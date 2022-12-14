ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Taco Bell is testing two new Mexican Pizza variations

Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza has proven time and time again to be a significant sales driver for the brand and now the platform may create an even bigger tailwind. The company announced it is testing two new variations of the iconic product, including a Cheesy Jalapeno Mexican Pizza in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and a Triple Crunch Mexican Pizza in Omaha, Nebraska. Both pizzas will be available for a limited time beginning Dec. 22.
Return of Never-Ending Pasta Bowl boosts Olive Garden sales

Darden Restaurants Inc. is shying away from special officers, but it did post a strong sales quarter with the return of its Olive Garden Never-Ending Pasta Bowl promotion in the second quarter. The Orlando, Fla.-based company, which also owns the LongHorn Steakhouse, Chaddar’s Scratch Kitchen and other full-service brands, said...
Why breakfast traffic plunged in November

Sometimes you get a piece of data that is just so anomalous, it’s worth digging into deeper. Such was the case this week with Revenue Management Solutions’ November 2022 traffic report, showing that traffic plunged by 7.4% year-over-year in the quick-service breakfast daypart. By comparison, November’s dinner traffic was down less than 1% year-over-year, while lunch was down 3.9% versus 2021.
Operators respond to the ‘cataclysmic shift’ in food costs

Inflation has upended the cost of running restaurants and operators need to rework the math when it comes to managing costs, particularly when it comes to the menu, according to experts who shared their views with attendees of “Menu Economics: Navigating Food Inflation.”. The webinar, still available to view...

