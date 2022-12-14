Read full article on original website
Seahawks Lose All-Pro Wide Receiver To Major InjuryOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
The Sinister Story Behind Black Diamond Cemetery - WashingtonWestloadedBlack Diamond, WA
Starbucks Workers Go on Strike: The Biggest Strike in Starbucks History Will Last 3 Days and Include 100 StoresTy D.Seattle, WA
Seattle Seahawks' Probability to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Boeing Built A Fake Town On The Rooftop Of Their Bomber Factory During WWIIKyle SchepperleySeattle, WA
NHL
Zizing 'Em Up: Bedard ready for spotlight at World Junior Championship
TORONTO -- Connor Bedard has been on some big stages. But not one of this magnitude. And not one that will have so many people watching him, many who may have never seen him play. But you can count on the 17-year-old center rising to the challenge for Canada in...
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for December 18
* The League-leading Bruins became the first team to reach the 50-point mark in 2022-23 as Boston extended its home point streak to 18 games in a contest that almost featured a goalie goal. * Rookie netminder Lukas Dostal had a standout performance Saturday as he recorded the second-most saves...
NHL
Game Preview: 12.18.22 at CAR
PIT: 18-8-4 (40 pts) | CAR: 18-6-6 (42 pts) WATCH: ATTSN (LOCAL), ESPN+ (NATIONAL) | LISTEN: 105.9 The X, Penguins Radio Network. The Penguins take on the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena for their second of three matchups this season. Jake Guentzel and Sidney Crosby each recorded a goal and an assist as the Penguins dropped the first game of the series to the Hurricanes in overtime. The Penguins are 12-5-3 in their last 20 games against the Hurricanes overall dating back to Jan. 17, 2016. Here in Raleigh, Pittsburgh has points in four-straight games (2-0-2). Going back further, the Penguins have points in eight of their last nine visits to PNC Arena (5-1-3) dating back to Jan. 12, 2016. Pittsburgh is 3-0-1 against Metropolitan Division opponents this year, outscoring their opponents by a combined 16-8 margin.
NHL
LA Kings vs. San Jose Sharks: How to Watch
Kings return home to face their in-state rival Sharks. What you need to know ahead of the game against the San Jose Sharks:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Sharks: 10 - 16 - 5 (25 pts) Kings: 16 - 12 - 5 (37 pts) Kings Notes:. Drew Doughty (5-29=34)...
NHL
Moore signs 5-year, $21 million contract with Kings
Forward to get $4.2 million annually, could have become unrestricted free agent after this season. Trevor Moore signed a five-year, $21 million contract with the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday. It has an average annual value of $4.2 million and begins next season. The 27-year-old forward is playing the final...
NHL
TBL@MTL: Game recap
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens were dealt a 5-1 loss by the Lightning at the Bell Centre. Defenseman Mike Matheson returned after a four-game absence due to a lower-body injury. This marked his first game since December 6 in Seattle. Brandon Hagel and Nick Paul scored for the Lightning in the...
NHL
Sedlak released by Flyers after request, will play in Czech Republic
Forward placed on unconditional waivers, 'would rather be home with my family'. Lukas Sedlak was placed on unconditional waivers by the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, and the forward said he will return to play in his native Czech Republic. Sedlak had eight points (three goals, five assists) in 27 games...
NHL
Luke Hughes, Devils prospect, named U.S. captain for 2023 World Juniors
Behrens of Avalanche, Savage of Red Wings to serve as alternates. Luke Hughes, a New Jersey Devils prospect, was named United States captain for the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship. The 19-year-old defenseman had six points (one goal, five assists) in five games when the U.S. finished fifth at the...
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Jets
Tonight marks the first of three meetings between the Canucks and Jets this season: Dec. 17 (home), Dec. 29 (away), and Jan. 8 (away). The Canucks are 19-22-1-2 all-time against the Jets, including a 10-9-1-1 record at home. Vancouver is 4-1-0 in their last 5 games against Winnipeg (5-4-1 in...
