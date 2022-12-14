Read full article on original website
Tropico 6 - Official New Frontiers DLC Console Release Trailer
In Tropico 6 – New Frontiers, players can use the new Space Port Complex to construct rockets and delve into research to keep the international competition at bay. It’s time to launch Tropico into a triumphant new future as you take on the Space Race, walk on the Moon and establish the first Mars colony of humankind. With the all-new Mission Mars campaign, buildings, edicts, and characters. But be warned, nobody knows what unforeseen circumstances await in the vast expanses of space. You’ll need to be creative if you want to avoid aborting your mission. Tropico 6 New Frontiers DLC is available now for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.
Main Story Quests
The Main Story Quests of Dragon Quest Treasures boils down to three things: raising your Treasure Rank, making it through The Snarl, and following the clues found in The Snarl. Here, we'll keep everything together for you to go after these missions, which can be completed at your leisure.
River City Girls 2 - Official Launch Trailer
River City Girls 2 is available now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox, and PC via Steam. Watch the action-packed launch trailer to see the characters, enemies, and more, and get ready to join Misako, Kyoko, Kunio, and Riki, as well as newcomers Provie and Marian, in this beat-'em-up adventure game.
Demeo: Reign of Madness - Official Trailer | Resolution Games Showcase 2022
The fifth and final chapter in the Mad Elven King Saga, Reign of Madness is live and invites Demeo players to the town of Ends where they have a chance to close the Rift Bridge and stop Rackarn once and for all. Available now as a free update for Demeo owners on the Quest Store and Steam.
League of Legends: Teemo Statue Available at the IGN Store
Calling all League of Legends fans: A statue of the lovable Teemo is now available for preorder at the IGN Store! In this statue from Polystone, the Swift Scout Teemo is standing on a cliff side, holding his poison dart blow gun in one hand and a raised telescope in the other hand.
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion Gameplay Walkthrough - Chapter 3
19:00 - vs. G Eraser. For more on Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/crisis-core-ff7-reunion.
Ash's Pokémon Anime Farewell Tour Begins With Reuniting With Old Friends
Early this morning, we learned that Ash Ketchum, the greatest Pokémon trainer in the world and perpetual 10-year-old, is at last hanging up his hat (so to speak) and will no longer be the star of the 25-year-ongoing anime series. Of course, no farewell is complete without a farewell...
The Legend of Vox Machina: Season 2 - Official Red Band Trailer
Our beloved gang of misfits is back! Check out the official Red Band trailer for The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2. The second season will consist of 12 episodes, with three episodes premiering every week starting January 20th.
The Pokémon Anime's Next Series Ditches Ash and Pikachu for Two New Protagonists
Update 12/16/2022 9:12 a.m. PT: A number of other new hints have appeared hinting at what's to come for Ash Ketchum, as well as what to expect from his farewell series and the brand new anime series coming next year. First off, there's a new poster for Ash's final special...
Henry Cavill Joins Warhammer 40K Adaptation at Amazon - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
Amazon Studios has announced that it has secured the rights to Warhammer 40,000, and plans to start a “universe of Warhammer programming” that will be executive produced by and star Henry Cavill. The Pokémon Company has just announced its next Pokémon anime series, and for the first time in 25 years, the main anime storyline won't feature Ash and Pikachu. Finally, Hideo Kojima's Kojima Productions has partnered with Barbarian executive producer Alex Lebovici's Hammerstone Studios to develop and produce a movie based on Death Stranding.
Avatar: The Way of Water - How the Villain Sets Up The Sequels | Avatar Canon Fodder
Avatar fans rejoice, we’re heading back to Pandora but this time, we’re under the sea. Directed by James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water brings the Na’vi back into conflict with the humans and the RDA, who are back to finish the job started in the first Avatar 2009 film. Avatar 2 catches viewers up on Jake Sully (played by Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (played by Zoe Saldaña) and their small family, just trying to survive when the RDA come to raze the planet once again. So how does the new Avatar movie set up the many sequels James Cameron says he wants to make? The answer lies with the villain of Avatar 2022, Colonel Miles Quaritch (played by Stephen Lang). So join IGN host Kim Horcher for Canon Fodder for the full Avatar ending explained, breakdown and all the Easter Eggs we could find while goofing around on Pandora.
