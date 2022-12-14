Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 2010, a 16-year-old girl told her mom she was going to pick up her paycheck after school. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSpring, TX
Houston man who won Survivor is giving away the million dollar prizeAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Quadruple shooting at Houston club leaves one dead, three injuredhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
SewaDiwali - A Gift From Hindu Community to the NeedySewekariHouston, TX
50 Cent is Giving Back to the Houston Community with New Business LabAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITHouston, TX
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 12 Things to Do for Kids in Houston This Week: December 19 to December 25, 2022
Enjoy the most magical week of the year with the whole family at the best kid-friendly things to do from Monday, December 18 to Christmas Day, Sunday, December 25, 2022. This week, soak in all of the Christmas spirit at a gingerbread village, celebrate Chanukah around town, cozy up to watch Christmas classics, send the kids to a camp while you finish shopping, and more.
houstonfoodfinder.com
Where to Dine on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in Houston for 2022
Maybe you are far from family this Christmas, or maybe you’ve had enough of yours. Or, perhaps you and your family are simply looking to start a new tradition, one that involves less cooking and more dining, less cleaning and more cocktails. Whatever the case, we’ve compiled our list of Houston’s best restaurants for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day dining.
365thingsinhouston.com
Take in dazzling displays at Magical Winter Lights at Houston Raceway Park
Roam among more than six million lights and enjoy a carnival and winter circus at Magical Winter Lights at Houston Raceway Park, now through Saturday, January 7, 2023. Catch the final weeks of Magical Winter Lights, a popular Houston holiday destination with dazzling themed displays decked out in more than 6 million lights at Houston Raceway Park in Baytown.
papercitymag.com
Historic Houston Home Hosts a Super Stylish Holiday Schmooze — This Legacy Endures
Dr. Robert Hilliard Jr., Chree Boydstun, Mary Patton, Milton Townsend at Legacy Community Health's Holiday Schmooze at Townsend's Montrose home. (Photo by Killy Chavez) Since its founding by acclaimed caterer Jackson Hicks a few decades ago, Legacy Community Health’s Holiday Schmooze has been one of the season’s most anticipated charitable fundraisers. Each year a Houston home of grandeur is opened for the supportive throng that on occasion numbered more than 300. This year’s event was held in the historic home that the late caterer extraordinaire had shared with his partner Milton Townsend.
365thingsinhouston.com
See the sights of the season at 10 holiday attractions in Houston
Take a stroll through some of Greater Houston’s most bedazzling Christmas and holiday lighting displays at ticketed seasonal attractions across the city. The holiday season is in full swing and attractions can be found in all corners of the Greater Houston area, offering spectacles of light for visitors to stroll through and the perfect photo op for your next post.
cw39.com
Bun B’s Trill Burgers to open first Houston brick & mortar location
HOUSTON (KIAH) – The pop-ups across Houston have taken the city by storm. Now, Bun B is expanding his award-winning smash burger concept. Trill Burgers will open its first brick-and-mortar location in early 2023. According to a press release, the restaurant will be located at 3607 S. Shepherd Dr. at Richmond Avenue in the Montrose neighborhood. The 3,236-square-foot building, which features a drive-thru, was formerly home to one of Houston’s longest-running James Coney Island locations.
This place makes the best cupcakes in Texas: report claims
DALLAS (KDAF) — The holiday season is heavily active as December rolls closer to the Christmas holiday and baked goods are all the rave for those participating or not, as we all know calories aren’t counted compared to other months of the year. Cupcakes are one of the...
