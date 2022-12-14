ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Share your wedding anniversary with The Oklahoman's readers

By The Oklahoman
Oklahoma couples celebrating 50 years or more of marriage can have their photo shared on Oklahoman.com/life .

Publication of anniversary photos on The Oklahoman's anniversary web page is free. To be included online, send an email to DLindauer@Oklahoman.com with “Anniversary” in the subject line. For free online announcements, email photos with your anniversary information at least two weeks before the anniversary.

Only paid anniversary announcements will be published in The Oklahoman's print edition. Place your celebration announcement at https://classifieds.gannettclassifieds.com/marketplace/okl/category/Celebrations .

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oklahoma City, OK from oklahoman.com.

