Cincinnati, OH

Mayor Aftab, Cynthia Booth Announce Plans to Create new Manufacturing Facility, 100 New Jobs Coming to Bond Hill

Today, Mayor Aftab, Cynthia Booth and the City’s Department of Community & Economic Development are pleased to announce plans for the creation of Project Hope, a 50,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility that will create 100 full-time jobs and 36 full-time temporary construction jobs in Bond Hill. Cincinnati City Council voted unanimously to approve legislation allowing the project to move forward.
CINCINNATI, OH
Egg Nog Jog Street Closures

CINCINNATI, OH – The Egg Nog Jog will take place in Mt. Adams on Saturday, December 17, 2022. In order to accommodate this event, the following streets will close at 9:30AM and remain closed until approximately 12:00PM:. Eden Park Drive- closed between Gilbert Avenue and Park Avenue. Fulton Street-...
CINCINNATI, OH