Plumbing expert shares tips to winterize your home and save you money
Next week's artic cold front has the potential to cause some real, costly damage, especially to your home's piping. An expert offers some tips that will save you in the long run.
spacecityweather.com
A Saturday update on the growing potential of a hard freeze for the Houston area next week
Good afternoon. Eric and I felt it was a good idea to post an update today on the growing potential that a hard freeze will impact Houston later this upcoming week. Since yesterday, there have been a handful of changes. I will admit that the behavior of yesterday’s front (somewhat stronger and faster than expected) factored into some of this thinking. Sometimes we refer to this as “recency bias,” but truthfully, sometimes the atmosphere can offer up some hints to help us as forecasters.
fox26houston.com
A MIRACLE: Boy born without skin is doing well, now back in Houston
HOUSTON - Ja'Bari Gray, the baby from San Antonio who was born without skin on his body, is back in Houston. He and his mother moved back to be closer to the hospital for needed treatments. "We've had COVID in the house at least three times, and he's been perfectly...
Houston facing possible arctic cold front during Christmas week
Texas just might be getting frigid temperatures and wintry precipitation for Christmas.
Arctic blast headed to Houston area. Here's what you need to know
HOUSTON — Things are about to go from chilly to downright cold as we approach the Christmas holiday weekend. So far, our stream of cold air has come in "manageable batches," meaning a front moves in and drops lows into the 30s and 40s and knocks highs in the 50s. As we start to rebound into the 60s, another front moves in and kicks us back down into the 50s. Rinse and repeat. It gets cold, but nothing a winter jacket can't fix.
coveringkaty.com
Cinco Ranch resident wins Food Network competition
KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Cinco Ranch resident Hemlata Basumatary and her team, known as Jingle Sprinkles, won Food Network’s The Big Bake. Hemlata is known professionally as Hemu Basu. She spoke with Covering Katy earlier this month, about competing on Food Network, but she was not allowed to reveal her team won because the program had not been broadcast.
fox26houston.com
11-year-old Houston girl with big personality looking for forever home
HOUSTON - The holidays can be tough for kids in foster care, but FOX 26 wants to help make them brighter. Farrah, 11, is looking for her forever, adoptive home. "Are you excited to get out of school for the holidays," FOX 26’s Sally MacDonald asked. "Oh I’m very...
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 4 Games & Sports Events in Houston This Week: December 19 to 25, 2022
Snag a seat to these must-see games and sports events around Houston from Monday, December 19 to Sunday, December 25, 2022. With the holiday season firmly settling in, the Rockets feature prominently this week, hosting three home games in five days while the Coogs wrap one up before Christmas on the weekend.
Did You See? Target’s Wonderful New Shopping Carts Have Made it to Texas
Ain't nothin' worse than getting a rickety ol' buggy at Target... or Brookshire's... or H.E.B. It's the worst, especially when you don't realize it 'till after your shopping has commenced. Well, check this out, Target in Katy, TX, is rocking some super smooth new model shopping carts. Visited the new...
Arctic Update: Now predicting Houston's 3rd coldest Christmas with a small chance for snow
Our confidence is growing that an arctic blast will send temps tumbling Christmas weekend, and there's still a small but legit chance for snow.
iheart.com
This Texas City Is Getting A New Pro Sports Team
Texas is now home to yet another professional sports team. The Houston Havoc are the newest members of the American Ultimate Disc League! The team will start game play in the South Division April and will share AVEVA Stadium with Major League Rugby's Houston SaberCats, Chron reports. "The AUDL is...
flicksandfood.com
New Double Crunch Pizza Closes Out the Year at Favorite Tex Mex Eatery
New Double Crunch Pizza will Close Out 2022 at Taco Cabana. Taco Cabana closes 2022 with all-new Double Crunch Pizza launching Dec 19th. Holiday gift card program available through Dec. 31. For the first time ever, Taco Cabana is launching its new Double Crunch Pizza (DCP), adding an extra layer...
KVUE
Adam Sandler adds 3 Texas cities for 2023 comedy tour
TEXAS, USA — Comedian and actor Adam Sandler announced his 2023 comedy tour, Adam Sandler Live, will include three stops in Texas. After starting the tour in early February in Chicago, Sandler will perform at Houston's Toyota Center on Feb. 13, Austin's Moody Center on Feb. 14. and Dallas' American Airlines Center on Feb. 15.
