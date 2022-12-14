ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Employees overpower robbery suspect until police arrive

By Lindsey Ducharme, Rodricka Taylor
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NG3oW_0jiHBzkd00

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) – Lafayette Police responded to a robbery in progress Tuesday to find the suspect being held down by employees at the business.

It happened in the 1600 block of Eraste Landry Road just after 1:30 p.m.

Police said the suspect was attempting to take money out of the register when he was confronted and held.

UPDATE: Shooting at St. Mary Parish courthouse leaves inmate dead

The employees tell KLFY that the suspect was seen entering the restaurant and going behind the register where he began taking money.

James Bearb, 44, of Lafayette, was arrested on one count of simple robbery and one count of simple battery, according to police.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 42

Louisiana woman accused of fatally poisoning boyfriend found guilty of murder

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge woman accused of killing her boyfriend in 2015 was found guilty of second-degree murder Friday morning. Meshell Hale allegedly killed her then-boyfriend Damian Skipper with poison, barium acetate purchased online, in 2015. Investigators also believe Hale murdered her husband Arthur Noflin using the same chemical. However, his […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
CBS 42

Storm damage in New Iberia, medical center hit by reported tornado

UPDATE 4:05 p.m.: Iberia Parish President M. Larry Richard confirmed 6 people have been injured due to severe storms. UPDATE 2:20 p.m.: Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero is asking, for the safety of the residents, to please stop riding around sightseeing. There are power lines down throughout the parish.  UPDATE 2 p.m.: Iberia Parish President M. […]
NEW IBERIA, LA
CBS 42

CBS 42

73K+
Followers
16K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy