Texas State

Baby In Womb Saves Life Of Twin Sister

By Dave Basner
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Most people know that twins have a special bond. Many have similar interests and thoughts and can even finish each other's sentences. But when does that connection begin? Perhaps at birth - as a video of two newborn twins reaching out to hold each other's hands shows. But the bond might start even earlier - in the womb - and one pair of twins might have proven that.

Leah McBride , of Texas, was just 31 weeks and five days into her pregnancy when something went wrong. One of her twin's heart rates became unstable, forcing doctors to have to deliver them early. Well the little girl with the heart issue, Poppy , though premature and just one pound, 11 ounces, was healthy, but her sister, Winnie , who actually weighed three pounds, eight ounces, was not. She had underdeveloped lungs and had to be rushed to the ICU, where she was successfully treated. However, had the delivery not happened when it did, the outcome would have been tragically different.

Leah explained , "Our doctors told us, ‘I think your tiny twin saved her sister's life. Poppy's heart rate had been all over the place, so they had to deliver, but when she was born, she was completely fine. They think she was sending out distress signals because she knew her sister wouldn't survive if they weren't delivered then."

These days, the kids are three and seem to be continuing the roles and connection they showed at birth. Leah revealed, "Even now Poppy takes care of Winnie, though she is still much smaller ... They are as smart as can be. Winnie is smarter than average. She can read books from memory at three. I tried to move their beds apart recently and they weren’t having it. They are so close."

