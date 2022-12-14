Read full article on original website
Tropico 6 - Official New Frontiers DLC Console Release Trailer
In Tropico 6 – New Frontiers, players can use the new Space Port Complex to construct rockets and delve into research to keep the international competition at bay. It’s time to launch Tropico into a triumphant new future as you take on the Space Race, walk on the Moon and establish the first Mars colony of humankind. With the all-new Mission Mars campaign, buildings, edicts, and characters. But be warned, nobody knows what unforeseen circumstances await in the vast expanses of space. You’ll need to be creative if you want to avoid aborting your mission. Tropico 6 New Frontiers DLC is available now for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.
Dead Space: How a Single Scene Was Created - IGN First
As with every individual moment in every video game, the final result is the product of people working together. This IGN First video reveals how multiple people across several different departments combined their skills to create one of the game's most horrifying sequences.
Into The Dead: Our Darkest Days - Official Announcement Trailer
Into the Dead: Our Darkest Days is a new side-scrolling zombie survival game apart of the Into the Dead franchise. Prepare for a survival experience unlike anything that’s come before by fighting to stay alive on the zombie-infested streets of Walton, Texas. Guide a group of survivors in an overrun city, scavenging for supplies, crafting weapons, and fighting back against shambling corpses. Build up a fortified shelter while managing group members’ physical and psychological needs and uncovering terrifying stories that explore the true cost of surviving in a zombie-infested urban environment. Into the Dead: Our Darkest Days is launching on PC in 2024.
Blacktail - Official Launch Trailer
Take another look at the enemies and world of Blacktail in this thrilling launch trailer for the first-person action-adventure game. Blacktail retells the myth of Baba Yaga. You play as Yaga, a 16-year-old girl accused of witchcraft and expelled from a medieval Slavic settlement. Unravel your own mystery as you track down living memories of your past that have returned as foul, walking spirits.
River City Girls 2 - Official Launch Trailer
River City Girls 2 is available now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox, and PC via Steam. Watch the action-packed launch trailer to see the characters, enemies, and more, and get ready to join Misako, Kyoko, Kunio, and Riki, as well as newcomers Provie and Marian, in this beat-'em-up adventure game.
Special Weapons Guide
This page of IGN's Days Gone wiki guide provides details for all the Special Weapons, including what they are and how to obtain them. For details of all the other weapons in Days Gone, check out the Weapons main page. Special weapons consist of crossbows, sniper rifles, and machine guns....
Master Detective Archives: Rain Code - Official Introduction Trailer
Learn more about the characters Yuma Kokohead and the death god contracted to haunt him, Shinigami, in this latest trailer for Master Detective Archives: Rain Code, the upcoming adventure game from the creators of the Danganronpa series. The trailer also gives us a glimpse at the story, the mystery labyrinth realm, mystery phantoms, and more.
Demeo: Reign of Madness - Official Trailer | Resolution Games Showcase 2022
The fifth and final chapter in the Mad Elven King Saga, Reign of Madness is live and invites Demeo players to the town of Ends where they have a chance to close the Rift Bridge and stop Rackarn once and for all. Available now as a free update for Demeo owners on the Quest Store and Steam.
High on Life Gameplay Walkthrough - Bounty: Nipulon
IGN’s High on Life gameplay walkthrough shows you how to help the Goop Guy get medicine, blend in at the G3 spa, and beat the Nipulon boss fight. For more High on Life, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/high-on-life.
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion Gameplay Walkthrough - Chapter 3
19:00 - vs. G Eraser. For more on Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/crisis-core-ff7-reunion.
Ilum Force Echoes
This page will show all the locations of Force Echoes that you can find in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. As Cal Kestis explores the galaxy, he may come across sites of fallen enemies and allies that still have a story to tell. By interacting with the locations, he can summon a Force Echo as a sort of audio log of what happened in that place before his arrival.
Fire Emblem Engage Wiki Guide
Zelkov is one of the playable and recruitable Unit Characters of Fire Emblem Engage. A loyal bodyguard to Lady Ivy of Elusia, Zelkov protects his princess from the shadows using trickey and deceit to land blows quickly using poison daggers.
The Pokémon Anime's Next Series Ditches Ash and Pikachu for Two New Protagonists
Update 12/16/2022 9:12 a.m. PT: A number of other new hints have appeared hinting at what's to come for Ash Ketchum, as well as what to expect from his farewell series and the brand new anime series coming next year. First off, there's a new poster for Ash's final special...
A Space Ranger Recruit
A Space Ranger Recruit is the second Friendship Quest for Buzz Lightyear in Disney Dreamlight Valley. A little unsure of his place in the Village, A Space Ranger Recruit will task you with helping Buzz find his place by suggesting he set up his very own Star Command. A Space...
The Legend of Vox Machina: Season 2 - Official Red Band Trailer
Our beloved gang of misfits is back! Check out the official Red Band trailer for The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2. The second season will consist of 12 episodes, with three episodes premiering every week starting January 20th.
Destiny 2: Where Is Xur Today? Location and Exotic Items for December 16-20
The galaxy's preeminent garage sale magnate, Xûr, is now live in Destiny 2 for the weekend until next week's reset. If you're looking to get your some shiny new Exotic armor or weapons for your Guardian, look no further. Each week, Xûr has a random assortment of Exotic armor,...
Ash's Pokémon Anime Farewell Tour Begins With Reuniting With Old Friends
Early this morning, we learned that Ash Ketchum, the greatest Pokémon trainer in the world and perpetual 10-year-old, is at last hanging up his hat (so to speak) and will no longer be the star of the 25-year-ongoing anime series. Of course, no farewell is complete without a farewell...
Main Story Quests
The Main Story Quests of Dragon Quest Treasures boils down to three things: raising your Treasure Rank, making it through The Snarl, and following the clues found in The Snarl. Here, we'll keep everything together for you to go after these missions, which can be completed at your leisure.
New Barbie Trailer and Images Reveal a Fantastic Life in Plastic
The first teaser trailer for Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie has landed, and it's an absolute trip. The teaser trailer introduces Margot Robbie's Barbie and Ryan Gosling's Ken, who live in a vibrant pink world as you'd expect of the long-lived doll franchise. But the presentation is wild, with Barbie introduced in a sequence that parodies the intro to Stanley Kubrick's 2001: A Space Odyssey. It has to be seen to be believed.
Skylightz Gaming Reportedly Stops BGMI Plans; Hyderabad Hunters Unveil New State Mobile Roster
Popular Indian Esports organization Skylightz Gaming might soon be closing shop on its BGMI roster, according to star Saumya “Saumraj” Raj. As spotted by AFKGaming, Saumraj recently shared an Instagram story where he said, "Skylightz has stopped their BGMI operations in India." The roster leader further said, "So, we are not a part of it. New journey awaits." He also tagged his teammates in Pukar "Pukar" Singla and Tushar "GamlaBoy" Das as well.
