Amazon will pay you $2 a month to monitor your phone
Amazon has a new feature in its Shopper Panel that pays users $2 a month to monitor their phones. The Ad Verification program is part of the invite-only Amazon Shopper Panel program. When users opt-in, it allows Amazon to track which ads the user sees as they use their device.
The Das X50Q mechanical keyboard is 42% off, now $117
Das Keyboards makes some of the best mechanical keyboards out there. If you haven’t tried any of their options, this deal is a good reason to put them on your radar. From now through December 18, the Das Keyboard X50Q is 42% off now, dropping it down from its usual $200 to $116.35.
ASUS teases new laptop with 3D OLED display
Asus has begun teasing one of its upcoming CES announcements, and it looks incredibly intriguing. We have received a set of teasers from Asus regarding a potential 3D OLED laptop, with each teaser revealing a bit more about the product. The first teaser is a video with the word “Asus”...
Valve plans screen and battery improvements on Steam Deck 2
Valve’s Steam Deck has had an impressive year since its launch in February, but the company is already looking forward to improvements on the next model. Steam Deck designers Lawrence Yang and Pierre-Loup Griffais spoke with The Verge about the device. One of the topics discussed was Steam Deck 2 and the improvements the company expects to make.
iOS 16.3 beta brings stronger Apple ID security
Apple released its iOS 16.3 beta to the public this week, bringing a new feature to help keep your Apple ID secure. As reported by 9to5Mac, the iOS 16.3 beta is now available to users registered in Apple’s Beta Software Program. The most notable change with the update is...
Instagram finally adds better way to get back lost accounts
Instagram announced today that it is increasing its focus on helping users get back into lost and hacked accounts. Revealed in a blog post, the Meta-owned platform states the new option is a “comprehensive destination people can rely on to report and resolve account access issues.”. These issues include...
Uber is now testing food delivery robots in Florida
Uber has announced a new partnership with Cartken to bring delivery robots to Uber Eats customers in Miami. Earlier this week, the companies revealed their partnership in a press release. Cartken is a leading robotics company out of California known for its self-driving delivery robots. The companies will begin working...
Twitter shutting down Substack-like Revue platform
Twitter announced it is shutting down its Substack-like newsletter platform, Revue. According to the company, users will no longer have access as of January 18, 2023. The service will shut down, and all data will be deleted on the same day. Twitter bought the Substack-like newsletter platform in early 2021....
Get where you’re going faster with the C3STROM Astro Pro Ebike
If you’re considering purchasing a new ebike, the CSTROM Astro Pro is an option to consider. The Astro Pro is as close as an ebike gets to a motorcycle, with its stylish design and powerful motor. With its long-lasting battery and impressive top speed, the Astro Pro is a...
iPhone Crash Detection and Emergency SOS credited in rescue
Apple’s two latest safety features, Emergency SOS via Satellite and Crash Detection, have come together to help emergency services complete a helicopter rescue. First responders in Los Angeles, California, recently shared an amazing search and rescue. The rescue was made possible thanks to the two safety features. A vehicle...
