Biggest Challenges in Sales Ops
Do you think that your Sales Ops team works like a car engine?. Honestly, the notion isn’t wrong. Your Sales Ops team is working under the hood, but similar to your car’s engine, the sales ops team makes sure that your marketing-sales car is running efficiently. Your Sales...
Split.io Announces Split Commit, its New Global Partner Program
As demand for feature management accelerates, the company unveils its partner strategy for Solutions and Technology Providers and Public Cloud Marketplace participation. Split.io, the leading Feature Management and Experimentation provider, today announced the launch of Split Commit, its Global Partner Program, providing Split’s network of global technology and solution partners with the resources, tools and technology to grow their business and ensure customer success. Additionally, the launch of Split Commit highlights the importance of Split’s marketplace strategy, having entered two of the biggest cloud marketplaces in the past year – AWS and Microsoft Azure.
Vendasta Harnesses the Power of AI to Reduce the Technology Burden for Small Businesses
Integrating AI into the Vendasta platform will help SMBs work faster and more efficiently. Vendasta announced a new product feature that harnesses the power of AI. Applying artificial intelligence within the Vendasta platform will help Vendasta partners and their customers, SMBs, use technology to interact with their audiences faster and easier.
CarNow Launches Advanced Desking and Showroom Additions to its Real-Time Retail Platform
Latest additions to platform further enable real-time workflows, saving time, increasing customer satisfaction and reducing friction points within the car-buying experience. CarNow, the automotive industry’s leading digital retailing and messaging platform, announced the general availability of next generation desking and showroom solutions within its comprehensive Real-Time Retail platform that create a more frictionless and responsive car buying experience for customers and seamlessly connect online and in-store shopping processes.
Sabio Group Aims to Empower the Global Contact Centre Workforce in New Campaign
Sabio has launched a new campaign – ‘Empowering People to Deliver Excellent CX’ – encouraging Advisor autonomy & empowerment across the contact centre industry. Customer Service Advisors need powerful technology and solutions to deliver excellent customer experiences (CX) • Many are still faced with working environments...
New Digital Tools Empower Changing Australian Enterprises
Pandemic effects and a growing focus on sustainability help to drive digital transformation using emerging technologies, ISG Provider Lens report says. Enterprises in Australia have significantly increased their use of digital tools and transformation services in recent years as information technology has continuously advanced in several areas, according to a new research report published by Information Services Group, a leading global technology research and advisory firm.
Presto Voice Brings Custom Voices to Enhance Automated Drive-Thru Guest Experience
New feature enables restaurants to use virtually any voice for drive-thru order taking. Presto Automation Inc, a leader in restaurant technology, announced today the introduction of a custom voice feature in its Presto VoiceTM drive-thru automation solution. This highly innovative feature, an industry first, takes the drive-thru experience to a new level, allowing guests to converse with celebrities, mascots, characters, or other custom voices while placing an order at the drive-thru.
AI-Driven SaaS Company Kuona Announces $6 Million Round to Solve Brand Pricing and Promotion Challenges
New Capital Will Propel Expansion Efforts across Latin America, Europe and the US. Kuona, the intelligent SaaS platform that uses machine learning to automatically optimize product prices, promotions, and inventories for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) and retailers, announced it has raised a $6 million seed round led by COMETA, with participation from Seaya Cathay Latam and FEMSA Ventures. The new capital will be used to expand Kuona’s presence and team in key geographies, including Latin America, Europe and the United States.
CDK Global Chosen as Exclusive Digital Retailing and Preferred DMS Partner for Hyundai Auto Canada
CDK Global Inc., a leading automotive retail software provider, has been selected by Hyundai Auto Canada as the exclusive digital retailing partner and one of its preferred technology partners for Dealer Management Systems (DMS) for its dealer network of more than 200 rooftops across Canada. With implementation that started in...
Volkswagen Group Selects Ivalua to Improve Efficiency, Transparency, and the Employee Purchasing Experience
Ivalua, a global leader in spend management, and Capgemini, a global IT services and consulting firm, today announced that after a comprehensive evaluation of available technology solutions, the Volkswagen Group has chosen Ivalua’s platform to digitize its global indirect procurement processes for the Group’s entire brand portfolio. A...
