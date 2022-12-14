ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clemson basketball score vs. Richmond: Live updates from Tigers vs Spiders

Clemson basketball will try to get headed back in the right direction in its last non-conference game of the season. The Tigers play Saturday night against Richmond as part of a Greenville Winter Invitational, a three-game holiday event also featuring South Carolina and Furman. The previous holiday event didn't go...
Clemson football beats Notre Dame on commitment from 3-star safety Khalil Barnes

There's safety in numbers, and Clemson football has added a third safety to its number of commitments for next season. Khalil Barnes of Bogart, Georgia, on Friday picked the Tigers over Notre Dame, making his decision known during a ceremony at North Oconee High School. He is Clemson's 25th commitment for the 2023 recruiting class.
