Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Grime: Colors of Rot - Official Launch Trailer
Grime: Colors of Rot is available now on PC, as well as on PlayStation and Xbox as part of the base game. Check out the action-packed launch trailer for the Colors of Rot free DLC expansion, which brings new enemies, new weapons, new abilities, and a new area to the action-adventure RPG.
IGN
Into The Dead: Our Darkest Days - Official Announcement Trailer
Into the Dead: Our Darkest Days is a new side-scrolling zombie survival game apart of the Into the Dead franchise. Prepare for a survival experience unlike anything that’s come before by fighting to stay alive on the zombie-infested streets of Walton, Texas. Guide a group of survivors in an overrun city, scavenging for supplies, crafting weapons, and fighting back against shambling corpses. Build up a fortified shelter while managing group members’ physical and psychological needs and uncovering terrifying stories that explore the true cost of surviving in a zombie-infested urban environment. Into the Dead: Our Darkest Days is launching on PC in 2024.
IGN
River City Girls 2 - Official Launch Trailer
River City Girls 2 is available now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox, and PC via Steam. Watch the action-packed launch trailer to see the characters, enemies, and more, and get ready to join Misako, Kyoko, Kunio, and Riki, as well as newcomers Provie and Marian, in this beat-'em-up adventure game.
IGN
Dead Space: How a Single Scene Was Created - IGN First
As with every individual moment in every video game, the final result is the product of people working together. This IGN First video reveals how multiple people across several different departments combined their skills to create one of the game's most horrifying sequences.
IGN
Blacktail - Official Launch Trailer
Take another look at the enemies and world of Blacktail in this thrilling launch trailer for the first-person action-adventure game. Blacktail retells the myth of Baba Yaga. You play as Yaga, a 16-year-old girl accused of witchcraft and expelled from a medieval Slavic settlement. Unravel your own mystery as you track down living memories of your past that have returned as foul, walking spirits.
IGN
Special Weapons Guide
This page of IGN's Days Gone wiki guide provides details for all the Special Weapons, including what they are and how to obtain them. For details of all the other weapons in Days Gone, check out the Weapons main page. Special weapons consist of crossbows, sniper rifles, and machine guns....
IGN
The Burning Skies
The Burning Skies is a side quest in God of War Ragnarok that you can complete in the Vanaheim realm. During this mission, you will need to slay a dragon that lurks in The Sinkholes region. The Burning Skies rewards. 3000 Kratos XP. 750 Atreus XP. Dragon Claw. How to...
IGN
Demeo: Reign of Madness - Official Trailer | Resolution Games Showcase 2022
The fifth and final chapter in the Mad Elven King Saga, Reign of Madness is live and invites Demeo players to the town of Ends where they have a chance to close the Rift Bridge and stop Rackarn once and for all. Available now as a free update for Demeo owners on the Quest Store and Steam.
IGN
The Witcher 3 Next-Gen Includes a Wild Easter Egg Relating to Cyberpunk 2077's Biggest Mystery
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's next-gen update includes a bizarre Easter Egg relating to Cyberpunk 2077's biggest mystery. YouTuber xLetalis, who has discovered just about every other Easter Egg and secret hidden within The Witcher 3, posted a new video that outlines how to uncover the mystery and how it relates to a Cyberpunk 2077 secret that still has players scrambled more than two years after the game launched.
IGN
The Legend of Vox Machina: Season 2 - Official Red Band Trailer
Our beloved gang of misfits is back! Check out the official Red Band trailer for The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2. The second season will consist of 12 episodes, with three episodes premiering every week starting January 20th.
IGN
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion Gameplay Walkthrough - Chapter 3
19:00 - vs. G Eraser. For more on Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/crisis-core-ff7-reunion.
IGN
Master Detective Archives: Rain Code - Official Introduction Trailer
Learn more about the characters Yuma Kokohead and the death god contracted to haunt him, Shinigami, in this latest trailer for Master Detective Archives: Rain Code, the upcoming adventure game from the creators of the Danganronpa series. The trailer also gives us a glimpse at the story, the mystery labyrinth realm, mystery phantoms, and more.
IGN
Fire Emblem Engage Wiki Guide
Clanne is one of the playable and recruitable Unit Characters of Fire Emblem Engage. As a Steward of the Dragon, Vander is a younger member of the protectors of the Divine Dragon in the Holy Land of Lythos along with his twin sister Framme and their superior, Vander, and has watched over Alear during their 100 year slumber. Clanne is well-versed in the magic arts, and can punch a hole in armored units, or those hiding behind cover.
IGN
Tomb Raider: Amazon Games and Crystal Dynamics Join Forces for New Entry in the Series
The Tomb Raider franchise will see a major entry, thanks to Amazon Games and Crystal Dynamics. Amazon announced on Thursday that it has reached an agreement with video game developer Crystal Dynamics to develop a new Tomb Raider title. This will be available on multiple platforms, and Amazon Games will provide full support and publish the game globally.
IGN
Main Story Quests
The Main Story Quests of Dragon Quest Treasures boils down to three things: raising your Treasure Rank, making it through The Snarl, and following the clues found in The Snarl. Here, we'll keep everything together for you to go after these missions, which can be completed at your leisure.
IGN
A Space Ranger Recruit
A Space Ranger Recruit is the second Friendship Quest for Buzz Lightyear in Disney Dreamlight Valley. A little unsure of his place in the Village, A Space Ranger Recruit will task you with helping Buzz find his place by suggesting he set up his very own Star Command. A Space...
IGN
Ilum Force Echoes
This page will show all the locations of Force Echoes that you can find in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. As Cal Kestis explores the galaxy, he may come across sites of fallen enemies and allies that still have a story to tell. By interacting with the locations, he can summon a Force Echo as a sort of audio log of what happened in that place before his arrival.
IGN
Ash's Pokémon Anime Farewell Tour Begins With Reuniting With Old Friends
Early this morning, we learned that Ash Ketchum, the greatest Pokémon trainer in the world and perpetual 10-year-old, is at last hanging up his hat (so to speak) and will no longer be the star of the 25-year-ongoing anime series. Of course, no farewell is complete without a farewell...
IGN
Henry Cavill Joins Warhammer 40K Adaptation at Amazon - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
Amazon Studios has announced that it has secured the rights to Warhammer 40,000, and plans to start a “universe of Warhammer programming” that will be executive produced by and star Henry Cavill. The Pokémon Company has just announced its next Pokémon anime series, and for the first time in 25 years, the main anime storyline won't feature Ash and Pikachu. Finally, Hideo Kojima's Kojima Productions has partnered with Barbarian executive producer Alex Lebovici's Hammerstone Studios to develop and produce a movie based on Death Stranding.
IGN
The PS5 Console God of War Bundle Is In Stock Right Now at Dell and Walmart
The PlayStation 5 console is, thankfully, getting a little easier to find this holiday season. It's still sold out at most places, but not all. Both Dell and Walmart have the PS5 Disc Edition console bundle with God of War: Ragnarok in stock right now. There's no queue or invitations to wait for. No guarantees that they'll stay in stock for much longer.
Comments / 0