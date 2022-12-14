Read full article on original website
The Witcher 3 developer addresses next-gen update issues – and offers some solutions
Following the release of its much-anticipated next-gen update for The Witcher 3, developer CD Projekt RED has addressed the common issues players have been running into – even offering some potential short-term solutions. On the game's official forum page (opens in new tab), CD Projekt RED addressed known issues...
Steam Deck 2 could have better screen and battery life – but not performance
Valve has shared some new info on what advancements will be made with the Steam Deck 2 – including better battery life – and further expressed a desire to make a Steam Controller 2. Valve has made no secret that there will be a sequel to the Steam...
There’s finally a reason to use Bing - to get free Overwatch 2 skins
I can’t believe it’s finally come to this - I’m using Bing to build up enough points to get Overwatch 2 coins and finally purchase one of the new skins. But I’m not the only one who can benefit from this; you can too. Overwatch 2...
God of War TV show gets the green light from Amazon
The action-adventure video game series God of War is getting a Prime Video TV adaptation from the makers of The Expanse and Uncharted. According to The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab), the live-action series will be based on events seen in the critically-acclaimed God of War (2018). Rafe Judkins (The Wheel of Time, Uncharted) acts as showrunner and will be joined by Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby (The Expanse) in writing and producing the show alongside PlayStation Studios for Prime Video.
Amazon Games to publish the 'most expansive' Tomb Raider game yet
Amazon Games has announced that it will work alongside Crystal Dynamics on the next Tomb Raider title. Originally announced in April 2022, this new Tomb Raider game is in the works at Crystal Dynamics, the studio behind 2013’s Tomb Raider and its sequel, Rise of the Tomb Raider. However, the publishing reigns have now passed from Square Enix to Amazon Games following The Embracer Group’s acquisition of the Tomb Raider franchise earlier this year.
How to install Proton GE on Steam Deck to get some unsupported games working
The Steam Deck may look like what someone from the nineties would imagine handheld gaming to look like in 2022, but the device is proving more popular than many had expected. With a strong fanbase built up of first-time PC gamers, Steam aficionados that want to take their library on the go, or those looking to run classic games through emulation, the Steam Deck looks likely to stick around for a fair while.
Windows 11 gaming bug fix is now rolling out to everyone
Windows 11 was hit by an unfortunate bug in November which caused stuttering frame rates in some games with the 22H2 update, as you may be aware, but the issue has now been fully resolved by Microsoft (after the cure was implemented in testing last month). Clearly everything went well...
Hands on: DaVinci Resolve for iPad
DaVinci Resolve for iPad is a powerful video editing app designed to help you take professional creative projects to the next level. This full-featured solution from Blackmagic Design is free, with a premium upgrade - exactly like its desktop counterpart. We were impressed with the video editor's real-time color grading, multi-track audio, and timeline editing tools. Its advanced AI capabilities lets your edit videos quickly with incredible accuracy and precision. But, as it's still in beta, there are a few bugs.
XPPen Deco Pro review
The XPPen Deco Pro is a fantastic starter tablet or a worthy low-budget upgrade for those who have been making do with older models. Still, the award-winning design and impressive specs might feel limiting and cheap for anyone accustomed to more professional-grade drawing tablets.
Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti vs AMD RX 7900 XTX battle gets a surprise twist
Nvidia’s incoming GPU shown as faster in leaked benchmark – but that’s not the full story. Nvidia’s purportedly imminent RTX 4070 Ti has popped up in a leaked benchmark on Twitter, showing the GPU edging out AMD’s RX 7900 XTX to the shock of many – but don’t get carried away with that idea (we’ll come back to why in our analysis).
How to start with project management using The Bug Genie
The Bug Genie (opens in new tab) is an open-source project management tool first released in 2003. Mostly aimed at software developers working in a team, The Bug Genie supports issue tracking, source code management, and custom workflows with visualization. It can be used with common version control systems like SVN and Git.
You'll soon be able to show off your coding skills in Google Docs
Google has announced a new feature to make it easier for developers to collaborate and share code in its word processor software. Initially announced in the company’s roadmap (opens in new tab), the company explained that users can now paste code into a Google Docs document and then manually apply styles by highlighting syntax, indentations, new lines, and spaces.
Make your own poll platform with LimeSurvey
LimeSurvey (opens in new tab) is a fantastic open-source tool for creating polls, surveys, and online quizzes. It can be used as a simple or sophisticated solution to reach your audience. Surveys can be set to invitation-only and there are over 28 different types of questions such as multiple choice, free text, and select an image.
Microsoft’s campaign to popularize Edge appears to be paying off - but is it?
Big increase in Microsoft download page visits looks impressive, but will the browser edge out the competition soon?. Microsoft’s push to attract users to proprietary Edge browser seems to be working, at least according to one major traffic metric. There has been a sustained effort from Microsoft to promote...
Amazon's best standing desk deals
Looking for the best deals on standing desks for your home office? Check out Amazon's current selection of top standing desk deals. These offers are constantly changing, so be sure to check back regularly for the latest updates on the best deals available on Amazon. (Not in the US? Scroll...
The OnePlus 11 has appeared in its first official teaser
The team at OnePlus has been celebrating its 9th anniversary in China, and as part of the event we've been treated to an official teaser for the upcoming OnePlus 11 flagship phone, expected to launch early in 2023. While we don't see a whole lot in the teaser (opens in...
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will swing onto PS5 in late 2023
Sony has announced that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will release towards the end of next year. In a blog post (opens in new tab) highlighting some of the biggest titles coming to PlayStation next year, Sony confirmed that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will release for PS5 in “Fall 2023” (so likely between September and November).
23 best last-minute gifts from Amazon that arrive before Christmas
Christmas is nearly just a week away, and if you're still searching for last-minute gifts, then you've come to the right place. We've scoured through Amazon's site to bring you the 23 best last-minute gifts that arrive before Christmas Day. Whether you're looking for the latest tech gadget, want to...
Set up your own groupware service with Tiki Wiki CMS
Tiki Wiki CMS (opens in new tab) is a powerful open-source content management system that can be used to create websites, intranet, and web applications. It’s known as Tiki for short. Tiki functions particularly well as a web-based collaboration tool, and its modular nature allows you to create all...
Weird Windows 11 bug that messed up Task Manager gets a fix
Some Windows 11 users recently encountered a bug with a preview update whereby the Task Manager could end up being displayed in different colors, possibly rendering it unreadable – but the good news is Microsoft’s most recent patch has fixed the problem. This issue was introduced in the...
