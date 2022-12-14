ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putin issues new nuclear threat to the West by readying Yars missile capable of striking US and Britain

By Chris Jewers, Will Stewart for MailOnline
 3 days ago

Russia issued a new nuclear threat to the West today by ostentatiously readying a Yars strategic missile for combat use at a location southwest of Moscow.

A video shows the installation of the huge rocket into a silo at the Kozelsk military compound in Russia's western Kaluga region. The missile is capable of striking targets in the United States and Britain.

President Vladimir Putin was seen in late October overseeing the launch of a similar Yars nuclear missile on a mock attack on the West amid high tension over his February 24 invasion of Ukraine and fears he could resort to a nuclear strike.

Russia, whose nuclear sabre-rattling has been a constant tactic since the invasion began as a means to intimidate the west, is building up to more nuclear showboating as it marks the annual Strategic Missile Forces Day on December 17.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Nmdy_0jiHC1Lr00
Russia renewed its nuclear threat against the West today by ostentatiously readying a Yars strategic missile for combat use at a location southwest of Moscow (pictured)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VExNU_0jiHC1Lr00

The Yars intercontinental ballistic missile with a 7,500 mile range was installed in a silo launch pad using a special transport and loading unit.

The 'complicated technological operations' took a few hours.

Division commander Col. Alexei Sokolov made clear the exercise was aimed at sending a message to the West, with both the UK and US within range.

'The importance of this operation lies in the fact that the next missile will be put on combat duty on schedule,' he said.

'The homeland will get another nuclear missile weapon, which will make it possible to solve any tasks at the strategic level.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O01BV_0jiHC1Lr00
Pictured: Footage from Russia shows the Yars missile being loaded into a silo on Wednesday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OkcAA_0jiHC1Lr00
Pictured: Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a cabinet meeting at his Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow on Wednesday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PIkQp_0jiHC1Lr00

Combat engineer Vadim Vyazovsky told TV Zvezda, the Russian defence ministry's own channel: 'I feel proud of Russia that my country is putting such products into service so that the Motherland can sleep well.'

The Kozelsk missile is undergoing modernisation and a revamp, said reports.

The Yars is a modification of the Topol-M missile system, and was first deployed in 2009. In the October drill, Russia allegedly practiced its response to a Western nuclear attack.

Russian state TV said the Putin drills were aimed at targeting the UK and US.

The footage showed the huge missile being transported on a lorry through a snowy forest, escorted by Russian military vehicles, before arriving at the silo in the middle of a snow-covered field.

The missile was then shown in a time-lapse being lifted up by the lorry's detachable lifting mechanism to a 90-degree angle, so that it was over the top of the silo and ready to be lowered in.

The base of the missile is then seen appearing from the bottom of the lorry's container, before it slowly descends into the hole the hole in the ground.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZIASC_0jiHC1Lr00
The missile was transported on a huge lorry, that doubled as the silo loading mechanism
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I3KN4_0jiHC1Lr00

Release of the footage came after US intelligence claimed that Putin could seek to help Iran develop its nuclear weapons programme in exchange for Tehran's continued support of his war in Ukraine.

Weapons supplied by the Islamic republic have been used by the Russian military in the conflict - particularly Iranian-manufactured Shahed-136 'suicide drones' which are playing a central role in attacks on civilian populations and energy network.

This 'sordid' alliance yesterday led British foreign secretary James Cleverly to announce a sanctions package targeting 'high-level' figures from both countries as he condemned the embattled Iranian regime for making deals with Russia in 'a desperate attempt to survive'.

But a former US intelligence terrorism expert on Tuesday claimed that financial payments alone may not provide enough of an incentive to Tehran to continue providing military assistance in the face of stiff sanctions.

At least ten of the Shahed-136 drones were shot down by Kyiv's air defences early Wednesday, mayor Vitali Klitschko said, after being fired at the central Shevchenkivskyi district.

Drone fragments struck two administrative buildings in the city centre, emergency services said, while one picture showed a house with the upper floors blown away.

There has been no report yet of casualties. It is also unclear what exactly the drones were targeting and if any of them made it through, but they were likely to be aimed at the city's electricity, water and heating network.

