The Black Vegan Cooking Show: A Soulicious Holiday Feast

The holidays are here and it’s a beautiful time to gather with friends and family over comfort foods filled with love and a hint of heritage. On this episode of The Black Vegan Cooking Show, chef Charlise Rookwood welcomes hip-hop couple Remy Ma and Papoose to her home for a feast featuring a few vegan holiday dishes, including spins on some classic Indian recipes from Rookwood’s childhood, and some other holiday staples.

What’s On The Menu

The star ingredient of the night: Chunk™ Steak. This vegan steak is made with beetroot and is non-GMO, has no cholesterol and boasts 25 milligrams of protein. The group sears it lightly and adds thyme, rosemary, red wine, vegan beef stock and balsamic vinegar. Pap – who is a retired vegan – says he would have never walked away from veganism if he’d found that plant-based steak. The Chunk™ Steak is the main ingredient in the coconut beef curry they try next.

Coconut Beef Curry

Coconut Beef Curry Ingredients:

Chunk™ Steak

Sea salt

Curry powder

Vegetable oil

Salted vegan butter

White onion

Garlic

Ginger paste

Curry powder

Bay leaves

Curry leaves

Unsweetened coconut milk

Yukon gold potatoes

Fresh sliced chili

Cilantro

Lime wedges

Vegan Side Dishes

The best way to dine on this curry is to add a few spoonfuls to some classic Indian Rotis (which Rookwood also makes in this episode) and top it off with chutneys. Rookwood offers her guests a delicious cilantro chutney, as well as a coconut one and a tomato sauce to pair with this dish. In addition to whipping up some classic Indian dishes to represent her heritage, Rookwood also serves up some vegan recipes that are more American-leaning, like vegan mac and cheese, fried oyster mushrooms, vegan swordfish fritters and coleslaw.

Eggnog

Is the holiday even complete without a flavorful eggnog on deck? The trio kicks off the night enjoying a toast with some vegan eggnog. It’s creamy and sweet with the perfect touch of zest.

Vegan eggnog ingredients:

Oat milk

Raw cashews

Full-fat coconut milk

Maple syrup

Ground cinnamon

Nutmeg

Cardamom

Vanilla extract