Wish Sets Out Plans to Drive Down Shipping Costs for Buyers
Wish Sets Out Plans to Drive Down Shipping Costs for Buyers. ContextLogic Inc., one of the world’s largest mobile ecommerce platforms, announced its renewed focus on improving the customer experience, deepening merchant relationships and achieving operational excellence at its 2022 Global Merchant Summit. During the Summit, Wish also set...
Integrity Tool & Mold Selects Palantir to Support its Growth
Palantir Technologies Inc, a leading builder of operating systems for the modern enterprise and Integrity Mold & Tool (“Integrity”), a global pioneer in the tool and mold industry, announced a partnership to deploy Palantir Foundry across business functions at Integrity to help support the company’s growth and cement its leading position in the market.
New Relic Expands Technology Partner Ecosystem with Over 100 Integrations
New Relic integration ecosystem grows 25% to date in 2022, with additions from leading cloud services, open source tools, and enterprise technologies; appoints new VP of product partnerships to accelerate mature observability practices for engineering teams across all verticals and use cases. New Relic, the all-in-one observability platform for every...
GUIDEcx Named Winner of Best Relationship in the Relationship Index for Project Management Category in the Winter 2023 G2 Report
Reaffirming GUIDEcx as the industry leader in customer onboarding, this award from the Winter 2023 G2 Report, along with 18 other awards, highlights GUIDEcx’s customer-centric approach. GUIDEcx, the leader in client onboarding and project management software, was announced this week as the “Best Relationship” winner for the Project Management...
Echoworx Joins Mimecast’s Alliance Partner Program, Simplifying Cyber Resiliency
Integrating seamlessly with Mimecast Email Security products, Echoworx brings a smarter, easier, and more modern approach to encrypting companywide email. Echoworx, an industry leader in cloud-based email and statement encryption, announced that they have joined Mimecast’s Cyber Alliance Program with a new strategic integration that provides strong enterprise-grade encryption protection.
Torii SaaS Management Wins Top G2 Rating and Best in Biz Award for Customer Success
Industry experts and customers continue to rank Torii the top SMP for customer satisfaction. Torii, creator of the world’s only Distributed SaaS Management Platform (SMP), today announced it earned the 2022 Best in Biz award for Customer Success Team of the Year. Judges awarded the silver medal to Torii for the superior work it does to ensure customers continually gain the most value from the Torii platform. This win comes on the heels of G2’s 2023 Winter Report, where customers once again ranked Torii a leader and top performer for providing the only end-to-end SMP that makes it easy to manage both SaaS spend and operations.
Microsoft Selects Cerby for Startup Program
Designed to enable innovators to quickly scale, become co-sell ready and transact on the Azure marketplace. Cerby, an identity security innovator that uses robotic process automation to connect applications that lack support for security standards to corporate identity providers, today announced that it has been selected to join the Microsoft for Startups program designed to help emerging B2B players expand customer acquisition initiatives with solutions that meet business needs. Microsoft for Startups program participants gain access to an exclusive community of influential enterprise customers looking to accelerate business and unlock new opportunities around emerging technologies. The program will enable Cerby to connect with Microsoft’s strategic enterprise accounts through showcases and other event opportunities.
Broadvoice Wins 2022 INTERNET TELEPHONY Friend of the Channel Award
UCaaS Provider Lauded for World-Class Partner Program, Strong Channel Relationships. Broadvoice, a provider of hosted voice, unified communications as a service (UCaaS), call center as a service (CCaaS) and SIP trunking services for businesses, announced today that TMC named Broadvoice as a winner of the 2022 INTERNET TELEPHONY Friend of the Channel Award, presented by INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine. This is the second consecutive year that TMC has recognized Broadvoice for its world-class channel program.
Teleperformance Scores Highest Rating as a Leader in Everest Group’s Healthcare CX Management Assessment in North America in 2022
Teperformance attains the Top Position due to its Robust Scale of 0perations, End-to-end Process across the Healthcare Value Chain, Care Coordination, Delivery Network and Patient Analytics. Teleperformance, the global leader in outsourced customer and citizen experience management and related digital services, reached the summit with the highest rating as a...
