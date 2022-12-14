The pop world's biggest Christmas party is upon us once more, with the 2022 edition of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball hitting screens this weekend. For those who weren't lucky enough to snag tickets one of the live shows, you can tune into the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022 in an exclusive televised special on The CW at 8pm ET / PT tonight, Saturday December 17. US citizens can even watch from abroad with a VPN (opens in new tab).

17 HOURS AGO