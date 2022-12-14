Patrice Bergeron has never been a player to highlight his personal accomplishments, but the Bruins did just that Saturday. Prior to Boston’s 4-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets, the Bruins honored their team captain for his accomplishment of 1,000 career points. Bergeron became the fourth player in franchise history to reach the feat after an assist on a Brad Marchand goal against the Lightning on Nov. 21 at Amalie Arena. Tampa Bay fans and a few Bruins fans in attendance gave Bergeron a standing ovation, but the 37-year-old now got to celebrate the feat at TD Garden with his family.

BOSTON, MA ・ 12 HOURS AGO