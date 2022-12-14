Read full article on original website
Henry Cavill To Star In & EP Warhammer 40,000 Film & TV Franchise at Amazon
Henry Cavill is adding another exciting franchise to his extensive resume. News broke Friday that Amazon Studios has secured global rights to Warhammer 40,000, based on the popular intellectual property from Games Workshop. This is the first deal of its kind for Amazon Studios for IP of this scale, and...
Peacock Delves Into the Horror Genre With James Wan and Ian McCulloch Mystery Drama
Peacock is expanding its horror offerings. The streaming service on Friday announced a straight-to-series order for the untitled Ian McCulloch Project. Atomic Monster’s James Wan (The Conjuring Universe, Archive 81, Malignant), Michael Clear (Archive 81, Swamp Thing) and Rob Hackett (Archive 81, I Know What You Did Last Summer) will executive produce the new series.
Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson Developing British Boxing Drama Fightland At Starz
Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson's overall deal at Starz may be over, but the star is still dedicated to developing hit series for the premium cabler. Starz announced today it is in development on Fightland, executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson (Power Universe, For Life). The scripted drama...
Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 Sets March Premiere at Starz
Are you ready to delve back in to the Power universe?. Starz announced today that the third season of its hit series Power Book II: Ghost will premiere on Friday, March 17 at midnight on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms and internationally on the LIONSGATE+ premium streaming platforms across the UK and Brazil.
Ghosts Review: The Christmas Spirit, Part One & The Christmas Spirit, Part Two
'Tis the season for holiday hijinks at Woodstone Manor!. Sam wants to create her own rom-com holiday movie, but the ghosts have other plans on Ghosts Season 2 Episode 9 and Ghosts Season 2 Episode 10. Prepare yourselves for the most daring possession plot and Bela's latest dating mishap. It's...
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
On My Block Spinoff Freeridge Gets First Look & Premiere Date at Netflix
On My Block may be over, but its legacy will love on through a new group of teenagers. Netflix on Friday announced Freeridge, its highly anticipated, coming-of-age dramedy will premiere February 2, 2023. The series follows sibling rivals Gloria and Ines and their friends Demi and Cameron who have unleashed...
Carnival Row First Look: First Images of Final Season Revealed by Prime Video!
Prime Video debuted first-look images from the second and final season of the fantasy-drama Carnival Row. The highly anticipated series, from Amazon Studios and Legendary Television, starring Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne, will return on February 17, exclusively on Prime Video. It will premiere in more than 240 countries and...
Watch CSI: Vegas Online: Season 2 Episode 9
Did the team find the link between the latest murders and previous cases?. On CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 9, things took a devastating turn at the Regency Romantic Festival. As the CSI team battled to find answers, it became clear there was something more devastating happening than any of them could have imagined.
CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 9 Review: In the White Room
It's encouraging to see storylines from earlier this season get picked up again rather than letting them float along unresolved. CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 9 brought home the point that there's a big bad who hasn't been revealed. That's a relief. Catherine solved Grace's murder on CSI: Vegas Season...
Lucas Bryant Talks Five More Minutes: Moments Like These and Life Mirroring Art
It's always a pleasure speaking with Lucas Bryant, and after a two-year hiatus, he's back with another Christmas movie, Hallmark Movie & Mysteries Five Minutes More: Moments Like These. In the film, he plays Matthew, a friend of Kaitlyn's (Ashley Williams) husband, who had passed away years earlier. It's a...
CSI: Vegas Locks In Original Star Eric Szmanda
Another familiar face is headed back to Sin City. TV Line reported Thursday that Eric Szmanda has closed a deal to return to the CSI universe on an upcoming episode of CSI: Vegas Season 2. The actor was a pivotal part of the original series, appearing on all 15 seasons...
Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 1 Episode 5 Review: Oedipus Wrecks
Emily Prentiss has been on the periphery of the action so far, largely controlling things when it comes to Deputy Director Bailey. On Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 1 Episode 5, she did a fair amount of controlling and also eased back into the field. It's great seeing her in action...
Shantaram: Charlie Hunnam Drama Canceled at Apple TV+
Charlie Hunnam's return to the Sons of Anarchy universe might happen sooner than you think. Deadline reported this week that the star's TV comeback vehicle, Shantaram, has been canceled after just one season. The cancellation comes just ahead of its first season finale. No reason for the cancellation has been...
Blockbuster Canceled at Netflix
Netflix is closing up its Blockbuster. The streaming service made the decision Friday to cancel the comedy series after a single season. The series didn't make an impact on the streamer's viewership metrics, which typically spells doom for any series. The series launched to tepid reviews in November. Blockbuster starred...
Jen Shah Skips The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Reunion Taping
We have bad news for fans of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City... Jen Shah pulled a Mary Cosby. TMZ reported Friday that Shah didn't show up for the filming of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 3 reunion in New York City. The same report states...
Days of Our Lives Review for the Week of 12-12-22: Ava's Revenge Backfires Big-Time!
Did Ava's revenge plan literally blow up in her face?. It seemed like it as we faded to black at the end of Days of Our Lives during the week of 12-12-22. The bomb went off before Ava could get herself or her beloved Tripp out of harm's way. We'll...
Hallmark Media Signs Overall Deal With Brooks Darnell
Brooks Darnell is sticking around at Hallmark. Hallmark Media dropped the exciting news Friday that the actor has agreed to a multi-picture overall deal. “We are so lucky to have Brooks Darnell here at Hallmark; he is a triple threat – an amazing actor, singer and musician,” said Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President, Programming, Hallmark Media.
