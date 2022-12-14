Read full article on original website
Related
athleticbusiness.com
Barstool Sportsbook Fined for Marketing Gaming to U. of Toledo Students
An Ohio Casino Control Commission representative announced Wednesday that it intends to fine Penn Sports Interactive $250,000 because its affiliate Barstool Sportsbook marketed its services to college students at the University of Toledo. As reported by the Akron Beacon Journal. betting in Ohio won't even be legal until Jan. 1,...
athleticbusiness.com
Outgoing Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker Selected as NCAA President
Outgoing Massachusetts governor Charlie Baker will serve as the next NCAA president, assuming the role effective March 2023. A former collegiate athlete at Harvard, Governor Baker is credited with bringing bipartisan leadership to the state, successfully guiding Massachusetts through an exceptionally turbulent period for government officials. In addition to his two terms as Governor, he brings decades of experience spearheading transformations at high profile institutions in the private and public sectors.
Comments / 0