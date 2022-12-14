Read full article on original website
Jeremy Swayman Had Terrific Reaction To Almost Scoring Goalie Goal
Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman thought this was his opportunity to try it with just over a minute left in Boston’s 4-2 win Saturday over the Columbus Blue Jackets at TD Garden. Swayman gathered the puck behind Boston’s net and with Columbus having already pulled goalie Danil Tarasov, he unleashed...
Taylor Hall Feels ‘Lots To Correct’ For Bruins After Loss To Kings
The outcome didn’t tip in the favor of the Boston Bruins on Thursday night as they lost to the Los Angeles Kings in a shootout at TD Garden. And even if the Bruins came out on the winning side, forward Taylor Hall believes Boston still would have been left unsatisfied.
Ford Final Five Facts: Bruins Top Struggling Blue Jackets At Home
The Boston Bruins bounced back with a win on home ice over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday afternoon as they continue to lead the league in points with 50 and improve to a 24-4-2 record on the year. Before the action was underway, captain Patrice Bergeron was honored for...
Dylan Larkin Playing Saturday for Red Wings vs. Senators
Dylan Larkin will play Saturday for the Detroit Red Wings, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports. This was a true game-time decision, as Larkin was able to practice Friday but did so wearing a non-contact jersey. Larkin missed the Wings’ loss to the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday. The speedy forward is having a solid season for the Wings with 10 goals, 17 assists, and a rating of plus-6 in 28 games.
Matt Grzelcyk Showing Subtle Strength Ahead Of Bruins Vs. Blue Jackets
Matt Grzelcyk had shown up for the Bruins in an understated way in Boston’s last game on Thursday. The B’s defenseman may not be playing much of the power play this season, but still proves to be a vital component of the Bruins defense. Grzelcyk will look to...
Four Takeaways From Bruins’ Ugly Shootout Loss Vs. Kings
It was a tough Thursday night for the Bruins who surrendered a two-goal lead to ultimately lose in a shootout to the Los Angeles Kings. Not much went right for Boston in the third period as it couldn’t capitalize on the power play as frustrations began to creep in.
How Celtics Will Handle Robert Williams In Season Debut Vs. Magic
Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla confirmed a badly kept secret prior to Boston taking on the Orlando Magic on Friday night at TD Garden. Mazzulla told reporters that Robert Williams, who has been sidelined due to an arthroscopic procedure he had on his left knee in September, will indeed make his season debut.
Blue Jackets Without Key Players For Game Vs. Bruins
Boston College hockey alum Johnny Gaudreau leads the Columbus Blue Jackets into Boston on Saturday afternoon as they take on the Bruins at TD Garden. The Blue Jackets are looking to turn things around after a 3-5-0 this month, averaging four goals allowed per game. For more, check out the...
Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Blue Jackets Lines, Pairings
The Bruins look to get back in the win column Saturday when they welcome the Columbus Blue Jackets to TD Garden for a matinee showdown. Boston is coming off a shootout loss to the Los Angeles Kings in a game where the power play broke down and frustrations boiled over. The Blue Jackets have lost two straight and sit at the bottom of the Metropolitan Division.
Taylor Hall Nets Goal, Assist In Bruins Victory Over Blue Jackets
The Boston Bruins are back in the win column. The Back and Gold defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets, 4-2, at TD Garden on Saturday afternoon. Taylor Hall was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game, and delivered with a goal and an assist in the victory over the Blue Jackets.
Byron Dafoe Approves Of Linus Ullmark’s Winter Classic Mask, Pads
Linus Ullmark knew exactly what he wanted to do when it came to his Winter Classic helmet when the Bruins take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park. The Boston netminder paid homage to Andy Moog and Byron Dafoe and took fans through the thought process in honoring two goalies who wore Black and Gold before him.
NHL Best Bets: Maple Leafs vs. Capitals Game Picks
The surging Toronto Maple Leafs will look to continue their great stretch of play when they visit the Washington Capitals tonight. Toronto Maple Leafs (-150) vs. Washington Capitals (+125) Total: 6 (O-114, U-106) Toronto’s win streak ended when they dropped a contest to the New York Rangers on Thursday, but...
Jim Montgomery Remains Man Of Mystery With Bruins Goalies
Jim Montgomery is an open book about a lot of things but not when it comes to who’s starting in net for the Bruins. Oftentimes Boston’s head coach is tight-lipped about whether Jeremy Swayman or Linus Ullmark will lead the Bruins out on the ice for their game, and it was more of the same Thursday after practice at Warrior Ice Arena.
Bruins’ Hampus Lindholm Game-Time Decision Vs. Kings
If the Bruins want to make it three straight wins Thursday night, they may have to do it shorthanded. Hampus Lindholm wasn’t on the ice for Boston’s practice at Warrior Ice Arena, which quickly had fans in a panic about what happened to the defenseman. Turns out he showed up to practice but was sent home.
Patrice Bergeron Reacts To Bruins Celebrating His Career Milestone
Patrice Bergeron has never been a player to highlight his personal accomplishments, but the Bruins did just that Saturday. Prior to Boston’s 4-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets, the Bruins honored their team captain for his accomplishment of 1,000 career points. Bergeron became the fourth player in franchise history to reach the feat after an assist on a Brad Marchand goal against the Lightning on Nov. 21 at Amalie Arena. Tampa Bay fans and a few Bruins fans in attendance gave Bergeron a standing ovation, but the 37-year-old now got to celebrate the feat at TD Garden with his family.
Bruins Wrap: Disastrous Stretch Leads To Shootout Loss Vs. Kings
BOSTON — The Boston Bruins lost another home shootout Thursday night, falling, 3-2, to the Los Angeles Kings at TD Garden. The Bruins fell to 23-4-2, while the Kings improved to 16-12-5. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The Bruins have been the best third-period team in hockey...
Celtics Rule Out Jayson Tatum Vs. Magic For ‘Personal Reasons’
After dropping an ugly loss against bottom-of-the-barrel competition Friday night, the Boston Celtics seek a bounce-back win without the presence of star Jayson Tatum on Sunday. However, the absence isn’t injury-related. Instead, Tatum will miss his second game of the season due to personal reasons, which the Celtics announced on...
Jim Montgomery Sees Plenty Areas For Improvement From Bruins
Boston Bruins bench boss Jim Montgomery isn’t talking like a coach whose team currently owns the best record in the NHL. While the Bruins improved to 24-4-2 Saturday with a 4-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on home ice, Montgomery felt like there was a lot to be desired from Boston’s performance.
Celtics’ Robert Williams Announces Return By Throwing Down Lob Pass
Boston Celtics center Robert Williams is back to doing what he does best. After having arthroscopic surgery on his knee in September, Williams made his season debut Friday night against the Orlando Magic and it didn’t take the 25-year-old long to throw down one of his patented alley-oops. Just...
Bruins Wrap: Boston Pulls Away In Third Period To Beat Blue Jackets
The Boston Bruins pulled away with a narrow 4-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets at TD Garden on Saturday. The Bruins moved to 24-4-2 on the season, and the Blue Jackets fell to 10-18-2. box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The Bruins hoped to bounce back from a shootout...
