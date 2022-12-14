Read full article on original website
Wipro Signs Multi-Year Digital Transformation Partnership with Finastra in the Middle East
Wipro Limited, a leading technology services and consulting company, announced a partnership with Finastra, a global provider of financial software applications and marketplaces, to drive digital transformation for corporate banks in the Middle East. This multi-year engagement, aligned with the region’s vision to rapidly digitize and bolster cross-border trade, will make Wipro the exclusive implementation and go-to-market partner to deploy Finastra’s trade finance solutions in the region.
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
ValueSelling Associates Welcomes Gini MacDonald as a Managing Partner
ValueSelling Associates, Inc. announces its partnership with Gini MacDonald as a new managing partner, based in Colorado. Her 25 years of experience in data-driven sales development, management, and training will help expand the company’s sales training and coaching programs. President and CEO of ValueSelling Associates, Julie Thomas, said, “Gini...
Split.io Announces Split Commit, its New Global Partner Program
As demand for feature management accelerates, the company unveils its partner strategy for Solutions and Technology Providers and Public Cloud Marketplace participation. Split.io, the leading Feature Management and Experimentation provider, today announced the launch of Split Commit, its Global Partner Program, providing Split’s network of global technology and solution partners with the resources, tools and technology to grow their business and ensure customer success. Additionally, the launch of Split Commit highlights the importance of Split’s marketplace strategy, having entered two of the biggest cloud marketplaces in the past year – AWS and Microsoft Azure.
WNS Acquires Two Firms to Enhance Digital Analytics and Procurement Capabilities
WNS, a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, announced it has acquired The Smart Cube, a leader in platform-driven research and analytics (R&A) focused on procurement and supply chain, and OptiBuy, a leading European provider of procurement platform consulting and implementation solutions. These assets are complementary to WNS’ existing offerings and strengthen the company’s capabilities in both high-end procurement and advanced analytics.
Integrity Tool & Mold Selects Palantir to Support its Growth
Palantir Technologies Inc, a leading builder of operating systems for the modern enterprise and Integrity Mold & Tool (“Integrity”), a global pioneer in the tool and mold industry, announced a partnership to deploy Palantir Foundry across business functions at Integrity to help support the company’s growth and cement its leading position in the market.
AI-Driven SaaS Company Kuona Announces $6 Million Round to Solve Brand Pricing and Promotion Challenges
New Capital Will Propel Expansion Efforts across Latin America, Europe and the US. Kuona, the intelligent SaaS platform that uses machine learning to automatically optimize product prices, promotions, and inventories for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) and retailers, announced it has raised a $6 million seed round led by COMETA, with participation from Seaya Cathay Latam and FEMSA Ventures. The new capital will be used to expand Kuona’s presence and team in key geographies, including Latin America, Europe and the United States.
Alterian Announced Today Experienced Executive Andy Frawley as New Chairman
SaaS software leader adds experienced technology executive to Board. Alterian announced today that Andy Frawley, an experienced technology executive, has joined Alterian as the new Chairman. Frawley will provide extensive experience for Alterian within the ever-evolving customer experience and journey orchestration marketplace. Andy has over 30 years of operating experience,...
Sabio Group Aims to Empower the Global Contact Centre Workforce in New Campaign
Sabio has launched a new campaign – ‘Empowering People to Deliver Excellent CX’ – encouraging Advisor autonomy & empowerment across the contact centre industry. Customer Service Advisors need powerful technology and solutions to deliver excellent customer experiences (CX) • Many are still faced with working environments...
CDK Global Chosen as Exclusive Digital Retailing and Preferred DMS Partner for Hyundai Auto Canada
CDK Global Inc., a leading automotive retail software provider, has been selected by Hyundai Auto Canada as the exclusive digital retailing partner and one of its preferred technology partners for Dealer Management Systems (DMS) for its dealer network of more than 200 rooftops across Canada. With implementation that started in...
BMC Assures Revenues for Retailers with Control-M
Application and data workflow orchestration turns data complexity into a competitive advantage. BMC, a global leader in software solutions for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise, today revealed how well-known global brands, including REWE digital GmbH and Aspiag Service, use the Control-M platform from BMC to automate application and data workflows. With the integration of Control-M, these brands can ensure all business processes powering modern retail operations happen in order and on time – keeping customers happy, stock on shelves, and registers full.
Lusha Achieves SOC-2 Type II Compliance to Solidify its Position as an Industry Leader in Data Privacy Protection
Successful completion of the audit verifies that Lusha’s sales intelligence platform is compliant with the highest security standards required by enterprise customers. Lusha, the B2B data community and sales intelligence platform, announced that it has achieved Service Organization Control 2 (SOC-2) Type II compliance following a thorough examination of the company’s efforts to safeguard consumer data protection and information privacy. By completing the rigorous compliance requirements based on standards and restrictions put in place by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), Lusha has demonstrated its ongoing dedication to maintaining the security, confidentiality, availability, and privacy of its systems for its users.
