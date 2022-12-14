ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Wilks’ Panthers control playoff destiny with 4 games left

By Jason O. Boyd
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YzKuu_0jiH7yl100

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks’ stock is on the rise.

Behind Wilks’ belief in smash-mouth football and solid, opportunistic defense, Carolina has won three of its last four games and now controls its playoff destiny.

If the Panthers (5-8) win out, they’ll be NFC South champions.

Tampa Bay (6-7) is currently alone in first place, but the Panthers have already beaten the Buccaneers and they’ll meet again in Week 17. A win at Tampa gives the Panthers the head-to-head tiebreaker. The Panthers will also hold a division tiebreaker over the Atlanta Falcons (5-8) if they win out.

“It’s thrilling, just for the men in that locker room, for how hard they work, how dedicated they have been,” Wilks said after Carolina’s first road win of the season, a 30-24 triumph at Seattle . “We found ourselves to be able to work through it. Always talk about don’t allow it to get in the way, whatever it may be.

“It started with the coaching change. I can go on and on with the different things, with players leaving, coaches leaving, whatever. Those men in that locker room found a way to refocus and get it done.”

The big question Panthers owner David Tepper will need to decide in the next few weeks is whether Wilks’ performance has warranted promoting him to the full-time head coaching job.

“My approach is day by day,” Wilks said. “It is just really trying to win another game. I’m not concerned with that.”

WHAT’S WORKING

Running offense. The Panthers wore down the Seahawks in their own stadium behind a steady dose of running the football. Carolina ran 46 times for 223 yards and held nearly a 19-minute edge in time of possession.

Center Bradley Bozeman said he feels like the Panthers are wearing down opponents.

“You just continue to pound and pound and eventually they start to have a little bit of doubt,” Bozeman said. “You put a little bit of doubt in their minds, and you have to keep it up. … We continued to keep our foot on the gas and continued to drive.”

On a few occasions, the Panthers used a jumbo package they call “Arby’s” that includes eight offensive linemen on the field. Guard Brady Christensen said the package got the name because “we’ve got the meats!” — borrowing a line from the fast-food company’s slogan.

“That’s a lot of meat out there,” he added.

WHAT NEEDS HELP

Pass defense. The Panthers allowed Geno Smith to throw for 264 yards and three touchdowns, including an easy one at the end of the game that pulled Seattle to within six points. But there was some consolation that the secondary did intercept Smith twice, leading to 10 points.

STOCK UP

WR Terrace Marshall Jr. The former second-round pick made perhaps the catch of the week in the NFL, when he hauled in a pass from Sam Darnold using his legs . The ball got loose in Marshall’s arms and travelled downward forcing him to use his legs to squeeze it tight as he was going to the ground. Seattle coach Pete Carroll challenged the play, but Marshall’s catch was upheld.

“It was great effort on his part,” Wilks said. “When you look at Terrace, we talk about trying to take the next step and we have really seen that with him.”

STOCK DOWN

Fan support. Perhaps the Panthers fan base is a little jaded by five seasons of losing football, but the support has not been there this season. Wilks on Monday pleaded for Panthers fans to come out strong Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, whose fans typically travel well and tend to nullify a home-field advantage at Bank of America Stadium.

Wilks, a Charlotte native, said he can remember games when the Panthers had the loudest stadium in the league.

INJURIES

WR D.J. Moore was scheduled to have an MRI on his ankle Monday. He was injured while making a block in the fourth quarter Sunday. … DE Brian Burns is dealing with a knee injury, but has been playing through it. … SS Xavier Woods could return this week after being held out against the Seahawks.

KEY NUMBER

2-0 — Darnold’s record as a starter this season. “Any time you can run the ball for 200-plus yards in an NFL football game it makes your job as quarterback a lot easier,” Darnold said. “Most of our pass yards came in the first half. The second half, we were just able to run the football. That’s kind of our identity right now.”

NEXT STEPS

The Panthers have back-to-back home games against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Detroit Lions before finishing the season on the road at Tampa Bay and the New Orleans Saints. None of those teams have winning records.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

Carolina Panthers settle failed practice site for $100M

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A federal judge approved a bankruptcy settlement of about $100 million Friday over Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper’s failed plan to build a practice facility for his NFL team in South Carolina. The deal will turn the land and the incomplete steel shell of what was supposed to have been the team’s new headquarters over […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

Panthers, Foreman will look to run vs Steelers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Sam Darnold spent the better part of this season on the sideline in a boot, learning the importance of patience while watching other quarterbacks play. Those lessons appear to be paying off. Darnold is 2-0 since taking over as Carolina’s starting quarterback and has the Panthers (5-8) in control of their […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

NC turns to Chip Lindsey to lead high-scoring offense

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina has hired Chip Lindsey from Central Florida as its new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. The school announced the hiring Thursday, a week after Phil Longo said he would leave the Tar Heels to join the staff at Wisconsin along with offensive line coach Jack Bicknell Jr. Lindsey led an […]
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WNCT

Former UNC star to start at QB for Steelers with Kenny Pickett out

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mitch Trubisky will start at quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday when they travel to Carolina to play the Panthers. The team announced Saturday that Trubisky, who was a star at the University of North Carolina, will get the call with starter Kenny Pickett still in the concussion protocol. Trubisky began […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
WNCT

Comeback king Vikings set NFL rally record in win vs. Colts

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — With the Minnesota Vikings gathered in their humbled locker room at halftime in a huge hole, cornerback Patrick Peterson set the tone for an historic escape by promising his offensive teammates the defense would do its part to hold the Indianapolis Colts. “You just need five...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WNCT

Deputies find almost 4 pounds of fentanyl at NC home

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office found 3.6 pounds of fentanyl powder at a residence Wednesday. Deputies said they went to a residence in the Bostic/ Sunshine area and seized drugs that have a street value of $181,000. Investigators said the multiple arrests are forthcoming with both state and federal charges. […]
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Edgecombe County repeat offender arrested on drug charges

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — An Edgecombe County man with an extensive record of drug charges dating back to 1989 was arrested again on Thursday. Morris Junior Bridgers was arrested by members of the Edgecombe County Narcotics Unit after an investigation dating back to July. He was under investigation for selling crack cocaine in and around […]
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Young scores 31, Hawks hold off Ball, Hornets 125-106

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Trae Young scored 31 points, Bogdan Bogdanovic had 28 points on 7-of-10 shooting from 3-point range and the depleted Atlanta Hawks handed the Charlotte Hornets their seventh straight loss, 125-106 on Friday night. AJ Griffin had 13 points and Frank Kaminsky added 12 for the Hawks (15-15), who shot 63% in […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

Burns helps NC State rally, Keatts wins No. 100

CHICAGO (AP) — D.J. Burns Jr. finished with 18 points and nine rebounds to help North Carolina State hold off Vanderbilt 70-66 at the Legends of Basketball Showcase on Saturday night. Burns sank 6 of 9 shots and all six of his free throws for the Wolfpack (10-3). Terquavion Smith added 16 points, five assists […]
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

Biden administration to buy 3 million barrels of oil to replenish reserves

The Department of Energy will purchase 3 million barrels of oil to replace withdrawals from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) amid high energy prices, it announced Friday. The Biden administration presented the purchase, which follows a bidding process that began in October, as an opportunity to buy the oil at a fixed price and repurchase […]
WNCT

WNCT

39K+
Followers
27K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy