PIT: 18-8-4 (40 pts) | CAR: 18-6-6 (42 pts) WATCH: ATTSN (LOCAL), ESPN+ (NATIONAL) | LISTEN: 105.9 The X, Penguins Radio Network. The Penguins take on the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena for their second of three matchups this season. Jake Guentzel and Sidney Crosby each recorded a goal and an assist as the Penguins dropped the first game of the series to the Hurricanes in overtime. The Penguins are 12-5-3 in their last 20 games against the Hurricanes overall dating back to Jan. 17, 2016. Here in Raleigh, Pittsburgh has points in four-straight games (2-0-2). Going back further, the Penguins have points in eight of their last nine visits to PNC Arena (5-1-3) dating back to Jan. 12, 2016. Pittsburgh is 3-0-1 against Metropolitan Division opponents this year, outscoring their opponents by a combined 16-8 margin.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO