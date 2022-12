The Tennessee Lady Volunteers are riding high on a trio of victories after a 99-64 win against the UCF Knights Wednesday night. This home court faceoff at Thompson-Boling Arena started off dicey, as the Vols worked to gain their footing against the Knights. Just 18 seconds in, senior guard Mya Burns had already put UCF on the board.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO