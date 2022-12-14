Read full article on original website
Featured Pets: Kelly and Lynn
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Kelly and Lynn are five month old spayed lop mixes looking for an indoor home together. They are friendly girls that love their veggies, and if adopted before Christmas they promise to share their carrots with Rudolph. To make this a hoppy holiday for them we have reduced their adoption fee for the pair. These sweet girls deserve a loving home to grow up in. To adopt them go to our website www.spfldhumane.org and fill out an application or call 802-885-3997 for more information.
Gail Ann Oakman Stocker, 1945-2022
LUDLOW, Vt. – Gail Ann Oakman Stocker, 77, of Ludlow, Vt. died Saturday Dec. 10, 2022, at her residence. She was born in Rutland, on Sept. 27, 1945, the daughter of George and Cecelia (Edgerton) Oakman. She graduated from Rutland High School in 1963. Gail married Francis Stocker on...
Westminster Christmas Eve service
WESTMINSTER, Vt. – The First Congregational Church of Westminster will celebrate Christmas Eve with a special 5:30 p.m. worship service at 3470 Rt. 5, Westminster, VT 05158. All are welcome to attend. The sermon will be delivered by special guest Richard O’Donnell. The service will conclude with candlelit carols outside by the creche and the luminaria.
Incarcerated Individuals open coffee shop at Southern State Correctional
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Vermont Department of Corrections (DOC) announced this week that the Good Spirits Café has officially opened its doors to incarcerated individuals and staff at Southern State Correctional Facility (SSCF). The café is an innovative small business venture created by incarcerated individuals of the SSCF honor unit—a special residential housing unit with increased independence and behavior contracts—with assistance from DOC staff.
Ludlow Recreation End of Year Update 2022
LUDLOW, Vt. – As 2022 draws itself to a close, the winter is only just getting started. With new progress underway, the Ludlow Recreation Committee is excited to share the most recent updates. To start the season the Ludlow Parks and Recreation Department hosted a turkey trot on Thanksgiving morning, a familiar race that this year benefited Black River Good Neighbor Service, raising over $500 in cash, toys, and food. As for regular events this winter, indoor soccer will be incorporated in the Ludlow Elementary Gym on Sundays from 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. Furthermore, grade-school basketball is underway. Home games are hosted in the Ludlow Community Center. A huge shoutout to the players, parents, and coaches for all they do to represent community athletics programs.
Springfield Art Gym Winter Camp
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Art Gym, where we want you to exercise your creativity is hosting a three day camp for children 8 to 12 years old. Winter Break Camp will have two sessions 9 a.m.- 12 p.m. and another at 2-5 p.m. on Dec. 28, 29, and 30. Children will experience several mediums including painting, art journal, clay, and mixed media.
BRIC Open House rescheduled
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – In the interest of everyone’s safety and well being, with heavy snow coming tomorrow the 16, BRIC has decided to postpone until January 6 the BRIC Open House and Pitch Night. We hope all of you will be able to join us for the rescheduled...
Advent and Christmas Services at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church
CHESTER, Vt. – St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, the grey church at 313 Main Street in Chester, especially invites members of the public to celebrate Advent and the days surrounding Christmas. Regular Wednesday Midweek Eucharist services are at 5:30-6 p.m. Sunday services are at 10 a.m. and are immediately followed by a coffee hour to meet new and old friends and catch up on community events. But at this time of year, there are additional beloved family services to prepare for Christmas.
Springfield Elks hoop shoot results
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Here are the results from the Springfield Elks Lodge #1560 local hoop shoot. The winners will go to the district hoop shoot which will be held Jan. 14, 2023 at Park St. School at 10 a.m.
