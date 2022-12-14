Employees overpower robbery suspect until police arrive
LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) – Lafayette Police responded to a robbery in progress Tuesday to find the suspect being held down by employees at the business.
It happened in the 1600 block of Eraste Landry Road just after 1:30 p.m.
Police said the suspect was attempting to take money out of the register when he was confronted and held.UPDATE: Shooting at St. Mary Parish courthouse leaves inmate dead
The employees tell KLFY that the suspect was seen entering the restaurant and going behind the register where he began taking money.
James Bearb, 44, of Lafayette, was arrested on one count of simple robbery and one count of simple battery, according to police.
No injuries were reported.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.
Comments / 0