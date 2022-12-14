Read full article on original website
Zylo Welcomes Former Salesforce Exec Jason Leet as Chief Financial Officer
Amid a record-breaking year and raising $31.5M in Series C funding, executive financial leadership will drive continued growth for SaaS Management category leader. Zylo, the enterprise leader in SaaS Management, announced it has named software industry veteran Jason Leet as the company’s Chief Financial Officer. In his new role, Jason will oversee the finance, legal and HR functions, leading Zylo in its next phase of growth.
AI-Driven SaaS Company Kuona Announces $6 Million Round to Solve Brand Pricing and Promotion Challenges
New Capital Will Propel Expansion Efforts across Latin America, Europe and the US. Kuona, the intelligent SaaS platform that uses machine learning to automatically optimize product prices, promotions, and inventories for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) and retailers, announced it has raised a $6 million seed round led by COMETA, with participation from Seaya Cathay Latam and FEMSA Ventures. The new capital will be used to expand Kuona’s presence and team in key geographies, including Latin America, Europe and the United States.
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
Another Grocery Store is Permanently Closing
Reprise Earns Recognition in G2’s Winter 2023 Report
Reprise launches native Marketo integration as it continues to deliver the best interactive demo creation solution for sales and marketing teams. Reprise, the industry-leading demo creation platform, announces that it has been named a Leader on G2’s Winter 2023 Grid Report of Best Mid-Market Content Experience Platforms. This recognition comes alongside Reprise’s newest integration with Marketo, one of the most widely used marketing automation platforms.
WNS Acquires Two Firms to Enhance Digital Analytics and Procurement Capabilities
WNS, a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, announced it has acquired The Smart Cube, a leader in platform-driven research and analytics (R&A) focused on procurement and supply chain, and OptiBuy, a leading European provider of procurement platform consulting and implementation solutions. These assets are complementary to WNS’ existing offerings and strengthen the company’s capabilities in both high-end procurement and advanced analytics.
ALE Solutions Joins Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution Alliance Ecosystem to Enhance Customer Support
Guidewire and ALE Solutions (ALE), a FLEETCOR company and a leader in lodging solutions to the insurance industry, announced that ALE has joined Guidewire PartnerConnect as a Solution partner. ALE is a temporary housing provider for insured policy holders displaced from their homes. As a Solution partner, ALE’s Ready for...
ValueSelling Associates Welcomes Gini MacDonald as a Managing Partner
ValueSelling Associates, Inc. announces its partnership with Gini MacDonald as a new managing partner, based in Colorado. Her 25 years of experience in data-driven sales development, management, and training will help expand the company’s sales training and coaching programs. President and CEO of ValueSelling Associates, Julie Thomas, said, “Gini...
Impartner Measures MDF ROI with Leads and Deals Tracking
Companies can now tie leads and deals directly to Market Development Funds spent with Impartner Advanced MDF, helping partner channels set goals and track ROI for MDF activities. Impartner, the world’s most complete channel management platform and Partner Relationship Management (PRM) provider, provides partner channels with a clear picture of...
BMC Assures Revenues for Retailers with Control-M
Application and data workflow orchestration turns data complexity into a competitive advantage. BMC, a global leader in software solutions for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise, today revealed how well-known global brands, including REWE digital GmbH and Aspiag Service, use the Control-M platform from BMC to automate application and data workflows. With the integration of Control-M, these brands can ensure all business processes powering modern retail operations happen in order and on time – keeping customers happy, stock on shelves, and registers full.
Biggest Challenges in Sales Ops
Do you think that your Sales Ops team works like a car engine?. Honestly, the notion isn’t wrong. Your Sales Ops team is working under the hood, but similar to your car’s engine, the sales ops team makes sure that your marketing-sales car is running efficiently. Your Sales...
Teleperformance Scores Highest Rating as a Leader in Everest Group’s Healthcare CX Management Assessment in North America in 2022
Teperformance attains the Top Position due to its Robust Scale of 0perations, End-to-end Process across the Healthcare Value Chain, Care Coordination, Delivery Network and Patient Analytics. Teleperformance, the global leader in outsourced customer and citizen experience management and related digital services, reached the summit with the highest rating as a...
