TechRadar
How to watch 1923 online, the latest spin-off from the Yellowstone oeuvre
Featuring the sort of all-star cast you'd expect from a Hollywood blockbuster, 1923 is the latest prequel to the smash hit TV Western series, Yellowstone. This new instalment of the Taylor Sheridan's franchise returns to Montana and places a new set of Dutton family ancestors battling though the hardships brought on by the Western Expansion, Prohibition, and the Great Depression. Find out how to watch 1923 online below and don't forget to use your 7-day free trial of Paramount Plus (opens in new tab).
TechRadar
God of War TV show gets the green light from Amazon
The action-adventure video game series God of War is getting a Prime Video TV adaptation from the makers of The Expanse and Uncharted. According to The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab), the live-action series will be based on events seen in the critically-acclaimed God of War (2018). Rafe Judkins (The Wheel of Time, Uncharted) acts as showrunner and will be joined by Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby (The Expanse) in writing and producing the show alongside PlayStation Studios for Prime Video.
TechRadar
How to watch Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration online from anywhere
Live action meets animation in this two-hour special in celebration of the classic film that was, once upon a time, Disney's biggest animated hit. Starring Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson aka H.E.R. as Belle, Josh Groban as the Beast, Joshua Henry as Gaston and Shania Twain as Mrs. Potts (impressed much?), read on as we explain how to watch Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration online from anywhere.
TechRadar
Henry Cavill's next project has been revealed – and it's not with Netflix or Marvel
Move over, Geralt – there's a new fantasy project that's tailormade for Henry Cavill. The former Superman (and soon-to-be former Witcher) star is teaming up with Amazon Studios to develop a cinematic universe based on Games Workshop's iconic Warhammer 40,000 (40k) property. Even better, Cavill is set to star in and executively produce a number of movies, TV shows, and other media centered around the tabletop gaming franchise.
TechRadar
Margot Robbie's Barbie movie trailer shows life in plastic really is fantastic
The first trailer for Margot Robbie's Barbie movie has been released – and it shows that as Aqua's cheesy but beloved Barbie song says, life in plastic really is fantastic. The teaser for the rom-com movie, which arrives in theaters in July 2023, is only 60 seconds long, so there's not much we can glean from its footage. However, it looks like it could be a surprising smash hit next year – particularly with A-listers in Robbie (The Suicide Squad, Babylon) and Ryan Gosling (Blade Runner 2049, La La Land) , who plays original Ken, in its lead roles.
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
Meghan Markle ‘Collapsed’ In a Security Guard’s Arms and Started Crying After Her Final Royal Engagement: ‘I Tried So Hard’
Meghan Markle says she ‘collapsed’ in a security guard’s arms and started crying after she completed her final royal tour. Here's what she revealed about her and Harry's last royal tour.
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
hotnewhiphop.com
Columbus Short Implies tWitch May Have Ended His Life After Savings Loss
TWitch sadly passed away earlier this week after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Shortly after news broke that Stephen “tWitch” Boss had died at age 40 after completing suicide, actor Columbus Short has offered a theory on why the famed dancer and DJ might’ve taken his own life.
TechRadar
The Witcher 3 developer addresses next-gen update issues – and offers some solutions
Following the release of its much-anticipated next-gen update for The Witcher 3, developer CD Projekt RED has addressed the common issues players have been running into – even offering some potential short-term solutions. On the game's official forum page (opens in new tab), CD Projekt RED addressed known issues...
TechRadar
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will swing onto PS5 in late 2023
Sony has announced that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will release towards the end of next year. In a blog post (opens in new tab) highlighting some of the biggest titles coming to PlayStation next year, Sony confirmed that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will release for PS5 in “Fall 2023” (so likely between September and November).
TechRadar
How to watch the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022 from anywhere
The pop world's biggest Christmas party is upon us once more, with the 2022 edition of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball hitting screens this weekend. For those who weren't lucky enough to snag tickets one of the live shows, you can tune into the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022 in an exclusive televised special on The CW at 8pm ET / PT tonight, Saturday December 17. US citizens can even watch from abroad with a VPN (opens in new tab).
TechRadar
The OnePlus 11 has appeared in its first official teaser
The team at OnePlus has been celebrating its 9th anniversary in China, and as part of the event we've been treated to an official teaser for the upcoming OnePlus 11 flagship phone, expected to launch early in 2023. While we don't see a whole lot in the teaser (opens in...
TechRadar
There’s finally a reason to use Bing - to get free Overwatch 2 skins
I can’t believe it’s finally come to this - I’m using Bing to build up enough points to get Overwatch 2 coins and finally purchase one of the new skins. But I’m not the only one who can benefit from this; you can too. Overwatch 2...
TechRadar
Amazon's best standing desk deals
Looking for the best deals on standing desks for your home office? Check out Amazon's current selection of top standing desk deals. These offers are constantly changing, so be sure to check back regularly for the latest updates on the best deals available on Amazon. (Not in the US? Scroll...
TechRadar
Roll out your own Wikipedia clone with MediaWiki
MediaWiki (opens in new tab) is a collaborative documentation platform used by thousands of companies and organizations. Most notably, the software powers Wikipedia, the free online encyclopedia. MediaWiki is suitable for large wikis with hundreds of editors. It has a simple editing interface and it’s easy to install. It’s also...
TechRadar
XPPen Deco Pro review
The XPPen Deco Pro is a fantastic starter tablet or a worthy low-budget upgrade for those who have been making do with older models. Still, the award-winning design and impressive specs might feel limiting and cheap for anyone accustomed to more professional-grade drawing tablets.
TechRadar
Amazon Games to publish the 'most expansive' Tomb Raider game yet
Amazon Games has announced that it will work alongside Crystal Dynamics on the next Tomb Raider title. Originally announced in April 2022, this new Tomb Raider game is in the works at Crystal Dynamics, the studio behind 2013’s Tomb Raider and its sequel, Rise of the Tomb Raider. However, the publishing reigns have now passed from Square Enix to Amazon Games following The Embracer Group’s acquisition of the Tomb Raider franchise earlier this year.
TechRadar
23 best last-minute gifts from Amazon that arrive before Christmas
Christmas is nearly just a week away, and if you're still searching for last-minute gifts, then you've come to the right place. We've scoured through Amazon's site to bring you the 23 best last-minute gifts that arrive before Christmas Day. Whether you're looking for the latest tech gadget, want to...
TechRadar
Steam Deck 2 could have better screen and battery life – but not performance
Valve has shared some new info on what advancements will be made with the Steam Deck 2 – including better battery life – and further expressed a desire to make a Steam Controller 2. Valve has made no secret that there will be a sequel to the Steam...
