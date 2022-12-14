Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza has proven time and time again to be a significant sales driver for the brand and now the platform may create an even bigger tailwind. The company announced it is testing two new variations of the iconic product, including a Cheesy Jalapeno Mexican Pizza in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and a Triple Crunch Mexican Pizza in Omaha, Nebraska. Both pizzas will be available for a limited time beginning Dec. 22.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO