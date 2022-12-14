Read full article on original website
Pivotree Customers Report Record-Breaking Cyber 5 Sales in 2022
Technology implemented and supported by Pivotree enabled a frictionless experience through the year’s peak shopping period, with some retailers reporting up to 30% increases in order volume and sales. Pivotree Inc., a leading provider of frictionless commerce solutions, today announced its clients, including leaders across several retail categories, experienced...
Biggest Challenges in Sales Ops
Do you think that your Sales Ops team works like a car engine?. Honestly, the notion isn’t wrong. Your Sales Ops team is working under the hood, but similar to your car’s engine, the sales ops team makes sure that your marketing-sales car is running efficiently. Your Sales...
CDK Global Chosen as Exclusive Digital Retailing and Preferred DMS Partner for Hyundai Auto Canada
CDK Global Inc., a leading automotive retail software provider, has been selected by Hyundai Auto Canada as the exclusive digital retailing partner and one of its preferred technology partners for Dealer Management Systems (DMS) for its dealer network of more than 200 rooftops across Canada. With implementation that started in...
ECS5 Integrates Print and Digital Signage into One Solution
ECS5, a cloud-based retail software solution from ECS Global Inc., allows retail stores to integrate and manage their print and digital signage in one solution. Retail stores typically use a combination of print and digital signage to communicate with their customers regarding pricing and special promotions. While most stores handle their own print signage in-house, their digital signage is managed separately, typically by a third-party vendor. Managing each type of signage separately increases the risk of inefficiencies and inaccurate communication. ECS5, the cloud-based retail software solution from ECS Global Inc., integrates the management of print and digital signage into one solution.
Wish Sets Out Plans to Drive Down Shipping Costs for Buyers
Wish Sets Out Plans to Drive Down Shipping Costs for Buyers. ContextLogic Inc., one of the world’s largest mobile ecommerce platforms, announced its renewed focus on improving the customer experience, deepening merchant relationships and achieving operational excellence at its 2022 Global Merchant Summit. During the Summit, Wish also set...
Microsoft Selects Cerby for Startup Program
Designed to enable innovators to quickly scale, become co-sell ready and transact on the Azure marketplace. Cerby, an identity security innovator that uses robotic process automation to connect applications that lack support for security standards to corporate identity providers, today announced that it has been selected to join the Microsoft for Startups program designed to help emerging B2B players expand customer acquisition initiatives with solutions that meet business needs. Microsoft for Startups program participants gain access to an exclusive community of influential enterprise customers looking to accelerate business and unlock new opportunities around emerging technologies. The program will enable Cerby to connect with Microsoft’s strategic enterprise accounts through showcases and other event opportunities.
Presto Voice Brings Custom Voices to Enhance Automated Drive-Thru Guest Experience
New feature enables restaurants to use virtually any voice for drive-thru order taking. Presto Automation Inc, a leader in restaurant technology, announced today the introduction of a custom voice feature in its Presto VoiceTM drive-thru automation solution. This highly innovative feature, an industry first, takes the drive-thru experience to a new level, allowing guests to converse with celebrities, mascots, characters, or other custom voices while placing an order at the drive-thru.
AI-Driven SaaS Company Kuona Announces $6 Million Round to Solve Brand Pricing and Promotion Challenges
New Capital Will Propel Expansion Efforts across Latin America, Europe and the US. Kuona, the intelligent SaaS platform that uses machine learning to automatically optimize product prices, promotions, and inventories for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) and retailers, announced it has raised a $6 million seed round led by COMETA, with participation from Seaya Cathay Latam and FEMSA Ventures. The new capital will be used to expand Kuona’s presence and team in key geographies, including Latin America, Europe and the United States.
New Relic Expands Technology Partner Ecosystem with Over 100 Integrations
New Relic integration ecosystem grows 25% to date in 2022, with additions from leading cloud services, open source tools, and enterprise technologies; appoints new VP of product partnerships to accelerate mature observability practices for engineering teams across all verticals and use cases. New Relic, the all-in-one observability platform for every...
Casey’s Delivers More Personalized Customer Experiences with Salesforce
By consolidating fragmented technologies and moving to Salesforce, Casey’s has increased customer engagement and automation, activating more marketing with less spend. Salesforce, the global leader in CRM, today announced that Casey’s General Stores, Inc., the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States, has experienced increased revenue and engagement with its customer base with the help of Salesforce technology. Salesforce has assisted Casey’s in sending over 1 billion marketing messages to their more than 5.5 million Rewards loyalty members this year.
Mazda Europe Selects Wipro for Application Transformation in a Five- Year, Multi-Million Dollar Deal
Wipro Limited, a leading technology services and consulting company, has announced that it has been selected by Mazda Motor Logistics Europe to deliver next generation managed services for its entire application landscape. Mazda is currently transforming itself into a more centralized organization with harmonized business processes and standardized business capabilities,...
Diebold Nixdorf Brings Retail Innovation to NRF 2023: Retail’s Big Show
Highlighting open, modular solutions and concepts that enable retailers to deliver relevant journeys for today’s retail environment. Diebold Nixdorf, a global leader in designing, enabling and operating relevant retail consumer and staff journeys, is pleased to announce its participation in NRF 2023, the leading retail industry show hosted by the National Retail Federation. The core solutions featured at booth #3221 from January 15-17 at the Javits Center in New York City help retailers address current challenges across various retail segments, such as the need for better consumer and staff experiences, store efficiency optimization or reduction of total cost of ownership for in-store technology.
Vendasta Harnesses the Power of AI to Reduce the Technology Burden for Small Businesses
Integrating AI into the Vendasta platform will help SMBs work faster and more efficiently. Vendasta announced a new product feature that harnesses the power of AI. Applying artificial intelligence within the Vendasta platform will help Vendasta partners and their customers, SMBs, use technology to interact with their audiences faster and easier.
Impartner Measures MDF ROI with Leads and Deals Tracking
Companies can now tie leads and deals directly to Market Development Funds spent with Impartner Advanced MDF, helping partner channels set goals and track ROI for MDF activities. Impartner, the world’s most complete channel management platform and Partner Relationship Management (PRM) provider, provides partner channels with a clear picture of...
nShift: 33% of Christmas Gifts Expected to Be Returned Before the End of January
NShift has released its latest guide to help retailers prepare for January returns. This is the busiest period of the year for retailers with many focused on capitalising on the pre-Christmas consumer shopping period. But nShift, the global leader in delivery management software, is cautioning retailers that this period of intense activity doesn’t stop when the decorations come down.
