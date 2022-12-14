ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

103.7 WCYY

This Gorgeous Glacier Ice Bar in Rockport, Maine, is the Perfect Winter Date Night

Maine is an iconic destination all year round, with tall peaks to climb for fall foliage, oceans to visit in the summer, and igloos to drink in come wintertime. Midcoast, Maine, is a hotspot in the summertime with its quaint and beautiful coastal towns boasting spectacular views and an eclectic art scene. I’ve only visited the area in the warmer months for hikes up Mt. Battie and fresh seafood from local working lobstermen but I just learned it’s also an iconic place to visit in the winter and for good reason.
ROCKPORT, ME
Z107.3

‘Feeding Season’ at Brownville Deer Pantry Begins Friday

The cameras are live, and the troughs will be filled for the first time this season, Friday. It's a live stream we can watch for hours, and do. The live stream from The Brownville Deer Pantry features numerous camera angles of deer feeding on oats, feed blocks and acorns. Going into another feeding season, the food pantry is prepping to feed between 150-200 deer every day.
BROWNVILLE, ME
WMTW

Commercial plow truck catches fire during Maine storm

ORLAND, Maine — A large commercial plow truck caught fire while cleaning roads in Hancock County Saturday. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. Firefighters...
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
Z107.3

Infamous Abandoned House In the Middle of Hampden Finally Torn Down

If you're from Hampden, you know exactly what I'm talking about. If you're not from Hampden, there's still a chance you know what I'm talking about. I'm talking about the house that's been sitting empty for god-knows-how-many-years, but nothing done with it. It's been developed around for decades, leaving people to wonder how it always escaped what little "gentrification" Hampden has experienced.
HAMPDEN, ME
Q97.9

You’ll Never Believe Where The Best Drinking Water In Maine Is

Unlike many of the more developed and industrialized states, Maine is lucky to have great drinking water nearly everywhere. Sure, there are a few towns / cities where the tap water is less than stellar, but for the more part, you can drink the water right out of the tap. Or, like we used to do back in the 80s and 90s, drink right out of the hose.
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

Will the Bangor Area Need to Bust Out the Snowblower This Weekend?

This really has been an odd fall-into-winter transition... In years past, I can definitely remember snow flurries on my birthday in the middle of October. To be fair, I also remember a few years back hiking the Beehive in Acadia National Park because the temps were in the 70s that day. But this year, it was in the 70s on Halloween. And certainly an unexpected amount of 50+ degree days this fall.
BANGOR, ME
Z107.3

Enjoy Live Music With The ‘Hathaway Holiday Lights’ On Friday Night

You can really get into the Christmas spirit with some music, Friday night at the Veazie Community School!. This Friday night, they are welcoming Grammy Nominated singer songwriter Judy Pancoast to sing live with the lights. The festivities will be from 5:30-7:30 with the concert starting at 6. Along with having Judy performing live, they will have Santa and his Reindeer, hot chocolate and cookies for all to enjoy.
VEAZIE, ME
WPFO

Investigation opened after menorah vandalized in Rockland

ROCKLAND (BDN) -- An investigation has been opened by Rockland police after the menorah that overlooks the Maine State Ferry Terminal was damaged on Tuesday night. The vandalism of the menorah, which was discovered on its side with the light bulbs broken, was reported on Wednesday, according to the Courier-Gazette.
ROCKLAND, ME
foxbangor.com

Many schools feeling the affects of illness

STATEWIDE– School systems around the state of Maine are feeling the impact from an outbreak of illness. Just this past week, schools in the Cumberland area switched to remote learning due to student and staff illnesses. Several schools on Mount Desert Island will also remain closed today where they’ve...
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Pet of the week

BANGOR – Kathryn Ravenscraft from the Bangor Humane Society came on the Good Morning Maine show today with our pet of the week. Check out the full video interview for all the details.
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Bangor hospital will close acute inpatient rehab program

BANGOR, Maine — Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center announced on Wednesday that it will close its inpatient acute rehabilitation program at the end of the year. The program treats patients with traumatic injuries and those recovering from surgery. "This change helps us meet the greatest needs of the...
BANGOR, ME
Q106.5

In Her Own Words – Graham Lacher’s Mom On the Search for Her Son

After Bangor Police asked for the public's help, continuing to watch for any signs of Graham Lacher, I asked his mother to share her thoughts. I had the opportunity to chat with Graham's mother, Tammy Lacher Scully. Her voice was very quiet, in the beginning, but grew very strong as she talked about her son. It's hard to imagine what it must be like to have a loved one go missing and fall asleep every night not knowing if they're safe. Graham went missing in June, so it's been 6 months since he walked away from the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center in Bangor.
BANGOR, ME
I-95 FM

Do You Want Ames To Come Back To Bangor?

A blast from the past could be returning to the area in 2023...Do you want it back?. In a post that was shared many times on social media, The Molyneux Group announced that the iconic Ames Department store chain will return after 21 years, with new stores coming to the United States in the spring of next year.
BANGOR, ME