NHL
Recap: Klingberg, Dostal Run it Back, Lead Ducks to 4-3 Win Over Oilers
John Klingberg broke another third-period tie and Lukas Dostal made 46 saves, guiding the Ducks to a 4-3 win over the Edmonton Oilers today at Rogers Place. Anaheim closed its four-game Canadian road trip (2-2-0) with back-to-back victories, improving to 9-20-3 on the season. Klingberg, Sam Carrick, Cam Fowler and...
NHL
Heika's Take: The Stars find another way to put a point in the bank
RALEIGH, NC - As measuring sticks go, this five-game road trip the Stars are on is pretty intense. Dallas played some very good teams so far in the Penguins, Devils, Capitals and Hurricanes, and the problem with very good teams is they have the tendency to play very good hockey.
NHL
Kempe scores twice, Kings rally past Bruins in shootout
BOSTON -- Adrian Kempe scored two goals for the Los Angeles Kings, who rallied for a 3-2 shootout win against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Thursday. Kempe cut it to 2-1 at 8:29 of the third, scoring on the rebound of Fiala's shot off a cross-ice pass from Anze Kopitar. He then tied it 2-2 at 17:50 with a one-timer from the right face-off circle during a 5-on-3 power play.
NHL
LA Kings @ Boston Bruins: How to Watch
The Kings look to close out their six-game road trip with a win. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Boston Bruins:. Where: TD Garden (Boston, Massachusetts) Bruins: 23 - 4 - 1 (47 pts) Kings: 15 - 12 - 5 (35 pts) Kings Notes:. The...
NHL
Gustafsson scores hat trick, Capitals defeat Maple Leafs
WASHINGTON -- Erik Gustafsson scored his first NHL hat trick for the Washington Capitals in a 5-2 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Capital One Arena on Saturday. The hat trick came in Gustafsson's 341st NHL game. It was the defenseman's first three goals of the season after he signed a one-year contract July 13.
NHL
PREVIEW: Blackhawks, Rangers Ready for Rematch at the United Center
Forwards Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane will also play in their 1000th career game together. The Blackhawks look for a rematch as they take on the New York Rangers at the United Center (TICKETS). RECAP. Despite outshooting Minnesota 30-22, the Blackhawks suffered a 4-1 loss to the Wild on Friday...
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Jets (20-9-1) at Kraken (16-10-3) | 5 p.m.
Kraken start stretch of three games in five days. It's the right week to reverse the recent run of five losses in six games. Time: 5:00 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. One: 'Short-term focus'. In an extended session with the media Saturday, Kraken coach Dave...
NHL
Varlamov makes 35 saves, Islanders get past Golden Knights
LAS VEGAS -- Semyon Varlamov made 35 saves before leaving late in the third period with an undisclosed injury for the New York Islanders in a 5-2 win against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday. New York coach Lane Lambert did not have an update on Varlamov...
NHL
Ryan Ufko Named to Team USA's 2023 World Junior Championship Roster
Predators Defensive Prospect has 13 Points (3g-10a) in 16 Outings with UMass Minutemen. Nashville Predators defensive prospect Ryan Ufko is headed to Moncton. After impressing at Team USA's junior selection camp, the 19-year-old Smithtown, N.Y., native earned a spot on the team's 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship roster. This will...
NHL
Projected Lineup: Dec. 16 at Calgary
After a thrilling come-from-behind win that included a last-minute shorthanded goal, an overturned overtime winner and shootout attempts denied to two of the League's top offensive players, the St. Louis Blues are back to work again - this time for an 8 p.m. CT matchup against the Calgary Flames (BSMW, 101 ESPN).
NHL
GAME RECAP: Ducks 4, Oilers 3
EDMONTON, AB - Put out an APB on Lukas Dostal for grand larceny. The Anaheim goaltender was exceptional between the pipes, turning away 46 of 49 Oilers shots on the evening, and backstopping the Ducks to a 4-3 victory on Saturday afternoon. The 22-year-old stood on his head for most of the third period, making several huge stops on a late Oilers power play to help steal the victory for the California team.