Into The Dead: Our Darkest Days - Official Announcement Trailer
Into the Dead: Our Darkest Days is a new side-scrolling zombie survival game apart of the Into the Dead franchise. Prepare for a survival experience unlike anything that’s come before by fighting to stay alive on the zombie-infested streets of Walton, Texas. Guide a group of survivors in an overrun city, scavenging for supplies, crafting weapons, and fighting back against shambling corpses. Build up a fortified shelter while managing group members’ physical and psychological needs and uncovering terrifying stories that explore the true cost of surviving in a zombie-infested urban environment. Into the Dead: Our Darkest Days is launching on PC in 2024.
Tomb Raider: Amazon Games and Crystal Dynamics Join Forces for New Entry in the Series
The Tomb Raider franchise will see a major entry, thanks to Amazon Games and Crystal Dynamics. Amazon announced on Thursday that it has reached an agreement with video game developer Crystal Dynamics to develop a new Tomb Raider title. This will be available on multiple platforms, and Amazon Games will provide full support and publish the game globally.
It’s Christmas time in the new GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE update!
Since its oﬃcial launch in November, GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE has attracted many anime, mobile, RPG and shooter fans in Japan, South Korea and the US. The game has reached top spots in Google Play and Apple App Store, where it’s currently rated an impressive 4.7 out of 5 stars with over twenty thousand reviews. The game boasts a theme song from Sawano Hiroyuki, the man behind the original Attack on Titan theme.
Fire Emblem Engage Wiki Guide
Lapis is one of the playable and recruitable Unit Characters of Fire Emblem Engage. One of the loyal retainers of Prince Alcryst of Brodia, Lapis is a competent fighter that belies her small stature, and is capable of going head to head on the front lines of combat.
Skylightz Gaming Reportedly Stops BGMI Plans; Hyderabad Hunters Unveil New State Mobile Roster
Popular Indian Esports organization Skylightz Gaming might soon be closing shop on its BGMI roster, according to star Saumya “Saumraj” Raj. As spotted by AFKGaming, Saumraj recently shared an Instagram story where he said, "Skylightz has stopped their BGMI operations in India." The roster leader further said, "So, we are not a part of it. New journey awaits." He also tagged his teammates in Pukar "Pukar" Singla and Tushar "GamlaBoy" Das as well.
Where to Get Xbox Series X Before Christmas
We are in the final push for the holidays, and if you know someone hoping to get an Xbox this year, the good news is, you still have a chance. The less-good news is, your time is running out. Get an Xbox Before Christmas. Now, shipping and availability is largely...
New Barbie Trailer and Images Reveal a Fantastic Life in Plastic
The first teaser trailer for Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie has landed, and it's an absolute trip. The teaser trailer introduces Margot Robbie's Barbie and Ryan Gosling's Ken, who live in a vibrant pink world as you'd expect of the long-lived doll franchise. But the presentation is wild, with Barbie introduced in a sequence that parodies the intro to Stanley Kubrick's 2001: A Space Odyssey. It has to be seen to be believed.
How To Get The Jetpack
The Jetpack is perhaps one of the most useful items in High On Life. This IGN How To guide will detail everything you'll need to know about the Jetpack, with information on how to unlock it, where to buy it, and more. Are you looking for something specific? Click or...
After Steam Deck, Valve Wants Another Shot at the Steam Controller
Initially released in 2015, Valve's Steam Controller was discontinued after four years. But after the Steam Deck's recent success, it's likely that Valve might revive the controller in the near future. In an interview with The Verge, Steam Deck designers Lawrence Yang and Pierre-Loup Griffais discussed the future of Valve's...
