Class of 2023 OL Tavake Tuikolovatu Commits to UCLA Football
The late bloomer from Southern California becomes the first offensive lineman in his class to commit to the Bruins.
USC Football: 2022 Team Awards
Here are the top performers and moments that stood out the most during the USC Trojans' 2022 college football regular season.
Sources: Kent St. QB Collin Schlee expected to transfer to UCLA
Quarterback Collin Schlee, who threw for over 2,100 yards and 13 touchdowns this season for Kent State, is expected to transfer to UCLA, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel.
statepress.com
ASU's expansion into California seen as rare step for a public state university
To succeed in today's higher education landscape, ASU President Michael Crow sees one path forward: "Innovate or fail." It's a mindset that has helped guide his now 20-year tenure — the University has set record enrollment numbers, it's formed new partnerships with businesses big and small and used its real estate to make money. Now, the University has opened campus locations outside Arizona's borders — a decision, particularly in California, that challenges the status quo of a public higher education institution.
Dorian Thompson-Robinson Talks Possibly Playing in Bowl Game, Final Weeks at UCLA, More
UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson talks about possibly playing in a bowl game, his final weeks at UCLA, what kind of role he plays as a recruiter, and more.
UCLA Women's Basketball Guard Dominique Onu Enters Transfer Portal
Onu graduated high school early to join the Bruins in late 2020, but is moving on from the program two years later.
UCLA Receives a Friday Morning “BOOM!"
On Friday morning, UCLA Director of Player Personnel Ethan Young tweeted out "BOOM!" A "BOOM!" is a verbal commitment. Young also tweeted, “It all starts up front!” This could indicate that the commitment could be a lineman, but it is unknown at this time. Currently, there is quite...
247Sports
Arlington (Va.) three-star defensive lineman Elijah Hughes commits to the USC Trojans
After a year of silence regarding his recruitment, Arlington (Va.) Washington-Liberty three-star defensive lineman Elijah Hughes committed to USC Saturday. “First and foremost, I’d like to thank all of my friends, family, teammates, teachers and coaches who pushed and supported me throughout my academic and athletic journey," said Hughes in an Instagram post.
thecomeback.com
Labor board makes shocking decision on USC athletes
In a landmark ruling, a local National Labor Relations Board has found that USC football and basketball players are employees of the university, Pac-12 and NCAA. If the finding is upheld in court, it could apply to athletes who play basketball or football at other private universities, giving them the rights of employees, including the right to unionize.
Bulldogs finish off historic turnaround with LA Bowl win
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno State football team finished off a historic turnaround in Saturday’s Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl, as the Bulldogs beat Washington State 29-6 at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles. The Bulldogs became the first team in FBS history to start the season 1-4 and finish with 10 wins. They closed […]
inglewoodtoday.com
It’s official Butts supreme reign enduresDotson rejected by 70 percent of voters
Across town to the north, Los Angeles officially welcomed its first woman Mayor in Karen Bass, but in the City of Inglewood James T. Butts, Jr. glorious legacy of establishing the once troubled sliver of the South Bay will endure as the Inglewood General Election certification was completed on Dec. 13th.
California’s only HBCU aims to solve Black doctor shortage
Charles Drew University, the only historically Black university in California, will launch a new MD program next year. The goal is to train more doctors of color to help underserved communities in a state where only 3% of physicians are Black.
Christmas Weekend Weather Forecast for Southern California and Arizona Released
Christmas Weekend 2022 Weather Forecast PatternPhoto bySouthern California Weather Force. With the latest storm system having been departed, the weather has become calmer. These calmer conditions will continue through the next couple of weeks due to the polar jet stream retreating north again. This was expected within the December 2022 forecast I put out (Click here).
Four California Cities Named Among 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the best places to retire across the country.
Nation's largest water supplier declares drought emergency for all of Southern California
The nation's largest water supplier has declared a drought emergency for all of Southern California, clearing the way for potential mandatory water restrictions early next year that could impact 19 million people.The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California provides water to 26 different agencies that supply major population centers like Los Angeles and San Diego counties.It doesn't rain much in Southern California, so the district imports about half of its water from the Colorado River and the northern Sierra Nevada via the State Water Project — a complex system of dams, canals and reservoirs that provides drinking water for much...
Ten California Cities Named Among 'Most Caring' In U.S
Wallethub put together a list of the most caring cities across the country.
3 Southern California cities seeing the most growth in the nation
As housing and living costs remain unaffordable for many living in Los Angeles, new data shows plenty of residents are migrating to more affordable locales. A new SmartAsset study shows the migration trend to more affordable cities has created a series of “boomtowns” across America. These cities saw the largest increase in population, income and […]
NBC Los Angeles
CSUDH Has All the Bragging Rights, It Has 5 Graduates Who Are Current LA County Mayors
In LA County there are several big name and world-class universities but there's only one university that can boast about graduating five sitting LA County mayors. "This school produces a lot of, you know, greatness," said Johnathan Kaufman, a Cal State University of Dominguez Hills student. From Dominguez Hills to...
Southwest announces its 1st nonstop East Coast route out of Long Beach
The company will fly to Orlando seasonally beginning in July, "building a bridge between the two happiest places on earth,” Long Beach Airport Director Cynthia Guidry said. The post Southwest announces its 1st nonstop East Coast route out of Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Fox40
Two California restaurants considered the ‘most popular,’ according to Linktree
Two Californian restaurants were listed on Linktree’s most popular restaurant list for 2022. The link-in-bio creator, which has over 30 million users, unveiled its first-ever “Link-Back 2022” list, which recaps the year’s most popular trends and most used website links. Mexican restaurants Salazar and Toca Madera,...
