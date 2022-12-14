The first trailer for Margot Robbie's Barbie movie has been released – and it shows that as Aqua's cheesy but beloved Barbie song says, life in plastic really is fantastic. The teaser for the rom-com movie, which arrives in theaters in July 2023, is only 60 seconds long, so there's not much we can glean from its footage. However, it looks like it could be a surprising smash hit next year – particularly with A-listers in Robbie (The Suicide Squad, Babylon) and Ryan Gosling (Blade Runner 2049, La La Land) , who plays original Ken, in its lead roles.

1 DAY AGO