King Charles could make a 'dignified power move' in his Christmas address

King Charles could make a 'dignified power move' when it comes to his first-ever Christmas message as he handles family drama in the public eye.

King Charles is preparing for his first Christmas withour his mother the Queen.

This emotional holiday also marks the first time that Charles will address the nation with a festive message, a job that belonged to his mother for the last 70 years.

A lot of changes have taken place over the past couple of years for the Royal Family. The death of the Queen and the death of Prince Philip the year before meant the royals had to adjust to life without the matriarch and patriarch of the family - something that will be a big challenge this year following the Queen's death just a few months ago.

In the past few years, there has also been upheaval as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior members of the Royal Family and relocated to a $14 million Santa Barbara mansion in California. The royal couple has also recently released a new Netflix docuseries, Meghan & Harry which explores their struggles with the press and the Royal Family when they were senior royals.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Royal correspondents have suggested that the best move for King Charles is to speak warmly about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in his speech, and avoid any further drama.

Jo Elvin, journalist, broadcaster, and host of the podcast Palace Confidential, told The Independent , that when it comes to the monarch's Christmas speech, Charles will most likely reflect on how the late Queen would handle things, and avoid the docuseries drama from the past few weeks.

"I wouldn’t be surprised if the King has very quickly started clinging to a new mantra: ‘What would [Queen Elizabeth II] do?’" said Jo. "On the matter of how to handle this incendiary ‘docu-series’, publicly he’ll want to avoid any comment or action that keeps this soap opera being discussed and getting more tawdry by the hour,” she said.

"Privately however, he may need to overcome his reported desire to evade conflict and get everyone talking," added the correspondent.

(Image credit: Getty)

The podcast host concluded by saying that a 'power move' from the King would be to address how he can best help heal wounds between the Royal Family and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

"However varied recollections may be in the family, I think finding a way to heal Harry and Meghan’s pain should be a priority because it seems that otherwise, they’ll never run out of the energy to complain and explain. A loving mention in his first Christmas address would be a dignified power move,” said the expert.

It has also now been reported that King Charles’ Christmas plans could be ‘up in the air’ as ‘younger generation’ look to ‘do their own thing.’ This means that the King is facing even more challenges during this first festive season without the Queen.