Related
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities

Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
The Independent

JFK assassination expert says CIA has proof Lee Harvey Oswald was involved in secret operation in 1963

The CIA is withholding evidence that Lee Harvey Oswald was involved in a covert intelligence operation three months before assassinating John F. Kennedy in 1963, an author and investigator has claimed.Prominent JFK expert Jefferson Morley said the operation, which sought to blame Cuban leader Fidel Castro for an act of violence that could be used as a pretext for a full-scale invasion by the US, would fundamentally alter the accepted history of the presidential assassination. Mr Morley made the claim at a press conference on Monday for the Mary Ferrell Foundation, which filed a lawsuit in October seeking to...
SlashGear

The US Just Changed Nuclear Bombers Forever

The US Air Force just unveiled the first new stealth bomber in three decades. The Northrop Grumman B-21 Raider is intended to usher in a new age of airborne warfare. At present, there are three bombers in active use by the United States military: the B-52 Stratofortress, the B-1B Lancer, and the B-2 Spirit. All of the above have been in service for many years. The B-52 is coming up on an astonishing seventy years in service. The B-1B will be celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2026. Even the Spirit, America's iconic "stealth bomber," has haunted the skies for over 30 years.
New York Post

Pope Francis issues dire warning for humanity, sees ‘greater omens, destruction’ in the world

Pope Francis painted a grim picture of the future during Mass at the Vatican on Sunday, warning he sees “greater omens of greater destruction and desolation” in the world. The 85-year-old pontiff shared his dark vision for humanity during a Mass ahead of Monday’s holiday celebrating the Feast Day of Our Lady of Guadalupe, the patron of Mexico. Francis said the holiday, which commemorates the appearance of the Virgin Mary to a young man in 1531 in Mexico City, came at a “complicated and difficult time for the inhabitants of the New World.” He related it to present day, noting we...
TheDailyBeast

Russia Claims It’s Being Attacked by Drones Made in the U.S.

Ukraine is using drones manufactured in the U.S. to attack targets inside Russia, Russian state media said Friday. A report in RIA Novosti said it had seen analysis of the electrical components in intercepted unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) that concluded the drones’ “avionics and control systems” were made by a company in Arizona. The drones were reportedly used to attack Crimea as well as targets in Russia, including infrastructure facilities in the Kursk, Belgorod, and Voronezh regions. The report added that the drones’ final assembly was completed “in the area of the Rzeszow airport, used by the United States and NATO as the main supply hub for the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” before warheads were installed and the flights were launched near Odessa and Kryvyi Rih in Ukraine. “These facts, according to the Russian side, confirm the direct involvement of the United States and Poland, which, as de facto parties to the conflict, carry out massive military and logistical support for the regime in Kyiv, in the preparation and conduct of joint terrorist acts with it on the territory of the Russian Federation,” the analysts concluded, according to the report.
ARIZONA STATE
New York Post

3 reasons why the CIA will not order Putin’s assassination

As a former Defense Intelligence Agency officer specializing in Russia, I often am asked why the United States doesn’t just take out Vladimir Putin. Russia’s president is clearly a bad dude. So far, in his barbaric 10-month war against Ukraine, Putin’s forces have bombed maternity wards, tortured civilians and abducted their children, shipping them to Russia by force. His missiles have pounded vital infrastructure, leaving Ukrainians without electricity or drinking water amid freezing winter temperatures. His illegal invasion has also led to a global energy crisis and exacerbated skyrocketing inflation across the West. US leaders watch the conflict nervously, worried it could...
WASHINGTON STATE
TheDailyBeast

Russia Risks Knockout Blow in War as Putin Hits Rock Bottom

SOUTHERN ENGLAND—After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin’s forces through the winter months. “Given the advantage the Ukrainians have...
TheDailyBeast

Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia

The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
New York Post

1,200 Iranian students poisoned ahead of mass protests

A group of 1,200 university students in Iran were struck down by food poisoning the night before a wave of anti-regime protests were set to be held throughout the country. Students at Kharazmi and Ark universities experienced vomiting, severe body aches and hallucinations, the national student union claimed Thursday. At least four other universities reported similar outbreaks. Uninfected students are reportedly boycotting the cafeterias in response. While officials are citing water-borne bacteria as the cause of the troubling symptoms, the student union posited that the population was intentionally poisoned. “Our past experiences of similar incidents at the Isfahan university negates the authorities’ reason for...
