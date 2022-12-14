ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 0

Related
idahoednews.org

School choice is about students

Recent articles and editorials have grossly mischaracterized the realities of school choice in Idaho and across the country. The talking points are sadly not new, joining a long line of school choice deniers advocating for the continuation of the status quo without regard to what may be best for the kids being taught. Simply put, this is not an “us against them” scenario as the opinions make it out to be.
IDAHO STATE
idahoednews.org

Analysis: The ‘v-word’ that dominates Idaho’s school choice debate

In the looming Statehouse debate over school choice, “vouchers” will be an image invoked — and a word avoided. For critics, vouchers are a convenient catchall description for all programs designed to shift public dollars into private schools. School choice proponents see the term as a misnomer, falsely attached to all school choice legislation.
IDAHO STATE
idahoednews.org

Here’s why Idaho won’t see voucher legislation and what we’ll likely see instead

As the legislative session nears, education policy predictions are everywhere. In December, Reclaim Idaho started circulating a petition condemning vouchers, presumably to preemptively nip any potential voucher legislation in the bud. Vouchers are a policy conceptualized by libertarian economist Milton Friedman. Friedman purported that education funding ought to go to...
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy