusive club of businesses allowed to sell the drug legally. Crescent City Therapeutics, which plans to open a pharmacy at 100 Airline Highway...
Four men sentenced to federal prison in separate Lafayette, Breaux Bridge counterfeiting cases
Four Acadiana men were sentenced to federal prison time Wednesday in two separate counterfeiting cases in Lafayette and St. Martin parishes. Joshua Michael Dore, 38, of Lafayette, was sentenced to three years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release after he was convicted in June of defrauding the U.S. government by falsely making counterfeit money.
Coast Guard responds to helicopter crash in the Gulf
Three people are safe after Coast Guard officials say their helicopter crashed in the Gulf of Mexico off the Louisiana coast Thursday morning. According to the USCG Heartland office, emergency air crews responded to the crash in the Gulf around 10 a.m., approximately 30 miles offshore from Terrebonne Bay. Further details about the crash were not immediately available.
State superintendent denies claims that paperwork backlog is worsening teacher shortage
Delays getting teachers certified are not worsening Louisiana’s teacher shortage because less than 1% of the backlog represents educators entering the classroom for the first time, state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley said Friday. Brumley told the Senate Education Committee that the backlog of educators awaiting paperwork totals about...
State cleared to spend an extra $1.5 billion, 'Better than anybody predicted'
The Louisiana Legislature will have an additional $1.5 billion to spend during the 2023 regular session under a new, brighter financial forecast endorsed Thursday by a key state panel. The revised outlook includes an extra $925 million for the rest of this financial year, which ends June 30, and $608...
Balanced Bears bounce Huntington in tourney matchup of top 10 Division I select teams
Based on the LHSAA’s power Division I select ratings released Thursday, it should have been a close one. And it was in the first quarter. Catholic High took control in the second quarter and outscored Huntington of Shreveport by 24 points over the final three quarters to run away with a 68-38 victory at Madison Prep’s Rumble on the River tournament Friday night.
Ethics Board tells Jeff Landry paying car note with campaign cash was wrong, but takes no action
Attorney General Jeff Landry spent nearly $12,000 of campaign funds paying part of a car note on a Chevy Suburban over several years, an arrangement that the Louisiana Board of Ethics says was a violation of state campaign finance laws. But the board decided not to take any enforcement action...
