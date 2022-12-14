ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Yankees trade bust heading to AL Central?

UPDATE (4:25 p.m.): ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports “Outfielder Joey Gallo and the Minnesota Twins are in agreement on a one-year contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN.” Read more about that here. ***. The Minnesota Twins’ loss could be Joey Gallo’s gain. The Athletic’s...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Larry Brown Sports

Yankees being hampered by 2 contracts

The New York Yankees have seen their payroll grow this offseason thanks to the contracts given to Aaron Judge and Carlos Rodon. The team could have done even more damage, but they are being hampered by two contracts. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported in an article posted on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Yankees looking to ‘exciting’ shortstop prospect for 2023

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has talked about it. Manager Aaron Boone has said he expects it. When spring training opens, it’s almost a lock that the Yankees will host a three-man competition for shortstop. Want to bet on MLB?. The names: prospects Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe, and...
Larry Brown Sports

Padres could lose star player in free agency

The San Diego Padres have been spending like mad this offseason. Perhaps they’ve been so aggressive with their spending because they know they could be losing one of their star players before long. The Padres signed Manny Machado to a 10-year, $300 million contract prior to the 2019 season....
SAN DIEGO, CA
NJ.com

Yankees bust Joey Gallo signs with new team

A new team for Joey Gallo. The outfielder has signed a one-year, $11 million contract with the Minnesota Twins, the New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Yankees traded Gallo, a two-time All-Star, ahead of the Aug. 2 trade...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Red Sox have serious interest in star free agent

The Boston Red Sox lost Xander Bogaerts when they were outbid by the San Diego Padres, but they may be willing to spend big to replace the star shortstop. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Thursday that the Red Sox are “seriously considering” signing free-agent shortstop Dansby Swanson. The Atlanta Braves, Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers are also in the mix.
BOSTON, MA
The Comeback

Red Sox make shocking Jeter Downs decision

The Boston Red Sox made a big roster move on Thursday that involved a player in the ill-fated Mookie Betts trade. Boston designated shortstop Jeter Downs for assignment. Downs had struggled mightily at the Major League level in 2022 and couldn’t quite piece it together. Chris Cotillo reported on the roster move by the Red Read more... The post Red Sox make shocking Jeter Downs decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BOSTON, MA
New York Post

What Carlos Rodon does for the Yankees’ rotation and Hal Steinbrenner’s go-big offseason

The Yankees kept Aaron Judge in pinstripes by giving him one of the biggest contracts in MLB history. Another nine-figure deal will allow Hal Steinbrenner to bring the best pitcher left on the market to The Bronx. Two-time All-Star Carlos Rodon will be joining the Yankees on a six-year, $162 million contract after going 14-8 with a 2.88 ERA and leading the National League in strikeouts per nine innings (12) last season with the Giants. The 30-year-old southpaw spent 2021 with the White Sox, going 13-5 with a career-best 2.37 ERA. Rodon provides another much-needed top-level starter to a rotation — which...
TENNESSEE STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Andrew Benintendi cashes in with big free agency contract

Andrew Benintendi has a new team, and his free agency contract proves just how wild this offseason is getting. Benintendi agreed with the Chicago White Sox on a 5-year, $75 million deal, we learned on Friday. That’s a really strong contract for the 28-year-old. Benintendi had a strong batting average with the Kansas City Royals... The post Andrew Benintendi cashes in with big free agency contract appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Brandon Crawford responds to Giants’ Carlos Correa signing

The San Francisco Giants’ signing of Carlos Correa is a big boost to the organization, but is bittersweet for one member of the organization. Longtime Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford said he would accept a position change, albeit reluctantly, after the Giants signed Correa to a 13-year deal. Crawford said he had been told he would have to change positions, and would work hard to make the transition.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
