ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

King Charles could make a 'dignified power move' in his Christmas address

By Laura Harman
Woman and Home
Woman and Home
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UdHka_0jiHDp8d00

King Charles could make a 'dignified power move' when it comes to his first-ever Christmas message as he handles family drama in the public eye.

A lot of changes have taken place over the past couple of years for the Royal Family. The death of the Queen and the death of Prince Philip the year before meant the royals had to adjust to life without the matriarch and patriarch of the family - something that will be a big challenge this year following the Queen's death just a few months ago.

In the past few years, there has also been upheaval as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior members of the Royal Family and relocated to a $14 million Santa Barbara mansion in California. The royal couple has also recently released a new Netflix docuseries, Meghan & Harry which explores their struggles with the press and the Royal Family when they were senior royals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=067XDX_0jiHDp8d00

(Image credit: Netflix)

Royal correspondents have suggested that the best move for King Charles is to speak warmly about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in his speech, and avoid any further drama.

Jo Elvin, journalist, broadcaster, and host of the podcast Palace Confidential, told The Independent , that when it comes to the monarch's Christmas speech, Charles will most likely reflect on how the late Queen would handle things, and avoid the docuseries drama from the past few weeks.

"I wouldn’t be surprised if the King has very quickly started clinging to a new mantra: ‘What would [Queen Elizabeth II] do?’" said Jo. "On the matter of how to handle this incendiary ‘docu-series’, publicly he’ll want to avoid any comment or action that keeps this soap opera being discussed and getting more tawdry by the hour,” she said.

"Privately however, he may need to overcome his reported desire to evade conflict and get everyone talking," added the correspondent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eJ6DR_0jiHDp8d00

(Image credit: Getty)

The podcast host concluded by saying that a 'power move' from the King would be to address how he can best help heal wounds between the Royal Family and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

"However varied recollections may be in the family, I think finding a way to heal Harry and Meghan’s pain should be a priority because it seems that otherwise, they’ll never run out of the energy to complain and explain. A loving mention in his first Christmas address would be a dignified power move,” said the expert.

It has also now been reported that King Charles’ Christmas plans could be ‘up in the air’ as ‘younger generation’ look to ‘do their own thing.’ This means that the King is facing even more challenges during this first festive season without the Queen.

Comments / 8

Guest
3d ago

I don’t think resolving things with Harry and the Mrs should be a priority, it’s playing into their hands. Wish them happiness in their desired home across the pond and move on. Once their story is told…..what else is left? Many are growing tired of their drama.

Reply(2)
7
Sharon Martins
3d ago

They should have ALL titles Removed !!! Prove he is a strong leader of his PEOPLE !!! Not a Wimp to protect Harry !!!

Reply(1)
4
JR2011
3d ago

Good take their titles away and see what lies they will be telling after they don’t have any titles

Reply
3
Related
The US Sun

I’m a royal expert – Harry & Meghan’s plot-hole filled show exposes actress’s secret masterplan… Charles must act now

'IRRITATING and intensely boring' - royal expert Tom Bower doesn't hold back in his summary of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell new docuseries. The author of Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors insists the first three parts of the Netflix show - dubbed ‘The Only Way Is Sussex’ – were “full of contradictions”.
CALIFORNIA STATE
E! News

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Kids Archie and Lilibet Steal the Show in Netflix Docuseries

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's story isn't complete without their children. After Netflix premiered its new docuseries Harry & Meghan on Dec. 8, fans were treated to plenty of royal tea and bombshells from the couple. But while sharing their story, with the couple's Archewell Productions serving as one of the production companies involved in the project, Harry and Meghan also provided a glimpse into their life as parents to Archie, 3, and 18-month-old Lilibet.
OK! Magazine

Ready To Tell All! Kate Middleton Has 'Ammunition' That Could 'Destroy' Meghan Markle: Source

