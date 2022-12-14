Read full article on original website
Recent articles and editorials have grossly mischaracterized the realities of school choice in Idaho and across the country. The talking points are sadly not new, joining a long line of school choice deniers advocating for the continuation of the status quo without regard to what may be best for the kids being taught. Simply put, this is not an “us against them” scenario as the opinions make it out to be.
School districts and charters are paying $97.4 million per year on classified employee wages and benefits to make up for a gap in state funding, according to a report released by the Office of Performance Evaluations (OPE) Thursday. Local education agencies (LEAs) pay the nearly $100 million out of discretionary...
In the looming Statehouse debate over school choice, “vouchers” will be an image invoked — and a word avoided. For critics, vouchers are a convenient catchall description for all programs designed to shift public dollars into private schools. School choice proponents see the term as a misnomer, falsely attached to all school choice legislation.
As the legislative session nears, education policy predictions are everywhere. In December, Reclaim Idaho started circulating a petition condemning vouchers, presumably to preemptively nip any potential voucher legislation in the bud. Vouchers are a policy conceptualized by libertarian economist Milton Friedman. Friedman purported that education funding ought to go to...
