3d ago
What now the cops going to make money off the racket to? Just make it illegal to buy removed converters from unlicensed individuals. Someone with influence is getting rich off buying stolen converters or this wouldn't be happening.
Colorado issues health advisory for retail marijuana sold in 5 communitiesMatt WhittakerColorado State
Denver Received 76 Migrants After the City Declared an Emergency DeclarationTom HandyDenver, CO
Denver Mayor Says City is Strained After Spending $800,000 Supporting MigrantsTom HandyDenver, CO
McGregor Square hosts holiday drag shows, skating and Santa pet photosBrittany Anas
Driver clocked going 103 mph in Boulder
Boulder police are reminding everyone to drive safely this holiday season after catching one driver going 40 mph over the speed limit.
KDVR.com
Additional 76 migrants arrive in Denver in single night
After Mayor Michael Hancock issued an emergency declaration for the city and county on Thursday, an additional 76 migrants arrived overnight Friday. Additional 76 migrants arrive in Denver in single …. After Mayor Michael Hancock issued an emergency declaration for the city and county on Thursday, an additional 76 migrants...
KDVR.com
Wheat Ridge police can now seize cars
The Wheat Ridge police chief spoke with FOX31 about how those misbehaving with their cars can get them taken away. Evan Kruegel reports. The Wheat Ridge police chief spoke with FOX31 about how those misbehaving with their cars can get them taken away. Evan Kruegel reports. Denver weather: Sunshine with...
Police searching for shooting suspect in Denver
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is searching for the suspect in a shooting Saturday morning according to a news release. Police responded to the shooting near the Bear Valley Club condominiums at 3663 S. Sheridan Blvd. this morning. The victim, an adult female, was taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.
KDVR.com
Fire destroys woman’s hard-fought dog-grooming shop
A dog grooming salon in Lyons is now boarded up after a fire tore through the shop on Thursday. Courtney Fromm reports. Fire destroys woman’s hard-fought dog-grooming shop. A dog grooming salon in Lyons is now boarded up after a fire tore through the shop on Thursday. Courtney Fromm reports.
KDVR.com
4k toys to be given to families at Coors Field
Courtney Fromm is previewing her story about thousands of families who are at Coors Field Saturday to pick up a new toy for the holiday season. Courtney Fromm is previewing her story about thousands of families who are at Coors Field Saturday to pick up a new toy for the holiday season.
KDVR.com
DougCo sheriff: Deputy wellness investment pays off
Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock said connecting employees and their families to every service, from substance abuse and mental health treatment to chiropractic work, has been one of the best investments the department has made during his tenure. DougCo sheriff: Deputy wellness investment pays off. Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock...
Cold case: What happened to Patricia Cordova in 2005?
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Adams County Sheriff's Office are working to find out what happened to a 47-year-old woman who was last seen in 17 years ago.
Jeffco shooting suspect located, threat to public lifted
Deputies in Jefferson County were searching for a shooting suspect that left a woman with life-threatening injuries, but now, she is in stable condition and the suspect is in custody.
KDVR.com
Denver issues emergency declaration after 900+ migrants arrive in the city
Mayor Michael Hancock provided an update Thursday on the city’s efforts to shelter an influx of migrants from the southern border and issued an emergency declaration for the city and county. Denver issues emergency declaration after 900+ migrants …. Mayor Michael Hancock provided an update Thursday on the city’s...
Suspect in Jefferson County shooting located in Wheat Ridge
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) said it has located a suspect accused of shooting a woman Saturday morning. JCSO said they received a 911 call at 8:15 a.m. for a shooting in the area of 3600 S. Sheridan Blvd just south of US Highway 285.
KDVR.com
Denver Public Schools facing a crossing guard shortage
A call for volunteers has been sent out by DPS due to the current lack of active crossing guards. Denver Public Schools facing a crossing guard shortage. A call for volunteers has been sent out by DPS due to the current lack of active crossing guards. Snowstang bus offers rides...
Denver bank robbery suspect still at large, reward offered
Police are searching for a suspect they believe robbed a bank in Denver's Berkeley neighborhood back on Monday.
Colorado Resident Shares Scary Video of Cars Running Stop Sign
Colorado doesn't have the best reputation when it comes to driving. Earlier this year, a WalletHub study ranked our state as the seventh-worst place for road travel; and recently, Forbes Advisor noted that Centennial State residents have a road rage problem. An example of these bad habits came to light...
KDVR.com
Food bank sees record demand, help needed
Food banks in the Denver metro are seeing a heightened demand, and they're asking the community to help. Joshua Short reports. Food banks in the Denver metro are seeing a heightened demand, and they're asking the community to help. Joshua Short reports. Additional 76 migrants arrive in Denver in single...
Neighbors on edge after Jefferson County shooting
Neighbors are on edge following a shooting at the Bear Valley Club apartment complex in Jefferson County Saturday morning.
Woman last seen on Dec. 6 has since been located safely
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman who was last seen leaving Skyridge Medical Center over a week ago.
glendalecherrycreek.com
Bicycle Lobby Peddles Tax That Forces Property Owners To Fix City Sidewalks
Voters Favor Ordinance 307 By Slim 55.2%; Initiative Will Cost Homeowners $110 To $1,000 Per Year, Based On Sidewalk Frontage. Denver’s scrappy band of die-hard cyclists and activists who have proliferated painted bike lanes on Denver streets — and will add another 125 miles by 2024 at a cost of $13.4 million — created and advocated for the new tax that allows the City of Denver to regulate and improve sidewalks. The advocates — known as the Denver Streets Partnership — say the tax, “will give parents, children, people with disabilities, and those that don’t drive, the independence to move about Denver freely and safely rather than walk next to big trucks, navigate cracks, and take detours to find a safe route.”
10-cent plastic bag fee goes statewide soon
Those who live in Denver, Boulder or Fort Collins are no strangers to this fee, but other municipalities should prepare to bring their own bags starting on Jan. 1.
Colorado Man Reportedly Pulls Gun on Park Employee Cleaning up Trash
Shocking reports are coming out of Colorado revealing that a man pulled a gun on a park employee recently. According to reports from the Boulder Police Department, this Boulder city parks and recreation employee was at work, cleaning up trash in the area when the attack occurred. Reports note that a man confronted the parks and recreation employee while revealing a firearm. This act of violence on the Colorado park employee occurred as the suspect was standing about 50 feet away from the Colorado park employee.