Kate Middleton is reportedly angling for her own tell-all interview. Following the bombshell premiere of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix docuseries on Thursday, December 8, a source shared the Princess of Wales is "hell-bent" on finally telling her side of the story after years of sitting in silence."Kate’s ammunition could potentially destroy Meghan," the source spilled, noting the mother-of-three "has a stack of receipts, which she accumulated over the years."SHADY SIBLINGS? FANS THINK PRINCE HARRY & MEGHAN MARKLE DROPPED NETFLIX TRAILER TO OVERSHADOW PRINCE WILLIAM & KATE MIDDLETON'S BOSTON TRIPAnd while the source added that both Kate and Prince...
epicstream.com

‘Harsh’ Kate Middleton Photo in Harry & Meghan Trailer Shows Meghan Markle’s ‘Pure Jealousy’ Toward Prince Harry’s Sister-In-Law, Expert Claims

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been accused of attacking the royal family due to their upcoming Netflix docuseries. One royal expert claimed that they were jealous of Kate Middleton. Meghan Markle Agreed To Use Kate Middleton's 'Harsh' Photo Due To Jealousy?. The first promo for Prince Harry and Meghan...
Decider.com

‘Harry & Meghan’ Hit with Wave of Over 400,000 “Dislikes” on YouTube After Netflix Drops Trailers — With Less Than 40,000 “Likes”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle haven’t even released their Netflix docuseries yet, but the project already has its fair share of critics. After two trailers for the series were released, users haven’t been shy about hitting the dislike button on YouTube, according to The Daily Mail, which reports that hundreds of thousands of viewers have given the thumbs-down to Harry & Meghan.
Elle

There's Palace Drama Over This One Specific Photo of the Sussexes From ‘Harry & Meghan’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s California Life Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s California Life. The royals are already spiraling over Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's docuseries, Harry & Meghan, and all that's been released so far is one single trailer. But a lot was packed into that 1:12 minute sneak peak—including this photo of Meghan and Harry that was, apparently, taken at Buckingham Palace without permission. And already, the one photo alone is creating drama in the palace because of protocol. (Yes, one photo, despite the trailer’s far more problematic claims about the treatment of women who marry into the family.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SheKnows

King Charles III's Affair With Camilla Reportedly Left Prince William & Prince Harry to 'Look After Themselves’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. King Charles III loves his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, but he may have been a less strict parent after Princess Diana’s death. He was reportedly too distracted by his ongoing affair with Camilla. That idea of lax parenting led both of the boys to run a bit wild without someone monitoring their activities outside the palace. In Kate Nicholl’s book, The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown, she discusses how the loss of Diana...
RadarOnline

'Harry & Meghan Are Truly Cheap': Duke And Duchess Of Sussex's Netflix Doc Draws Mixed Emotions From Viewers

The highly anticipated Netflix documentary from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has left watchers with mixed emotions. After the release of its first three episodes, viewers flooded social media with scathing reviews about the controversial documentary that included criticism from royalists and Megxit supports alike, RadarOnline.com has learned. Netflix's Harry & Meghan aimed to have the Duke and Duchess revisit their courtship and share their story in their own words. After the release of Volume I on December 8, viewers have not held back their opinions of the six-part series so far. The documentary revealed a humble...
OK! Magazine

Tom Cruise Sides With Prince William & Kate Middleton, Actor Is 'Shocked' By Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Antics, Source Claims

It looks like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have seemingly lost another person in their inner circle: Tom Cruise.According to Radar, the actor, 60, was put off by the pair's TV-tell all, which aired in March 2021, in addition to their desire to constantly be in the press. “Tom has followed Harry and Meghan’s saga very closely and is shocked by it all,” a source said. “He used to be a big fan of theirs Meghan’s in particular, and even considered getting her involved in one of his movies."When Meghan, 41, and Harry, 38, first moved to the U.S., the...
Woman and Home

Woman and Home

7K+
Followers
950
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Glamorous, aspirational and fun, woman&home curates the best products and advice from health, wellness and beauty to food, homes and books and helps women live their best lives.

 https://www.womanandhome.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy