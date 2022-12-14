ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ASU's expansion into California seen as rare step for a public state university

To succeed in today's higher education landscape, ASU President Michael Crow sees one path forward: "Innovate or fail." It's a mindset that has helped guide his now 20-year tenure — the University has set record enrollment numbers, it's formed new partnerships with businesses big and small and used its real estate to make money. Now, the University has opened campus locations outside Arizona's borders — a decision, particularly in California, that challenges the status quo of a public higher education institution.
UCLA Receives a Friday Morning “BOOM!"

On Friday morning, UCLA Director of Player Personnel Ethan Young tweeted out "BOOM!" A "BOOM!" is a verbal commitment. Young also tweeted, “It all starts up front!” This could indicate that the commitment could be a lineman, but it is unknown at this time. Currently, there is quite...
Arlington (Va.) three-star defensive lineman Elijah Hughes commits to the USC Trojans

After a year of silence regarding his recruitment, Arlington (Va.) Washington-Liberty three-star defensive lineman Elijah Hughes committed to USC Saturday. “First and foremost, I’d like to thank all of my friends, family, teammates, teachers and coaches who pushed and supported me throughout my academic and athletic journey," said Hughes in an Instagram post.
Labor board makes shocking decision on USC athletes

In a landmark ruling, a local National Labor Relations Board has found that USC football and basketball players are employees of the university, Pac-12 and NCAA. If the finding is upheld in court, it could apply to athletes who play basketball or football at other private universities, giving them the rights of employees, including the right to unionize.
Bulldogs finish off historic turnaround with LA Bowl win

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno State football team finished off a historic turnaround in Saturday’s Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl, as the Bulldogs beat Washington State 29-6 at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles. The Bulldogs became the first team in FBS history to start the season 1-4 and finish with 10 wins. They closed […]
Christmas Weekend Weather Forecast for Southern California and Arizona Released

Christmas Weekend 2022 Weather Forecast PatternPhoto bySouthern California Weather Force. With the latest storm system having been departed, the weather has become calmer. These calmer conditions will continue through the next couple of weeks due to the polar jet stream retreating north again. This was expected within the December 2022 forecast I put out (Click here).
Nation's largest water supplier declares drought emergency for all of Southern California

The nation's largest water supplier has declared a drought emergency for all of Southern California, clearing the way for potential mandatory water restrictions early next year that could impact 19 million people.The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California provides water to 26 different agencies that supply major population centers like Los Angeles and San Diego counties.It doesn't rain much in Southern California, so the district imports about half of its water from the Colorado River and the northern Sierra Nevada via the State Water Project — a complex system of dams, canals and reservoirs that provides drinking water for much...
3 Southern California cities seeing the most growth in the nation

As housing and living costs remain unaffordable for many living in Los Angeles, new data shows plenty of residents are migrating to more affordable locales. A new SmartAsset study shows the migration trend to more affordable cities has created a series of “boomtowns” across America. These cities saw the largest increase in population, income and […]
