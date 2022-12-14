In Tropico 6 – New Frontiers, players can use the new Space Port Complex to construct rockets and delve into research to keep the international competition at bay. It’s time to launch Tropico into a triumphant new future as you take on the Space Race, walk on the Moon and establish the first Mars colony of humankind. With the all-new Mission Mars campaign, buildings, edicts, and characters. But be warned, nobody knows what unforeseen circumstances await in the vast expanses of space. You’ll need to be creative if you want to avoid aborting your mission. Tropico 6 New Frontiers DLC is available now for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.

2 DAYS AGO