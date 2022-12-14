Read full article on original website
Related
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ross Co. Land Bank looks to clean up Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The City of Chillicothe’s Building Department announced a collaboration with the Ross County Land Bank to help revitalize dilapidated structures throughout the city. Officials with the city say the Ross County Land Bank has been awarded a more than $600,000 grant from the Ohio Department...
Deputies find 2 indoor marijuana grows after building fire in Ohio
MIDDLEPORT, OH (WOWK) — The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office says deputies found two indoor marijuana growing operations inside a building that caught fire. Around 4 a.m. on Friday, Rutland Fire Department responded to a building fire on Happy Hollow Road in Middleport, according to MCSO. Responders allegedly found an indoor marijuana grow in the building. […]
4 departments battle fire that destroyed home in Bedford Township, Ohio
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Pomeroy Fire Department (PFD) says there was a structure fire on Cook Road in Bedford Township, Ohio, on Friday evening. The fire started around 8:36 p.m., according to PFD. PFD says that when crews arrived, the fire was heavily involved throughout the structure. The home was a total loss, PFD […]
iheart.com
Chillicothe Church Asking to Demolish Houses on South Mulberry Street
The Design Review Board of the City of Chillicothe has announced a special meeting for next Thursday. The board will consider an application submitted by First Wesleyan Church in November to demolish three houses at 73, 77, and 81 South Mulberry Street for a parking lot. The meeting will be...
WTAP
Family pets die in house fire in Washington County
LOWELL, Ohio (WTAP) - No people were hurt, but several family pets passed away in a Friday morning fire. Lowell Adams Fire Chief Josh Harris says the fire happened on the 14000 block of State Route 60. That is just north of Lowell. He says the first responders were called...
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe – Local Man Pays Thousands of Dollars in Bills at Walmart
Chillicothe – A Chillicothe Cashier said that a man came into the store and started paying for people’s Groceries, Toys, and Clothing to spread Christmas Cheer on Saturday. According to the Cashier, the younger man walked into the store and stood around four cash registers and when people...
wvpublic.org
On-The-Scene Memories Stay With Photographer 55 Years After The Silver Bridge Disaster
On Dec. 15, 1967, the Silver Bridge that connected Point Pleasant, West Virginia and Gallipolis, Ohio, collapsed under the weight of afternoon rush-hour traffic. Forty-six people died. Now 79 and retired, former WSAZ-TV cameraman Earl Ward was one of the first journalists to reach the Ohio River disaster site. His...
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Car fire on US-23 In Pickaway County
Pickaway – One person is injured and was pulled from a vehicle that was on fire on US-23 around 6:15 pm on Friday after a two-car crash. According to early reports, someone pulled a person from a vehicle that was on fire in the area of US-23 and Sperry road after a crash.
3 Christmas Towns In Ohio. They’re Magical.
Ohio is home to many charming towns that come alive during the holiday season. Here are three Christmas towns in Ohio that are worth visiting:. A Beautiful Christmas TownPhoto byJamie Davies/Unsplash.
sciotopost.com
Fairfield County – Search for Next of Kin for a 56-Year-Old Male
Fairfield County – The Fairfield County Coroner’s Office is attempting to locate next of kin for Jack Edward Kvochick, a 56 year old white male who was residing in Lancaster, Ohio. If you have information about Mr. Kvochick’s next of kin, please notify the Coroner’s Office. Contact with the Coroner’s Office can be made by email at [email protected] or leave a message at 740-652-2865. Thank you.
2 men arrested in Ohio drug bust
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—Two men are in custody after a drug bust in Meigs County, Ohio. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office says that on Wednesday, they spotted a vehicle matching that of a known drug trafficker during an “interdiction operation” in the area of State Rt. 7 and US 33. Deputies pulled over the vehicle […]
wchstv.com
New developments surface in search for missing Wood County woman
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WCHS) — An intense, round-the-clock investigation is underway for a Wood County woman who went missing earlier this month. The Parkersburg Police Department is asking for public assistance in finding 27-year-old Gretchen Fleming, of Vienna. Detectives report she was last seen the night of Dec. 4 but...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Firefighters battle an apartment fire in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Firefighters responded to a structure fire in Chillicothe. The call came into 9-1-1 dispatchers shortly before 8:30 a.m. this morning at 1920 North Bridge Street. The Bridge Street Landing apartment complex. Firefighters on the scene said the fire was located in the ceiling of one of...
sciotopost.com
Circleville Ace Hardware Robbed in Grab and Go Theft
Circleville – The Circleville Ace Hardware suffered a planned theft today just before closing. According to sources, two men described as black and around 6 foot tall entered the Ace Hardware on North Court street just before closing and grabbed several high-end drills, and ran out the door. A customer was reported to have been pushed down in the grab-and-go but wasn’t injured.
wajr.com
We remember the Silver Bridge collapse 55 years ago today
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. – Today, residents of Point Pleasant and surround communities remember the 55th anniversary of the Silver Bridge Collapse December 15, 1967 at 4:58 p.m. Fifty-five years ago the bridge was loaded with rush hour traffic when a small crack in an eye-bar which held the bridge in suspension failed. The failure sent bridge that connected Point Pleasant, West Virginia and Gallipolis, Ohio, into the Ohio River and killed 46 people.
Ohio auto theft suspect arrested
JACKSON COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A suspect in several car thefts was arrested in Jackson County, Ohio on Wednesday. According to Jackson County Municipal Court, probation officers arrested Hunter Beckett on outstanding felony and misdemeanor warrants. Mr. Beckett was wanted for probation violation in Municipal Court and for failure to appear in Common Pleas Court on a […]
wosu.org
Ohio journalist arrested for publishing courtroom recording
A journalist at a southern Ohio newspaper faces a possible felony charge after posting secretly-recorded audio from a recent murder trial. Scioto Valley Guardian managing editor Derek Myers covered the high-profile murder trial of George Wagner IV, one of four members of the Wagner family who were charged in the massacre of eight members of the Rhoden family in 2016.
WTAP
Marietta man’s trial delayed due to awaiting competency report
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - According to the Washington County Common Pleas office, the trial for Adam James Treadway of Marietta, which was scheduled to begin on Thursday, December 14, has been postponed. The court is awaiting the results of Treadway’s competency evaluation. Treadway was indicted on 26 felony counts...
Crews battle Friday morning structure fire in Ohio
RUTLAND TOWNSHIP, OH (WOWK) — Emergency crews responded to a working structure fire on Friday morning in Rutland Township. Fire officials say the incident happened on Happy Hollow Road around 4:05 a.m. When crews arrived, they found a detached building with nearby exposure, fire officials say. Crews put out the fire and performed overhaul to […]
Former West Virginia corrections officer sentenced for distributing drugs inside jail
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Joshua Quinn, a former corrections officer at the North Central Regional Jail (NCRJ) in Greenwood, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 12 months and one day of incarceration for selling drugs to inmates, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Quinn, of Marietta, Ohio, 28, pleaded guilty in October 2022 to one count […]
Comments / 0