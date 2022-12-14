ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alderman wants CPD to take further action regarding officer affiliated with Proud Boys

By Mike Krauser
 3 days ago

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- A Chicago Alderman is calling for a public hearing regarding the police department’s treatment of an officer with ties to the Proud Boys.

Officer Robert Bakker was suspended for 120 days after it was determined that he lied to investigators about an affiliation with the white nationalist group.

Alderman Byron Sigcho-Lopez was incensed.

"They did sustain that the officer made a false statement and went as far as lying to the FBI," he said.

The Alderman and the city’s Inspector General, Deborah Witzburg, are critical of the police department for the decision not to fire Bakker.

The Superintendent and the Chief of Internal Affairs defended the decision during a City Council budget hearing.

The Chief, Yolanda Talley said at the time the Proud Boys were “not identified as an FBI hate group.”

The Alderman wants them both to appear again to answer questions.

