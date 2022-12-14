ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Universal Studios reveals Super Nintendo World opening date: See a sneak peek

By Yahoo Entertainment Staff, Yahoo Entertainment
 4 days ago
Two years after launching its flagship outpost in Japan, Universal Studios Hollywood has revealed that, following a delay due to the pandemic, the inaugural U.S.-based Super Nintendo World will finally open the gates to Bowser’s Castle on Feb. 17, 2023. Watch the video above for a sneak peek.

Taking its cue from classic video games, the immersive land — entered via a green pipe, natch — will feature an augmented-reality ride, Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge, in which visitors pilot their vehicle through various courses, collect coins and score the Golden Cup.

Visitors have the option of purchasing an interactive “power-up” wristband that syncs with the Universal Studios app to gamify their exploration of Super Nintendo World, keeping score of various challenges and unlocking missions in the park while rubbing shoulders with Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach and other iconic characters

Other landmarks in the real-life Mushroom Kingdom include Peach’s Castle, Mount Beanpole, the 1-Up Factory (a story featuring customizable merch) and the Toadstool Cafe, featuring an array of Chef Toad-sanctioned treats such as Toadstool Cheesy Garlic Knots, Super Mushroom Soup, Piranha Plant Caprese, Mario Bacon Cheeseburger, Luigi Pesto Chicken Burger, ? Block Tiramisu and Princess Peach Cupcake.

In addition to the Hollywood version, Universal Studios is building a similar Super Nintendo World in Orlando tentatively set to open in 2025.