Volkswagen Group Selects Ivalua to Improve Efficiency, Transparency, and the Employee Purchasing Experience
Ivalua, a global leader in spend management, and Capgemini, a global IT services and consulting firm, today announced that after a comprehensive evaluation of available technology solutions, the Volkswagen Group has chosen Ivalua’s platform to digitize its global indirect procurement processes for the Group’s entire brand portfolio. A...
Deltek Finishes the Year Strong as a Project-Based ERP Solution Leader in the Latest G2 Report
Deltek receives over a dozen badges and accolades in G2’s Winter Report and continues to rank as an ERP Leader for the ninth consecutive quarter. Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, has been recognized as a Leader in G2’s Quarterly ERP Grid® Report for Project-Based ERP for the ninth consecutive quarter. G2 is a trusted buyer discovery platform that publishes reviews on software and services. The rankings are based on customer reviews gathered from their user community, online sources and social networks. Deltek Vantagepoint, Deltek Costpoint, and Deltek Ajera all took home Leader badges this quarter, dominating the project-based ERP category. Deltek solutions were also recognized for having the highest user adoption, best meeting requirements, being the easiest to set up for small businesses and having the best relationships with mid-market companies.
Microsoft Selects Cerby for Startup Program
Designed to enable innovators to quickly scale, become co-sell ready and transact on the Azure marketplace. Cerby, an identity security innovator that uses robotic process automation to connect applications that lack support for security standards to corporate identity providers, today announced that it has been selected to join the Microsoft for Startups program designed to help emerging B2B players expand customer acquisition initiatives with solutions that meet business needs. Microsoft for Startups program participants gain access to an exclusive community of influential enterprise customers looking to accelerate business and unlock new opportunities around emerging technologies. The program will enable Cerby to connect with Microsoft’s strategic enterprise accounts through showcases and other event opportunities.
Totango Doubles Down on Customer Success by Hiring ON24’s Chris Dishman
Longtime customer turned VP of Customer Success will further iterate and improve Totango’s most important product – the customer journey. Totango, Inc., the industry’s only Composable Customer Success (CS) platform that helps companies drive immediate value, leans into its own CS practice by hiring longtime customer Chris Dishman as VP of Customer Success. Formerly VP of Global Customer Success at ON24, Dishman brings significant experience in scaling high-growth teams and will infuse new insights on how to ensure customers receive the highest value out of their partnership with Totango.
Echoworx Joins Mimecast’s Alliance Partner Program, Simplifying Cyber Resiliency
Integrating seamlessly with Mimecast Email Security products, Echoworx brings a smarter, easier, and more modern approach to encrypting companywide email. Echoworx, an industry leader in cloud-based email and statement encryption, announced that they have joined Mimecast’s Cyber Alliance Program with a new strategic integration that provides strong enterprise-grade encryption protection.
Casey’s Delivers More Personalized Customer Experiences with Salesforce
By consolidating fragmented technologies and moving to Salesforce, Casey’s has increased customer engagement and automation, activating more marketing with less spend. Salesforce, the global leader in CRM, today announced that Casey’s General Stores, Inc., the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States, has experienced increased revenue and engagement with its customer base with the help of Salesforce technology. Salesforce has assisted Casey’s in sending over 1 billion marketing messages to their more than 5.5 million Rewards loyalty members this year.
Torii SaaS Management Wins Top G2 Rating and Best in Biz Award for Customer Success
Industry experts and customers continue to rank Torii the top SMP for customer satisfaction. Torii, creator of the world’s only Distributed SaaS Management Platform (SMP), today announced it earned the 2022 Best in Biz award for Customer Success Team of the Year. Judges awarded the silver medal to Torii for the superior work it does to ensure customers continually gain the most value from the Torii platform. This win comes on the heels of G2’s 2023 Winter Report, where customers once again ranked Torii a leader and top performer for providing the only end-to-end SMP that makes it easy to manage both SaaS spend and operations.
ECS5 Integrates Print and Digital Signage into One Solution
ECS5, a cloud-based retail software solution from ECS Global Inc., allows retail stores to integrate and manage their print and digital signage in one solution. Retail stores typically use a combination of print and digital signage to communicate with their customers regarding pricing and special promotions. While most stores handle their own print signage in-house, their digital signage is managed separately, typically by a third-party vendor. Managing each type of signage separately increases the risk of inefficiencies and inaccurate communication. ECS5, the cloud-based retail software solution from ECS Global Inc., integrates the management of print and digital signage into one solution.
