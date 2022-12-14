ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Hurricanes’ starting left tackle John Campbell Jr. becomes latest UM player to enter transfer portal

By Adam Lichtenstein, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NLKxd_0jiHFnXz00
Miami’s John Campbell, Jr. looks on during the Hurricanes' spring game on April 16 at DRV PNK Stadium. Campbell, who started 11 games for Miami this year, announced he will enter the transfer portal. Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

The Miami Hurricanes lost another key player to the transfer portal on Wednesday morning.

Starting left tackle John Campbell Jr. announced his departure from the program, becoming the 17th UM player to enter the transfer portal.

“I am more than grateful for the times at Miami and the relationships I built over the years. They will be unforgettable,” Campbell wrote on Twitter. “I want to thank everyone at the Miami program for everything they’ve done up to this point for helping me. From the coaching staff, the strength staff all the way down to the athletic trainer.”

Campbell also gave a special mention to the UM medical staff, as he returned from a torn ACL that kept him out for the entire 2021 season.

Campbell was a key member of the UM offensive line this year. The 6-foot-5, 320-pound lineman started 11 of Miami’s 12 games, playing 763 snaps — second-most among UM’s linemen. He earned a 73.5 pass-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus, but had a 52.6 run-blocking grade.

Campbell is the first Miami offensive lineman to enter the transfer portal this offseason.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Gators lose commitment from in-state 2023 wide receiver

Eustis wide receiver Tyree Patterson is no longer committed to the University of Florida, according to a report from All Gators. Patterson was Billy Napier’s longest-standing commitment aside from Aaron Gates, who stayed true to Florida through the coaching change. He was supposed to be in Gainesville for an official visit over the weekend but never made it to campus. His upcoming visit to Orlando to check in with the UCF Knights could produce a commitment considering the most recent development in his recruitment.
GAINESVILLE, FL
On3.com

Where the five-star recruits in the 2023 class are committed

The On3 Consensus is a complete and equally-weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. The On3 Consensus increases the total number of fiver-star recruits throughout the recruiting cycle. This solves for the problem of awarding five-star ratings too early in the recruiting process. National Signing Day...
IOWA STATE
The Spun

Michigan Lands Major Transfer From Big Ten Rival

The Michigan Wolverines are going to be getting a lot of fresh faces next season. But one of those new players is joining them after playing a full year with a Big Ten rival. On Thursday, linebacker Ernest Hausmann announced that he is transferring from Nebraska to Michigan. Taking to Twitter, he called the move his "next chapter."
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Comeback

Deion Sanders provides massive Travis Hunter update

Will five-star player Travis Hunter join Deion Sanders at Colorado? The topic has been on everyone’s mind since Coach Prime fled Jackson State for Boulder and the Buffaloes. And if recent rumblings from Prime are any indication, the answer could please CU fans. The update from Sanders suggested that the five-star Hunter could indeed join Read more... The post Deion Sanders provides massive Travis Hunter update appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BOULDER, CO
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Here Are 5 Ways To Piss Off Someone From Michigan

I'm sure there are more than 5 ways to piss off someone from Michigan but here are five of the most common. 1. Someone From Down South Complaining Their One Inch of Snow. In Michigan, we get our fair share of snow that is for sure. Definitely, some areas see more than others but the whole state gets its, bad roads, and almost all of us have to do some sort of snow removal.
MICHIGAN STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Live updates: Buffalo Bills 32, Miami Dolphins 29 (FINAL)

Check out the up-to-the-minute commentary from Dave Hyde, Chris Perkins and David Furones as the Dolphins play at Buffalo, hoping to hand Josh Allen his first loss in a game against Miami in Orchard Park and give themselves a chance of winning the AFC East. ©2022 South Florida Sun-Sentinel. Visit sun-sentinel.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
BUFFALO, NY
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Despite snow warning in Buffalo, Highmark Stadium field clear ahead of Dolphins-Bills; Jeff Wilson out

Highmark Stadium was covered in snow throughout Saturday ahead of the 8:15 p.m. kickoff between the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins. Images from Buffalo television station WGRZ surfaced at 7:30 a.m. showed the stadium under heavy snowfall with little visibility shortly after sunrise. Western New York, just off of Lake Erie, is under a lake-effect snow warning until 1 p.m. Monday. What that ...
BUFFALO, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Who's next at QB for Florida? Here are some transfer portal options

Florida football faces some serious attrition at the quarterback position after the departure of starter Anthony Richardson to the NFL draft and the dismissal of Jalen Kitna from the program due to criminal charges. Add to the equation the revocation of 2023 recruit Marcus Stokes’ scholarship due to unacceptable behavior, and Billy Napier has himself quite a pickle to deal with this offseason.
GAINESVILLE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dolphins’ best effort in frigid Buffalo falls short on late field goal

The Miami Dolphins showed a lot of resiliency to compete for four quarters Saturday night against the Buffalo Bills. There was no reason for anyone to believe they could win. They had just been exposed in two consecutive road defeats in California. They were going into a wintery environment, where the franchise rarely performs well, historically. They were on a short week and playing a third ...
BUFFALO, NY
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dave Hyde: The coach who led St. Thomas back to being St. Thomas wins with a human touch

St. Thomas Aquinas High School’s four-peat, as it openly called the quest for a fourth consecutive state football title, either began seven years ago, when retired coaching legend George Smith called a former player each day for two months to convince him to coach the team, or it began each day before practice with a defining ritual called, “Shake It Up.” Or both. Each idea explains how St. ...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hurricanes’ top prospect Cormani McClain ends high school career with state championship

Lakeland cornerback Cormani McClain has accrued a list of accolades during his high school career, and he added a state champion’s medal to his trophy case Saturday. The five-star prospect ended his high school career with a state title, helping the Dreadnaughts beat Venice 21-14 at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. “It means a lot,” McClain said. “You’ve got to take a lot of sacrifices to ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Game time: Fast facts, odds, injury report and key info for Dolphins at Bills

DOLPHINS (8-5) at BILLS (10-3) Kickoff: 8:15 p.m., Saturday, Highmark Stadium TV: NFL Network, CBS (Ch. 4 in Miami-Dade, Broward); RADIO: Westwood One, WQAM (560 AM), KISS (99.9 FM), WQBA (1140 AM, Spanish) Coaches: The Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel is 8-5 in his first season as a head coach; Sean McDermott is 62-39, including playoffs, in his sixth head coaching season overall and leading the ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

47K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy