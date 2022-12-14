Read full article on original website
In their words -- teens talk about mental health: COVID and social media
Editor’s Note: Sophia Stone is the editor of the Hilltopper Herald, Science Hill High School’s student newspaper. For our Teens in Crisis series, Sophia conducted in-depth interviews with students to find out, in their words, what they are struggling with when it comes to their mental health. To protect their privacy, the story does not use any of the teen’s actual names.
Counselor Anne Trask talks teen mental health
Anne Trask is a counselor at Boones Creek Elementary School, who has been working in her field for 22 years with a focus on trauma-informed care. She shares some insights from her experience of talking with students.
ETSU psychology researcher shares how to talk with your teens about mental health
The teen years can be a difficult time of transition for young adolescents as well as their parents, but according to Dr. Rachel Miller-Slough, it is a crucial time for developing a healthy understanding of emotions and mental health. As children move through their teenage years, they are still spending...
ETSU and Milligan offer various mental health services
Mental health issues skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly in college students, and universities struggled to keep up with demands for both in-person and online counseling services. As part of our Teens in Crisis series, the Johnson City Press spoke with both East Tennessee State University and Milligan University about...
ETSU and Milligan students talk mental health
It’s no secret that college students often struggle with mental health, with more than 60% of students meeting criteria for at least one mental health problem, according to the American Psychological Association. The Johnson City Press spoke with students from East Tennessee State University and Milligan University to get...
In their words, teens talk about mental health: Higher education and struggles of acceptance
Editor’s Note: Sophia Stone is the editor of the Hilltopper Herald, Science Hill High School’s student newspaper. For our Teens in Crisis series, Sophia conducted in-depth interviews with students to find out, in their words, what they are struggling with when it comes to their mental health. To protect the privacy of the teens, the story does not use their real names.
Carter County Drug Prevention uses many tools to help young people avoid drug addiction
ELIZABETHTON — Carter County Drug Prevention, with only seven employees, has a big mission: to reduce substance abuse. It’s an issue that impacts a cross section of society, including teens.
Washington County Schools promote mental health education for all grade levels
Through strong partnerships with community resources and the integration of mental health curricula, Washington County Schools are doing their best to support students’ mental health. As awareness of a need for mental health resources has increased — especially after the period of social isolation that came with the COVID-19...
Morristown animal shelter asking for help after parvovirus outbreak
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Morristown Hamblen Humane Society asked for the public’s help after they had a litter of puppies test positive for the parvovirus. The shelter has been closed since Thursday following positive tests for the virus. On Saturday, more puppies started to show symptoms. “We need...
Church news
Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Bible study for all ages will begin on Sunday at 10 a.m., followed by the worship service at 11 a.m. A children’s Christmas pageant will be held at 6:30 p.m. with Christmas at the pavilion following. Family Fellowship, Patch Club and Ridge Point Teens will be conducted at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Bus transportation will be provided on Sunday morning. A nursery and live-streaming will be available for all services. Sunday’s 11 a.m. service will be broadcast on 96.3 FM. Information, visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call (423) 477-3311.
Meet Cole, Mable and other pets up for adoption on this Saturday segment of Tails and Paws
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Our own Chief Meteorologist Mark Reynolds highlights some of the animals up for adoption at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter in this Saturday segment of Tails and Paws. If you see an animal you are interested in adopting, you can contact the shelter...
Northeast honors 543 fall graduates
BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College celebrated the fall graduating class of 2022 on Friday as the school awarded degrees and certificates to 543 graduates. Northeast awarded two academic certificates, 222 technical certificates, 205 associate of applied science degrees, 12 associate of arts degrees, five associate of science in teaching degrees and 240 associate of science degrees.
Staffing issues close Carter County Schools Friday
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Carter County Schools officials cited staffing issues when announcing the system’s closure on Friday, Dec. 16. Very limited details were released in the announcement, but school leaders noted that they “would continue monitoring staffing and keep the community informed of any other changes.” According to Carter County’s District Calendar, winter […]
TCAT nursing students from Kingsport center graduate
BLOUNTVILLE — The Tennessee College of Applied Technology or TCAT Elizabethton had 22 graduates from the Kingsport Practical Nursing Class at a 5:30 p.m. Pinning Ceremony Wednesday, Dec. 14. The 5:30 p.m. ceremony was at the Wellmont Center for Performing Arts at Northeast State Community College, according to instructor...
A home for the holidays: Elizabethton woman receives Holston Habitat home
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Just in time for Christmas, an Elizabethton woman is stepping into her new house. “Today’s a fabulous day,” said Laura Kelly, Executive Director of Holston Habitat. “We are here to celebrate Patti as she achieved her dream of having an affordable home.” Patti marks the 317th family served by Holston Habitat […]
Bristol Casino gives back to local community
BRISTOL, Va. — The Bristol Casino — Future Home of Hard Rock presented donations totaling $50,000 to five local nonprofits: Boys & Girls Club of Mountain Empire, Barter Theatre, Healing Hands, Salvation Army and Girls Inc. Bristol Casino — Future Home of Hard Rock supports these local nonprofits...
These adorable animals need a forever home for the holidays
Tails and Paws highlights animals up for adoption at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter. If you see an animal you would like to adopt on this video, you can contact the shelter at (423) 926 8769 or you can pay the shelter a visit. Be sure to check out...
Landlords sue to break contract with Bristol Women’s Health clinic after learning it performs abortions
Want more news from Southwest and Southside? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. The owners of the building that houses a Bristol abortion clinic that has attracted international attention since it opened this summer have sued to have the lease terminated, saying they were deceived about the property’s intended use.
Watch now: Kingsport school board to spend $250,000 on D-B pool renovations
KINGSPORT — The Buck Van Huss Dome at Dobyns-Bennett and the new Tribe Athletic Center (TAC) aren’t the only Kingsport school facilities getting repair, renovation and maintenance work. The Kingsport City Schools Board of Education Tuesday night approved spending more than $2.5 million on the D-B pool and...
Lawmaker and judge react to scathing Tennessee DCS report
TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) — Local leaders are reacting after a scathing report on the state of Tennessee’s Department of Children’s Services. A state audit says DCS needs to fix issues that have plagued the department for years. The audit cites 5 main failings within the system. General Sessions Juvenile Court Judge Kenneth Bailey said that […]
