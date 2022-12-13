Read full article on original website
Related
Graphene is a proven supermaterial, but manufacturing the versatile form of carbon at usable scales remains a challenge
“Future chips may be 10 times faster, all thanks to graphene”; “Graphene may be used in COVID-19 detection”; and “Graphene allows batteries to charge 5x faster” – those are just a handful of recent dramatic headlines lauding the possibilities of graphene. Graphene is an incredibly light, strong and durable material made of a single layer of carbon atoms. With these properties, it is no wonder researchers have been studying ways that graphene could advance material science and technology for decades. I never know what to expect when I tell people I study graphene – some have never heard of it, while...
sciencealert.com
Expert Proposes a Method For Telling if We All Live in a Computer Program
Physicists have long struggled to explain why the Universe started out with conditions suitable for life to evolve. Why do the physical laws and constants take the very specific values that allow stars, planets, and ultimately life to develop?. The expansive force of the Universe, dark energy, for example, is...
scitechdaily.com
Inspired by Living Systems – Next Generation Material Adapts to Its History
Responsive material changes its behavior based on earlier conditions. Inspired by living systems, a new material has been developed that changes its electrical behavior based on previous experience, effectively giving it a basic form of adaptive memory. Such adaptive materials could play a vital role in the next generation of medical and environmental sensors, as well as in soft robots or active surfaces. The breakthrough was achieved by researchers at Aalto University in Finland.
Phys.org
Researchers adapt a Nobel Prize-winning method to design new, ultra-powerful X-ray systems
If scientists want to push the boundaries of, say, an X-ray laser, they may need to create some new technology. But occasionally there's no need to reinvent the wheel. Instead, scientists simply come up with a new way to use it. Now, researchers at the Department of Energy's SLAC National...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Magaldi Technologies and Advanced Recycling Technologies Announce North American Alliance Agreement for Waste to Energy Sector
Magaldi Technologies, LLC, a Georgia based division of Italian technology supplier Magaldi Group, and Advanced Recycling Technologies, LLC of Flemington, NJ have announced a North American Alliance Agreement focused on the Waste to Energy market. “Our focus at Advanced Recycling Technologies (ART) is to maximize recovery of recyclable metals from waste streams like incinerator ashes through creative and efficient solutions. The Magaldi Superbelt® bottom ash conveyor significantly increases metal capture while simultaneously reducing disposal costs by controlling moisture necessary for ash quenching. Knock-on benefits include less corrosion and lower ash handling system maintenance costs. This makes for a well-run plant and happy business partners,” said Steve Bossotti, PE, Chief Executive Officer at ART.
makeuseof.com
How to Become a Computer and Information Research Scientist
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Do you think of ways to improve your computer's capacity and develop new and improved ways to process and store information? Then it would be best if you considered a career as a computer and information research scientist.
SpaceNews.com
Mynaric, Redwire, BigBear.ai partner for DARPA’s laser communications program
WASHINGTON — Mynaric selected a cybersecurity tool from Redwire and BigBear.ai for an inter-satellite laser communications terminal it is developing for the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, the companies announced Dec. 6. Laser communications supplier Mynaric is designing an optical communications terminal for DARPA’s Space Based Adaptive Communications Node...
heshmore.com
Quantum engineers at UNSW Sydney has developed a method to reset a quantum computer
Quantum engineers at UNSW Sydney has developed a method to reset a quantum computer. New quantum computing feat is a modern twist on a 150-year-old thought experiment. UNSW Sydney research demonstrates a 20x improvement in resetting a quantum bit to its ‘0’ state, using a modern version of the ‘Maxwell’s demon’.
kalkinemedia.com
EarlyBirds offers unprecedented chance for healthcare players to innovate and adopt early disease detection
Businesses may find it difficult to keep pace with the innovative technology trends useful for them. EarlyBirds can help organisations to prep up for unannounced surprises from new technologies by keeping pace of ongoing innovation. EarlyBirds open innovation ecosystem facilitates business in adopting and introducing innovative technologies across their business.
agritechtomorrow.com
Avirtech collaborates with Astrocast & advances Satellite IoT connectivity to boost the Southeast Asia AgriTech system
Avirtech Avirlink BIOTA and Astrocast SatIoT integration allow agribusiness better connectivity in areas with limited or no cellular connectivity, such as mountainous and nursery regions. Avirtech is a precision AgriTech leader in Southeast Asia, and Astrocast, a leading global nanosatellite IoT network operator, collaborates to advance Satellite IoT connectivity (SatIoT)...
itbusinessnet.com
NASA Awards Eascra Biotech $1.8M for In-Space Manufacturing
Eascra partners with University of Connecticut and Axiom Space to develop in-space manufacturing processes. NASA Awards Eascra Biotech $1.8M for In-Space Manufacturing. Eascra partners with University of Connecticut and Axiom Space to develop in-space manufacturing processes. Boston (December 6, 2022) Eascra Biotech, a new start-up building the next generation of...