Broadvoice Wins 2022 INTERNET TELEPHONY Friend of the Channel Award
UCaaS Provider Lauded for World-Class Partner Program, Strong Channel Relationships. Broadvoice, a provider of hosted voice, unified communications as a service (UCaaS), call center as a service (CCaaS) and SIP trunking services for businesses, announced today that TMC named Broadvoice as a winner of the 2022 INTERNET TELEPHONY Friend of the Channel Award, presented by INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine. This is the second consecutive year that TMC has recognized Broadvoice for its world-class channel program.
Lusha Achieves SOC-2 Type II Compliance to Solidify its Position as an Industry Leader in Data Privacy Protection
Successful completion of the audit verifies that Lusha’s sales intelligence platform is compliant with the highest security standards required by enterprise customers. Lusha, the B2B data community and sales intelligence platform, announced that it has achieved Service Organization Control 2 (SOC-2) Type II compliance following a thorough examination of the company’s efforts to safeguard consumer data protection and information privacy. By completing the rigorous compliance requirements based on standards and restrictions put in place by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), Lusha has demonstrated its ongoing dedication to maintaining the security, confidentiality, availability, and privacy of its systems for its users.
Wipro Signs Multi-Year Digital Transformation Partnership with Finastra in the Middle East
Wipro Limited, a leading technology services and consulting company, announced a partnership with Finastra, a global provider of financial software applications and marketplaces, to drive digital transformation for corporate banks in the Middle East. This multi-year engagement, aligned with the region’s vision to rapidly digitize and bolster cross-border trade, will make Wipro the exclusive implementation and go-to-market partner to deploy Finastra’s trade finance solutions in the region.
Pactum Appoints Scott Mars as Vice President of Sales
Software Sales Executive Will Lead Pactum’s Global Sales Organization to Drive Business Development and Partner Channel Initiatives. Pactum, the creator of AI-driven autonomous negotiation technology, announced that Scott Mars has joined the company as Vice President of Sales. Mars will be responsible for growing Pactum’s sales pipeline and global customer base through strategic channel partnerships with software vendors and system integrators. Mars will also work to bolster Pactum’s sales team through recruitment efforts focused on top talent from the supply chain, strategic sourcing, and automation industries.
CDK Global Chosen as Exclusive Digital Retailing and Preferred DMS Partner for Hyundai Auto Canada
CDK Global Inc., a leading automotive retail software provider, has been selected by Hyundai Auto Canada as the exclusive digital retailing partner and one of its preferred technology partners for Dealer Management Systems (DMS) for its dealer network of more than 200 rooftops across Canada. With implementation that started in...
Microsoft Selects Cerby for Startup Program
Designed to enable innovators to quickly scale, become co-sell ready and transact on the Azure marketplace. Cerby, an identity security innovator that uses robotic process automation to connect applications that lack support for security standards to corporate identity providers, today announced that it has been selected to join the Microsoft for Startups program designed to help emerging B2B players expand customer acquisition initiatives with solutions that meet business needs. Microsoft for Startups program participants gain access to an exclusive community of influential enterprise customers looking to accelerate business and unlock new opportunities around emerging technologies. The program will enable Cerby to connect with Microsoft’s strategic enterprise accounts through showcases and other event opportunities.
Spiff Releases Newest Version of Commission Expense Report
Latest release adds new functionality to Spiff’s ASC606 tool, making it the most automated, robust and flexible in the market. Spiff, the leading sales commission software for forward-thinking revenue and sales organizations, released the ASC606 Commission Expense report, which allows customers to maintain balances by ledger accounts including the ability to break down amounts and groups using unlimited levels of subgrouping down to the obligation line level details. Commission Expense reports give Finance and Accounting teams access to advanced reporting capabilities that enable them to create audit-ready reports in a few clicks, reducing human error and enhancing their accuracy and efficiency.
Alterian Announced Today Experienced Executive Andy Frawley as New Chairman
SaaS software leader adds experienced technology executive to Board. Alterian announced today that Andy Frawley, an experienced technology executive, has joined Alterian as the new Chairman. Frawley will provide extensive experience for Alterian within the ever-evolving customer experience and journey orchestration marketplace. Andy has over 30 years of operating experience,...
