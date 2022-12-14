Read full article on original website
Padres Star Expected To Leave Team
The New York Post’s Jon Heyman has reported that star San Diego Padres infielder Manny Machado is expected to opt out of his current Padres contract following the 2023 season.
Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen arrives in Boston to cold reception
BOSTON — The news conference with new Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen was just about finished when, off to the side, 4-year-old Kyrian Jansen spoke up: “I have a question.”. He was handed a microphone. He hesitated. Finally, he said: “Go Boston.”. Jansen’s son is one of...
Angels Rumors: MLB Network Personality Thinks Shohei Ohtani Will Join the Dodgers
He sees him switching LA teams next offseason.
Oldest active MLB player receiving interest from 1 notable team
The Udonis Haslem of Major League Baseball may be back for another go. Rod Bradford of WEEI reported on Friday that veteran left-hander Rich Hill is drawing free agent interest from the Baltimore Orioles. Bradford adds that the Orioles are interested in fellow starter Michael Wacha as well. Hill, now...
Yankees trade bust heading to AL Central?
UPDATE (4:25 p.m.): ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports “Outfielder Joey Gallo and the Minnesota Twins are in agreement on a one-year contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN.” Read more about that here. ***. The Minnesota Twins’ loss could be Joey Gallo’s gain. The Athletic’s...
Yankees being hampered by 2 contracts
The New York Yankees have seen their payroll grow this offseason thanks to the contracts given to Aaron Judge and Carlos Rodon. The team could have done even more damage, but they are being hampered by two contracts. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported in an article posted on...
Yankees looking to ‘exciting’ shortstop prospect for 2023
Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has talked about it. Manager Aaron Boone has said he expects it. When spring training opens, it’s almost a lock that the Yankees will host a three-man competition for shortstop. Want to bet on MLB?. The names: prospects Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe, and...
Padres could lose star player in free agency
The San Diego Padres have been spending like mad this offseason. Perhaps they’ve been so aggressive with their spending because they know they could be losing one of their star players before long. The Padres signed Manny Machado to a 10-year, $300 million contract prior to the 2019 season....
Mets’ Billy Eppler continues spending spree, signs former All-Star and ex-Yankees infielder
Billy Eppler strikes again. The New York Mets general manager signed another former All-Star on Thursday as he continues to spend owner Steve Cohen’s money. TO BUY METS TICKETS, VISIT: VIVIDSEATS, TICKETNETWORK and STUBHUB. MLB.com reports the Mets signed catcher Omar Narváez to a one-year, $8 million contract with...
Dansby Swanson Posts Honeymoon Picture with Wife Mallory Pugh on Instagram
Atlanta Braves free agent shortstop Dansby Swanson is enjoying his honeymoon. The newly wed All-Star posted a picture on his Instagram with his now wife, USWNT member Mallory Pugh. The couple were married over the weekend.
Yankees bust Joey Gallo signs with new team
A new team for Joey Gallo. The outfielder has signed a one-year, $11 million contract with the Minnesota Twins, the New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Yankees traded Gallo, a two-time All-Star, ahead of the Aug. 2 trade...
Report: Red Sox have serious interest in star free agent
The Boston Red Sox lost Xander Bogaerts when they were outbid by the San Diego Padres, but they may be willing to spend big to replace the star shortstop. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Thursday that the Red Sox are “seriously considering” signing free-agent shortstop Dansby Swanson. The Atlanta Braves, Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers are also in the mix.
JD Martinez signs with Dodgers in steal of a deal
The Los Angeles Dodgers are watching their payroll this offseason, but they still managed to improve their team with a nice signing. The Dodgers have agreed to a 1-year, $10 million deal with JD Martinez. The deal is pending a physical. Now 35, Martinez may no longer be the same...
Report: Twins could trade veteran slugger after Joey Gallo signing
As Joey Gallo arrives in Minnesota, another veteran outfielder for the Twins could be leaving. Word broke on Friday that the Twins have agreed to a deal with two-time All-Star slugger Joey Gallo, who was previously with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Gallo will be receiving a modest contract from Minnesota.
Red Sox make shocking Jeter Downs decision
The Boston Red Sox made a big roster move on Thursday that involved a player in the ill-fated Mookie Betts trade. Boston designated shortstop Jeter Downs for assignment. Downs had struggled mightily at the Major League level in 2022 and couldn’t quite piece it together. Chris Cotillo reported on the roster move by the Red Read more... The post Red Sox make shocking Jeter Downs decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
What Carlos Rodon does for the Yankees’ rotation and Hal Steinbrenner’s go-big offseason
The Yankees kept Aaron Judge in pinstripes by giving him one of the biggest contracts in MLB history. Another nine-figure deal will allow Hal Steinbrenner to bring the best pitcher left on the market to The Bronx. Two-time All-Star Carlos Rodon will be joining the Yankees on a six-year, $162 million contract after going 14-8 with a 2.88 ERA and leading the National League in strikeouts per nine innings (12) last season with the Giants. The 30-year-old southpaw spent 2021 with the White Sox, going 13-5 with a career-best 2.37 ERA. Rodon provides another much-needed top-level starter to a rotation — which...
Andrew Benintendi cashes in with big free agency contract
Andrew Benintendi has a new team, and his free agency contract proves just how wild this offseason is getting. Benintendi agreed with the Chicago White Sox on a 5-year, $75 million deal, we learned on Friday. That’s a really strong contract for the 28-year-old. Benintendi had a strong batting average with the Kansas City Royals... The post Andrew Benintendi cashes in with big free agency contract appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
A Net Positive for the Atlanta Braves: Liberty Media’s Decision to Split Off the Team’s Stock Explained
Significant behind-the-scenes moves are occurring that will make a huge impact on the Atlanta Braves' future. The post A Net Positive for the Atlanta Braves: Liberty Media’s Decision to Split Off the Team’s Stock Explained appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Brandon Crawford responds to Giants’ Carlos Correa signing
The San Francisco Giants’ signing of Carlos Correa is a big boost to the organization, but is bittersweet for one member of the organization. Longtime Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford said he would accept a position change, albeit reluctantly, after the Giants signed Correa to a 13-year deal. Crawford said he had been told he would have to change positions, and would work hard to make the transition.
Atlanta Braves acquire utility infielder in trade from Boston Red Sox
Park will turn 27 next season and has spent most of his career within the Yankees organization but spent the 2021 campaign with the Pirates. He was a part of the trade that sent Clay Holmes to New York. Park appeared in 68 games at the major league level but...
