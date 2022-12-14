Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee Will Pay People $5,000 And $15,000 To RelocateC. HeslopTennessee State
The Memphis billionaire giving away millionsAsh JurbergMemphis, TN
Kevo Muney is supporting the Memphis music communityAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITMemphis, TN
Memphis Family Desperately Searching For Missing Mother Of Twin GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Related
5 critically injured in Memphis shooting, police say
Five people were critically injured in a shooting after a “domestic situation” in Memphis, Tennessee, on Friday night, authorities said. According to police, the shooting occurred shortly at 7:59 p.m. CST, WHBQ-TV reported. Two men and three women were wounded in the shooting, according to the Memphis Police...
Violent night in Memphis leaves several dead, injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating multiple shootings that happened overnight, including a deadly officer-involved shooting. Just before ten this morning, police took down the crime tape of a massive scene in Parkway Village where a deadly officer-involved shooting took place. Memphis police say just before midnight, officers tried to pull over a white Infiniti […]
Three teenagers arrested in string of golf course burglaries, deputies say
TIPTON, Tenn. — Three people were arrested in a string of burglaries, that resulted in thousands of dollars in damages. The Tipton County Sheriff’s Office received several burglary calls at the Forrest Hill Golf Course on Kubo Road, over the course of three weeks. The latest incident occurred...
Two juveniles dead after Hickory Hill shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two young people were pronounced dead on the scene after a shooting at Raines Road and Kirby Parkway. According to Memphis Police, officers responded to a shooting a little after 1 a.m. A male and female juvenile died from their injuries. Police say the suspect(s) were in a dark-colored sedan.
Child’s body found buried in Arkansas home
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The body of a six-year-old boy was found under a hallway floor inside a home in Lee County, Arkansas on Friday. Around 10:45 p.m., Lee County deputies called special agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division to the scene located in Moro. Police say that based on findings, it is […]
Memphis man arrested for murder of former Southaven athlete
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mark McDaniel was arrested at his residence by Memphis Police Saturday afternoon. The 24-year-old is being charged with second-degree murder and will be extradited to DeSoto County. On Saturday morning, the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a shooting call in the 7400 block of Church Road in Walls, Mississippi. Christian Saulsberry […]
magnoliareporter.com
Body of child found buried under Lee County house, two adults arrested
Two Lee County adults have been charged with capital murder after a six-year-old boy was found dead Friday night buried below a hallway floor inside their home. Arkansas State Police said in a statement that agents were called to the home in the Moro community west of Mariana about 10:45 p.m. by Lee County deputies.
One dead in officer-involved shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was pronounced dead on the scene after being in an officer-involved shooting in Parkway Village on Friday night. At around 11:45 p.m., officers on patrol noticed a suspicious white Infiniti in the area of American Way and Goodlett Road. The officers tried to do a traffic stop, but the car […]
Wichita Eagle
NAACP wants attempted murder charge after 22-year-old bashes man in head with club during golf round
Tempers flared at The Links at Whitehaven in Memphis, Tennessee, earlier this month when a player mistakenly hit a golf ball near the hole 22-year-old Wesley Caldwell of Nesbit, Mississippi, was playing. Nesbit, according to a witness playing with the victim, threw the ball toward the two players before hitting...
Accused mastermind in Young Dolph murder in court
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two of the four men charged in the high-profile murder case of Memphis rapper Young Dolph made separate appearances Friday in Criminal Court Division Seven. Jermarcus Johnson and Hernandez Govan are both facing conspiracy charges. Govan, the man prosecutors say was the mastermind behind the plot to murder the rapper and allegedly hired […]
Five people shot in Binghampton
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five victims were taken to Regional One Health after being shot on Friday. At around 8 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 800 block of Springdale Run Dr. According to reports, two males and two females were transported to ROH critical. A female was taken to ROH in a privately […]
No comment from driver accused of killing firefighter
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of causing a crash that killed a Memphis firefighter this summer appeared in court for a hearing Friday. The court hearing for his alleged killer, Maurice Yarbrough, comes four months after the death of firefighter David Pleasant. His family was also in the courtroom. While most of Yarbrough‘s time has been […]
Man charged after fatal shooting in South Memphis, threatening girlfriend with gun
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man faces charges in two separate incidents involving a murder in South Memphis and threatening his girlfriend with a gun. On June 29, Memphis Police responded to the 1200 block of Race Street about a man who had been shot. They found the victim unresponsive.
22-year-old charged with murder 10 months after Memphis rapper Snootie Wild killed in Houston
A woman told police the victim, known by his stage name, Snootie Wild, pointed a gun at her after her car got stuck in a ditch. He was then shot by another man after she ran off.
Woman accused of shooting ex-boyfriend, hiding gun in BBQ grill
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Carleesha Holmes may be all smiles in her mug shot, but she is facing serious charges after police say she tried to kill her ex-boyfriend Monday. Holmes, 27, is charged with attempted murder, possessing a firearm during a dangerous felony, and two counts of aggravated assault in connection to a shooting in […]
One in custody after woman shot in neighborhood off Walnut Grove
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is in critical condition after being shot on Thursday. Memphis police responded to the shooting around 10 p.m. on Eastview Drive off of Walnut Grove. A woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound and taken to Regional One in critical condition. Police say they have a man in custody.
localmemphis.com
Family 'devastated' following Whitehaven golf course attack | SCLC joins NAACP in calling for higher charges
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — What began as a normal day on a Whitehaven golf course, quickly turned into a long-term stay at Regional One. Bystanders at The Links at Whitehaven said Mark Coleman, who is a community activist and lifelong Memphian, was golfing on Dec. 3 when his ball landed near another group.
Memphis firetruck involved in deadly crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after getting into an MFD-involved car accident on Getwell Road. A little after 3 a.m., the Memphis Fire Department was working the scene of a crash at 240 and Getwell. According to MPD, the fire engine was struck by a vehicle. One person inside the car was pronounced […]
White Station teacher accused of sending explicit photo to 14-year-old boy
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A White Station High School teacher has been charged after being accused of sending an explicit photo to a student. Memphis-Shelby County Schools says James Baker has been placed on leave. Police say Baker, 55, sent the inappropriate picture to one of his male students who is 14 years old. The boy’s […]
Burglar breaks into homes, busted in bathtub
MEMPHIS, Tenn. –A homeowner in Hickory Hill called police Thursday when he saw an arm coming through his front window. The homeowner in the 4300 block of Melinda was able to give officers a good description of the would-be burglary, and police said within twenty minutes, they had Joshua McClendon, 28, in custody. It turns […]
Comments / 0