Happi
RIFM Scientists, Expert Panel for Fragrance Safety Members Publish Chemical Research
The Research Institute for Fragrance Materials and expert panel for fragrance safety have published the paper, “An Endpoint-Specific Framework for Read-Across Analog Selection for Human Health Effects,” in the peer-reviewed journal Chemical Research in Toxicology. Read-across is a safety assessment approach in which study data on one chemical...
marktechpost.com
Researchers Present An Optical Chip That Can Train Deep Neural Networks Using Direct Feedback Alignment
McKinsey has recently reported that Machine Learning applications have seen a skyrocketing rise of $165 billion yearly. But any Machine Learning model must be trained before performing any kind of task. But training is not an easy task. The training of Tesla’s Artificial Intelligence system might cost several million dollars...
techaiapp.com
All the possibilities of the cleanroom | MIT News
Jorg Scholvin ’00, MEng ’01, PhD ’06 first set foot in a cleanroom midway through his undergraduate studies. It was the late 1990s and, as a computer science major, he’d registered for a fabrication class for a firsthand look at how a computer is assembled. “It’s amazing to see how it’s built,” he realized, “and to build it myself.” By the end of the semester, Scholvin had shifted his focus toward electrical engineering and went on to spend several years at MIT developing his fabrication skills.
ceoworld.biz
The Business Case for Energy Efficiency and Clean Energy
Clean energy is becoming increasingly important. By going green, you can experience the business benefits of clean energy while simultaneously helping the planet. As the world battles pollution, environmental degradation, and the onset of climate change, it’s no surprise that people need to shift to clean energy and sustainable utility practices. But homeowners only account for about one-third of total electricity consumption in the United States. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, commercial and industrial customers make up the other two-thirds. This means that businesses can make the most impact when it comes to going green.
techaiapp.com
Three MIT seniors win 2024 Schwarzman Scholarships | MIT News
Three MIT seniors — Sara V. Fernandez, Amanda Hu, and Brigette Wang — have been named 2024 Schwarzman Scholars and will join the program’s eighth cohort, consisting of 151 scholars from 36 countries. The students were selected from a pool of over 3,000 applicants. Schwarzman Scholars pursue...
labroots.com
Scientists Develop Software Model Increasing Intelligence of "Transport" Robots
In a recent study published in the International Journal of Production Economics, a pair of researchers at the University of Missouri have developed new software that is designed to increase the intelligence of “transport” robots, essentially making them smarter. This study holds the potential to improve processing online orders with the goal of allowing humans and robots to work side-by-side throughout the online ordering process.
myscience.org
Computational system streamlines the design of fluidic devices
This computational tool can generate an optimal design for a complex fluidic device such as a combustion engine or a hydraulic pump. Combustion engines, propellors, and hydraulic pumps are examples of fluidic devices - instruments that utilize fluids to perform certain functions, such as generating power or transporting water. Because...
agritechtomorrow.com
NASA Funds Scale-Up of Fluorescent Greenhouse Roofing Technology
UbiQD, Inc., a New Mexico-based advanced materials company, announced today that it was recently awarded a new small business contract by NASA, the United States National Aeronautics and Space Administration, for optimization and scale up of extruded UbiGro greenhouse films for boosting crop yield in both space and terrestrial applications. The new NASA contract leverages matching funds that were provided by private investors. Additionally, the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted the company a key patent on its greenhouse technology.
techaiapp.com
Paper-thin solar cell can turn any surface into a power source | MIT News
MIT engineers have developed ultralight fabric solar cells that can quickly and easily turn any surface into a power source. These durable, flexible solar cells, which are much thinner than a human hair, are glued to a strong, lightweight fabric, making them easy to install on a fixed surface. They can provide energy on the go as a wearable power fabric or be transported and rapidly deployed in remote locations for assistance in emergencies. They are one-hundredth the weight of conventional solar panels, generate 18 times more power-per-kilogram, and are made from semiconducting inks using printing processes that can be scaled in the future to large-area manufacturing.
Comments / 0